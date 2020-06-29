WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-30-20 Drier weather will take hold today with high pressure generally in control. A very warm air mass covers the region so with the return of more sunshine, temperatures will have no problem warming up quickly and we should end up with highs right around 90. Humidity will remain on the higher side, and with dew points hovering around 70, it will feel rather tropical-like outside. The unstable conditions may be just enough to spark an isolated late day storm, but again most places won’t see it. Wednesday will bring a returned chance for at least scattered thunderstorms but chances remain questionable and are based on the potential for another weak disturbance to push up from the south. A few extra clouds would also be around, dropping highs just a few degrees. RUSK COUNTY – Monday night at about 9:15, a 911 caller advised that his vehicle was stolen from his residence on County Highway A. Ladysmith. The vehicle, a 2006 Chrysler 300C White in color, has Missouri plates, and the vehicle left the residence heading towards Highway 40. According to the report, a second 911 call advised a vehicle has crashed by County Highway H and two individuals were walking South on Highway 40. Rusk County deputies, and a State Patrol Trooper responded to the scene. The second 911 caller advised a vehicle was flipped on its roof in the ditch and two individuals, one male and one Hispanic walking down the road. At 10:18 PM, a Rusk County deputy advised he has the reporting party in custody and transported the subject to the Rusk County jail. At 11:43 PM Monday, according to the police log, a subject has a warrant from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was transported to the Rusk/Sawyer County line and was turned over to Sawyer County. RUSK COUNTY – Rusk County COVID-19 Update: No new positive cases! However, it is still important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, wash your hands often, physical distance, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out. Don’t forget about your pets this summer! ?? NEVER leave pets in hot vehicles! Cars can heat up 20 degrees in just 10 minutes! BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – The Barron County Health Department is reporting the county’s first COVID-19 death. The person who died was in his or her 70s with underlying conditions. According to the health department, he or she became ill on June 19 and passed away on June 29. Barron County has a total of 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 30 of those cases recovered. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Cases are on the rise in Eau Claire County. “If 38 people have been diagnosed in the last three days, that’s alarming” said Linda Davis. It comes at the same time states around the country, and counties across Wisconsin, are also seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. “This weekend illustrates what we’ve been trying to avoid. In Eau Claire we had 14 cases reported on both Saturday and Sunday and another 10 today. We really are challenged with cases increasing in this community in a rapid way,” said Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese. The 38 new cases come after the health department identified multiple bars and restaurants where there were possible exposures. Giese says she believes most of these new positive cases resulted from people not socially distancing or not wearing masks. “Situations where people are in close contact with one another, either in the work site, through social activities or through home activities where they are coming in close contact and spreading the disease because they’re not following that physical distance, and cloth face covering recommendation,” explained Giese. The rise giving some people concern. Eau Claire (WQOW) – The Eau Claire Health Department is once again warning the public of possible COVID-19 exposures at Brothers Bar and the Pickle on Water Street. The potential exposure at Brothers happened on June 23rd and 24th from 9 PM through 12 AM. The potential exposure at The Pickle happened on June 23rd and 24th from 12 AM to 2:30 AM If you were at these bars during the dates and times listed, and are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, you’re asked to contact your health care provider to get a test. LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -After 11 straight days of recording 20-or-more positive COVID-19 tests, La Crosse County is seeing a brief decline, starting this past weekend. Monday, the La Crosse County Health Department reported 12 more cases, bringing their total to 428. Of those, 182 are recovered. The health department says 47 new cases have been since Friday, with more than half coming from people between the ages of 20 and 29. Health Director Jennifer Rombalski says with the upcoming 4th of July holiday and the potential for gatherings, it’s important for people to change their behavior when it comes to taking safety precautions.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-29-20 Widespread rains of 1 to 3 inches fell across the area overnight into the morning. We can expect some light to occasionally moderate rain for the rest of the morning. The afternoon should be mainly dry with a couple of showers popping up. Highs will be down a little from yesterday due to the rain reaching the mid 80s. This upcoming holiday work week will feature plenty of heat and humidity. The upper level pattern will include a building ridge, with a trough well out to the west. This is a very summery pattern for the Upper Midwest, which will bring above average temperatures and our first extended dose of tropical-like humidity. The first half of the week we may still have to contend with at least scattered storm chances. Flash Flood Watch .EXCESSIVE RAINFALL MOVING SOUTHWARD AND CONTINUING THROUGH NOON… .The axis of heavier rainfall has shifted southward across far southern Minnesota so the Flash Flood Watch has been expanded in this area until noon. Additional thunderstorms will continue across parts of the region this morning, with the rainfall slowly decreasing in areal coverage and intensity by noon. Significant flash flooding is possible in the watch area, especially if these storms develop over urban areas. …FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY… The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the following areas, in Minnesota, Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kandiyohi, Le Sueur, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Ramsey, Renville, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Washington, and Wright. In Wisconsin, Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix. * Until noon CDT today * Additional rounds of heavy rainfall could lead to a high likelihood of flash flooding. * Flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and low lying areas is possible. RUSK COUNTY – A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop Friday evening at about 6:30 on Highway 27 and County Highway A, Ladysmith. According to the report, the driver was wanted from Probation. Probation was contacted and the warrant is for Absconding, they tried to get in contact with him and wasn’t able to. The warrant was confirmed and the subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. Chetek – Saturday afternoon at about 3:45, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle accident with injury on County Highway D and County Highway F near Chetek. Rusk County deputies, Bruce Ambulance and Chetek Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, after an investigation, a single motorcycle struck a deer. The motorcycle operator had non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lakeview Medical Center. A second motorcycle was operated by her husband and was not injured. EXLAND – Sunday afternoon the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office requested Rusk County to attempt to make contact with a subject at a residence on Old Murry Road, Exland, and take him into custody. According to the report, Sawyer County advised the subject was in there county but would still like a Rusk County deputy to assist. The subject was taking into custody without incident. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court. Monday’s hearing is the second pretrial hearing for the men. Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other counts, while Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. Floyd died May 25 after Chauvin, a white officer, pressed his knee against the handcuffed Black man’s neck for nearly eight minutes. The defendants have not entered pleas. (WQOW) – Residents in Dunn County are waking up Monday morning to multiple power outages across the area. Xcel energy is reporting that more than 200 customers are dealing with outages in the city of Menomonie. North of that in Wheeler, about 90 customers are impacted there. Dunn County is under a Flood Warning until 12:30 p.m. The area has been hit with major rain and flooding since the early morning hours. There is no indication as to how long the outages will last. NEW DELHI (AP) — Governments are stepping up testing and reimposing restrictions as newly confirmed coronavirus infections surge in many countries. India reported 20,000 on Monday, while the caseload in the U.S. is growing by about 40,000 a day. The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million, or about a quarter of the more than 10 million cases worldwide, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Experts say the actual numbers, both in the U.S. and globally, are probably far higher, in part because of testing limitations and the large number of people without symptoms. Beaches are closing and beer is going untapped as Florida, Texas and other states backpedal on their reopenings, ordering mandatory wearing of masks in public and closing down restaurants and bars. June 29, 2020