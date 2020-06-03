George Floyd protest updates: Officer stabbed in neck while on anti-looting patrol The death of George Floyd, a black man who died on Memorial Day after he was pinned down by a white Minnesota police officer, has sparked outrage and protests in the U.S.

Officer on leave after pressing knee into man's neck A Florida police department is pledging transparency in its investigation of an officer recorded pressing his knee into the neck of a black man under arrest just a week before the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis