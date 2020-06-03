WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-4-20 Skies will be mostly sunny much of the day, but some clouds will start to roll into the area from the west later this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s. You will also feel a modest southwest wind, which will also work to bump those temperatures up. In the evening, most likely after 9pm, a few showers and weak storms will pass through along a trough. Most areas will remain dry, but do not be caught off guard by a little bit of rain. Air remains dry and wind shifts more northwesterly into Friday. Friday will be mostly sunny once again, with a cooler breeze out of the northwest. Temperatures will remain closer to 80 with the northwesterly direction of the wind behind the trough. Not much will change heading into Saturday either as a ridge extending out of the north begins to occupy the region. This will keep skies mostly clear and hold dry air in place. Highs will remain in the upper 70’s despite the sunshine as well. Friday and Saturday may end up being some of the nicest days this month, so enjoy! MADISON, WIs. (WEAU) The latest statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services: 279,711 negative test results (increase of 15,968) 19,400 positive test results (increase of 483) 2,700 hospitalizations (increase of 57) 616 deaths (increase of 9) 12,624 recovered (65% of all cases) RHINELANDER, WOODRUFF, EAGLE RIVER, TOMAHAWK, MERRILL AND STANLEY, Wis. (Press Release)- As part of a comprehensive response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Ascension Wisconsin facilities in central and northern Wisconsin have evaluated and announced updated visitor procedures. “Our guidance addresses the safety of our associates and the persons with whom we are privileged to serve, in addition to ensuring that we continue to deliver optimal care,” said Dawn Gapko, MSN, RN, Vice President of Patient Care Services for Ascension Wisconsin’s North Region. “Our priority is to reduce transmission risk among patients and associates, protecting people who are at higher risk for adverse health complications.” Effective Wednesday, June 3, the updated restricted visitation policy at Ascension Wisconsin facilities in central and northern Wisconsin includes the following: Screening: All visitors will be screened upon entering the facility for COVID-19 symptoms. No visitors who have flu-like symptoms and/or cough, fever greater than 99.5 F, difficulty breathing and/or shortness of breath, or recent exposure to a known COVID-19 person will be allowed to visit. Face Covering: As recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visitors are encouraged to bring their own cloth covering or facemask when visiting an Ascension Wisconsin facility. Face coverings will be provided upon entry to those who do not have their own. These should be worn at all times while in the facility. General Visitor Guidelines: One visitor is allowed per patient and the visitor must remain the same for the duration of hospitalization. MADISON, WIs. (AP) All prisoners and staff in Wisconsin’s 36 adult prisons will be tested for COVID-19 under the state Department of Corrections’ plan to resume more normal operations. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that the procedures include quarantining new prisoners and transfers for 14 days. The department resumed accepting new prisoners and accepting transfers on Monday, after a moratorium that Gov. Tony Evers issued on March 23 expired. Visits from friends and family remain suspended. The department is also about a third of the way through its plan that started in May to test all 21,800 adult inmates. PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– One man is dead after a car crash in River Falls, WI. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office identifies the person killed as 60 -year-old Gary Urman of Prescott, WI. Deputies responded to the crash on Wednesday at 4:34 p.m. on County Highway E near 690th Avenue in River Falls Township. According to the report, Urman was driving his 1998 Buick LaSabre southbound on County Highway E when he lost control of his car, entered a ditch and struck a power pole. Urman was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures failed. WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 1.9 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, evidence that many employers are still cutting jobs even as the gradual reopening of businesses has slowed the pace of layoffs. The total number of people who are receiving jobless aid rose slightly to 21.5 million, down from a peak of nearly 25 million two weeks ago but still at a historically high level. It shows that scattered rehiring is offsetting only some of the ongoing layoffs with the economy mired in a recession. Thursday’s latest weekly number from the Labor Department is still more than double the record high that prevailed before the viral outbreak. Still, the number of people who applied for benefits last week marked the ninth straight decline since applications spiked in mid-March. The job market meltdown that was triggered by the coronavirus may have bottomed out as more companies call at least some of their former employees back to work. Fewer people sought jobless aid last week in 47 states and in Washington, D.C., while the number rose in just California, Florida and Mississippi. The total number of people receiving aid fell in 37 states and in D.C. and increased in 13 states. