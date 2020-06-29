mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-30-20 Drier weather will take hold today with high pressure generally in control. A very warm air mass covers the region so with the return of more sunshine, temperatures will have no problem warming up quickly and we should end up with highs right around 90. Humidity will remain on the higher side, and with dew points hovering around 70, it will feel rather tropical-like outside. The unstable conditions may be just enough to spark an isolated late day storm, but again most places won’t see it. Wednesday will bring a returned chance for at least scattered thunderstorms but chances remain questionable and are based on the potential for another weak disturbance to push up from the south. A few extra clouds would also be around, dropping highs just a few degrees. RUSK COUNTY – Monday night at about 9:15, a 911 caller advised that his vehicle was stolen from his residence on County Highway A. Ladysmith. The vehicle, a 2006 Chrysler 300C White in color, has Missouri plates, and the vehicle left the residence heading towards Highway 40. According to the report, a second 911 call advised a vehicle has crashed by County Highway H and two individuals were walking South on Highway 40. Rusk County deputies, and a State Patrol Trooper responded to the scene. The second 911 caller advised a vehicle was flipped on its roof in the ditch and two individuals, one male and one Hispanic walking down the road. At 10:18 PM, a Rusk County deputy advised he has the reporting party in custody and transported the subject to the Rusk County jail. At 11:43 PM Monday, according to the police log, a subject has a warrant from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was transported to the Rusk/Sawyer County line and was turned over to Sawyer County. RUSK COUNTY – Rusk County COVID-19 Update: No new positive cases! However, it is still important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, wash your hands often, physical distance, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out. Don’t forget about your pets this summer! ?? NEVER leave pets in hot vehicles! Cars can heat up 20 degrees in just 10 minutes! BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – The Barron County Health Department is reporting the county’s first COVID-19 death. The person who died was in his or her 70s with underlying conditions. According to the health department, he or she became ill on June 19 and passed away on June 29. Barron County has a total of 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 30 of those cases recovered. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Cases are on the rise in Eau Claire County. “If 38 people have been diagnosed in the last three days, that’s alarming” said Linda Davis. It comes at the same time states around the country, and counties across Wisconsin, are also seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. “This weekend illustrates what we’ve been trying to avoid. In Eau Claire we had 14 cases reported on both Saturday and Sunday and another 10 today. We really are challenged with cases increasing in this community in a rapid way,” said Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese. The 38 new cases come after the health department identified multiple bars and restaurants where there were possible exposures. Giese says she believes most of these new positive cases resulted from people not socially distancing or not wearing masks. “Situations where people are in close contact with one another, either in the work site, through social activities or through home activities where they are coming in close contact and spreading the disease because they’re not following that physical distance, and cloth face covering recommendation,” explained Giese. The rise giving some people concern. Eau Claire (WQOW) – The Eau Claire Health Department is once again warning the public of possible COVID-19 exposures at Brothers Bar and the Pickle on Water Street. The potential exposure at Brothers happened on June 23rd and 24th from 9 PM through 12 AM. The potential exposure at The Pickle happened on June 23rd and 24th from 12 AM to 2:30 AM If you were at these bars during the dates and times listed, and are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, you’re asked to contact your health care provider to get a test. LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -After 11 straight days of recording 20-or-more positive COVID-19 tests, La Crosse County is seeing a brief decline, starting this past weekend. Monday, the La Crosse County Health Department reported 12 more cases, bringing their total to 428. Of those, 182 are recovered. The health department says 47 new cases have been since Friday, with more than half coming from people between the ages of 20 and 29. Health Director Jennifer Rombalski says with the upcoming 4th of July holiday and the potential for gatherings, it’s important for people to change their behavior when it comes to taking safety precautions.