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) The lakeside festival that draws hundreds of thousands of people to downtown Milwaukee each summer has been canceled after it was earlier moved to September. Summerfest officials said Thursday that out of an “abundance of caution” for fans, artists, vendors and staff, the event will not take place this year. Summerfest CEO Don Smiley says staff explored numerous options to operate the festival in a safe manner in light of the coronavirus outbreak, but could not find acceptable alternatives. Summerfest, which bills itself as the world’s largest music festival, says it has a $186 million economic impact annually. Organizers were to unveil the new $53 million American Family Insurance Amphitheater during the festival this year.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-3-20 The rest of the work week will feature above average temperatures while humidity stays fairly comfortable overall. A high pressure system will be located to our north the next few days, bringing northwest breezes today with dew points in the comfortable 50’s. We should also see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 80’s. A quiet night with a mostly clear sky will lead into more sunshine to start Thursday. Another front will be to our west through the day, and may allow for a few scattered showers and storms to work into the area by evening. There may be some organization to the storms going into the night, but this remains uncertain. Daytime highs should again reach the mid 80’s. WISCONSIN Update on COVID-19 607 patients have died so far. At least 18,961 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. Coronavirus cases have now been reported in all 72 Wisconsin counties. At least 263,743 patients have tested negative. 14 percent of patients have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, least 1,820,500 Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus At least 105,600 Americans have died from the coronavirus, as of Tuesday afternoon. In our area, there are 5 positive cases in Rusk County, 20 in Barron County, 8 in Sawyer County and 2 each in Price, Taylor and Washburn counties. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3RD UPDATE: 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (increase of 4 since last week) 2,895 negative test results 48 individuals released from isolation 10 monitoring 3 hospitalizations 29 cases over age 40, 29 under age 40 0 deaths Chippewa County to begin face-to-face visits and appointments to begin June 8th. Chippewa County schools will continue virtual learning through the end of June. Possible summer school at some point. Food support through the end of June at most districts. There may be possible July or August events for graduations. RUSK COUNTY – Just before midnight Tuesday, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from the home owner advising that her house was on fire located on Rangeline Road near Conrath. No occupants were in the house according to the caller. Rusk County deputies, the Sheldon Fire Department, along with tankers from the Ladysmith and Cornell Fire Departments and the Sheldon ambulance responded to the scene. According to the police log, a county deputy advised the house was almost fully engulfed. Jump River Electric was contacted to disconnect the power. A male subject advised he heard an explosion in the living room area, believed to be a drone that he was charging. The house was a total loss. The Red Cross was contacted to help the family. BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– A 37-year-old Ladysmith man has been charged with his 4th offense OWI and two children were in the car at the time. The criminal complaint says Robert Nelson has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence- 4th offense, with a minor child in the vehicle, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping. The Barron County Communication Center alerted a Rice Lake Officer that a man appeared to be high or drunk driving and a child was in the car. Nelson is scheduled to appear in court next on June 10. CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) – Another person faces a reckless homicide charge in connection with the death last year of a Lake Holcombe woman. Zachary Dietrich is charged in the March 2019 drug overdose death of Carissa Kasmeirski. Investigators said Dietrich admitted buying methamphetamine and using it with her on the day she died. Last month, Breana Heuer of Cadott was sentenced to 3 1/2 years for selling the meth to Dietrich. Police are now attempting to find him. If convicted he could spend more than 73 years in prison. MADISON, Wis. (AP A new report from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration projects wages and personal income levels will rebound next year. The state Department of Revenue released an analysis Tuesday that found Wisconsin lost 440,000 jobs in April alone, more than twice the number of jobs lost during the Great Recession. Personal income will shrink 0.5% in 2020 but recoup that loss in 2021. Wages should decrease by 9% in the state but after bottoming out in the third quarter wages should post annual growth rates of 7% in 2021. Aid from the federal coronavirus relief bill will contribute to the rebound. Altoona (WQOW) – An Altoona squad was hit and the officer inside it was taken to the hospital on Tuesday evening. Altoona police had a southbound lane of Highway 53 closed because of pavement buckling when it happened. Around 7:15 p.m., Altoona police say Laurie Reardon, 60, of Eau Claire, drove around multiple traffic cones and nearly hit several squads before running into the back of the pictured squad. Police say Reardon was intoxicated and arrested for her first offense. She was not injured. June 3, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-2-20 The first real hot weather of the season is here today, out ahead of a cold front that will flatten out to our west and slide southward into the evening hours. Sinking air out ahead of the front will allow for plenty of sunshine and a quick temperature rise in a very warm air mass. Afternoon highs will have a chance to hit 90 in much of the area while dew points remain well into the 60’s. It will become very unstable, adding energy to fuel storms that are expected to develop by the late afternoon hours in Minnesota, before sliding east into Western Wisconsin through the evening. The primary storm threats will be damaging winds and large hail, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Very heavy rainfall is also likely. Placement of the front when the storms arrive is key, and latest indications are the greatest threat may be across our southern counties. Most of these storms are likely to occur between 6 pm and midnight. LADYSMITH – Two candidates will be on the ballot for Mayor of Ladysmith in the Fall election on Tuesday, November 3. Monday June 1, was the deadline to file nomination papers to the office of the city clerk. Those that filed papers were Kalvin Vacho and James West. They were on the ballot for Mayor in the April election. The city’s mayoral race ended with no obvious winner as the candidate with the most votes Alan Christianson, accepted the city administrator position and is ineligible for the elected office. During the re-election campaign, Christianson stepped down as mayor to apply for the city administrator job. The term for Mayor would begin on the third Tuesday in November and would end on April 18, 2022. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)– A Glen Flora man has been charged in Chippewa County after a shooting happened May 24 at a home on Reno Drive. Court records show Kyle Baker has been charged with first degree reckless injury, injury by negligent use of weapon and possession of a firearm- convicted of a firearm. Eau Claire Police say a shots fired case happened in the 3300 block of Reno Drive on the north side of Eau Claire, which is in Chippewa County. Baker’s cash bond has been set at $50,000. Baker’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 2. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– A Chippewa Falls woman has been charged in Chippewa and Barron County after a car chase happened on May 15. Court records show Danielle Ford has been charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety, vehicle operator flee officer, bail jumping and resisting or obstructing an officer in Chippewa County. Ford has also been charged with vehicle operator flee an officer in Barron County. Chippewa officials saw a white car speeding on Highway 53 and later Barron County Deputies located the vehicle. The driver, identified as Ford, refused to stop and a chase then started. Ford’s Chippewa County cash bond has been set at $10,000. Her Barron County cash bond was set for $250 and has been posted. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) The latest statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. 253,595 negative test results (increase of 3,492) 18,543 positive test results (increase of 140) 2,603 hospitalizations (increase of 20) 595 deaths (increase of 3) EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)– Country Jam has been postponed to July 15-17, 2021. Organizers say in the next seven to 10 days, people who purchased tickets for 2020 will receive an email. If you want to keep your tickets, there is nothing you have to do. If you cannot make it to the 2021 County Jam, you will have 30 days to request a refund. General Manager of Country Jam USA Kathy Wright said, “We hung in there as long as we could. The safety of our guests, artists, staff and community is of the utmost importance”. Festival organizers say they are working on the 2021 lineup and hope to have a partial line up announced soon. BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU)– The 2020 Bloomer Community Fair has been canceled due to looking out for the health and safety of every person involved. Organizers say the decision was extremely difficult and they are looking forward to next year. The 2021 Bloomer Community Fair will take place on August 5 -8. BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) — A final salute was held Monday night in Bloomer for the community’s long-time fire chief, Brian Bleskacek. Fellow firefighters, along with other friends and family came out as a show of support. In November, Bleskacek was diagnosed with stage four inoperable bladder cancer. He passed away last week. Firefighters in Bloomer, along with the area departments, marched to a local funeral home to honor the man who served as fire chief for 21 years. “Always had the community in mind. Always had all of his firefighters on the forefront. Everything that we did was to make sure that we were doing our job as safe as we could,” said Mark Schwartz with the Bloomer Fire Department. “The whole Chippewa County is a family. Between Brian being the chief and other members, we’re all family. We all stand up together,” said Cpt. Cory Baier with the Bloomer Fire Department. June 2, 2020