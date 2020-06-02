mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-3-20 The rest of the work week will feature above average temperatures while humidity stays fairly comfortable overall. A high pressure system will be located to our north the next few days, bringing northwest breezes today with dew points in the comfortable 50’s. We should also see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 80’s. A quiet night with a mostly clear sky will lead into more sunshine to start Thursday. Another front will be to our west through the day, and may allow for a few scattered showers and storms to work into the area by evening. There may be some organization to the storms going into the night, but this remains uncertain. Daytime highs should again reach the mid 80’s. WISCONSIN Update on COVID-19 607 patients have died so far. At least 18,961 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. Coronavirus cases have now been reported in all 72 Wisconsin counties. At least 263,743 patients have tested negative. 14 percent of patients have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, least 1,820,500 Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus At least 105,600 Americans have died from the coronavirus, as of Tuesday afternoon. In our area, there are 5 positive cases in Rusk County, 20 in Barron County, 8 in Sawyer County and 2 each in Price, Taylor and Washburn counties. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3RD UPDATE: 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (increase of 4 since last week) 2,895 negative test results 48 individuals released from isolation 10 monitoring 3 hospitalizations 29 cases over age 40, 29 under age 40 0 deaths Chippewa County to begin face-to-face visits and appointments to begin June 8th. Chippewa County schools will continue virtual learning through the end of June. Possible summer school at some point. Food support through the end of June at most districts. There may be possible July or August events for graduations. RUSK COUNTY – Just before midnight Tuesday, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from the home owner advising that her house was on fire located on Rangeline Road near Conrath. No occupants were in the house according to the caller. Rusk County deputies, the Sheldon Fire Department, along with tankers from the Ladysmith and Cornell Fire Departments and the Sheldon ambulance responded to the scene. According to the police log, a county deputy advised the house was almost fully engulfed. Jump River Electric was contacted to disconnect the power. A male subject advised he heard an explosion in the living room area, believed to be a drone that he was charging. The house was a total loss. The Red Cross was contacted to help the family. BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– A 37-year-old Ladysmith man has been charged with his 4th offense OWI and two children were in the car at the time. The criminal complaint says Robert Nelson has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence- 4th offense, with a minor child in the vehicle, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping. The Barron County Communication Center alerted a Rice Lake Officer that a man appeared to be high or drunk driving and a child was in the car. Nelson is scheduled to appear in court next on June 10. CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) – Another person faces a reckless homicide charge in connection with the death last year of a Lake Holcombe woman. Zachary Dietrich is charged in the March 2019 drug overdose death of Carissa Kasmeirski. Investigators said Dietrich admitted buying methamphetamine and using it with her on the day she died. Last month, Breana Heuer of Cadott was sentenced to 3 1/2 years for selling the meth to Dietrich. Police are now attempting to find him. If convicted he could spend more than 73 years in prison. MADISON, Wis. (AP A new report from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration projects wages and personal income levels will rebound next year. The state Department of Revenue released an analysis Tuesday that found Wisconsin lost 440,000 jobs in April alone, more than twice the number of jobs lost during the Great Recession. Personal income will shrink 0.5% in 2020 but recoup that loss in 2021. Wages should decrease by 9% in the state but after bottoming out in the third quarter wages should post annual growth rates of 7% in 2021. Aid from the federal coronavirus relief bill will contribute to the rebound. Altoona (WQOW) – An Altoona squad was hit and the officer inside it was taken to the hospital on Tuesday evening. Altoona police had a southbound lane of Highway 53 closed because of pavement buckling when it happened. Around 7:15 p.m., Altoona police say Laurie Reardon, 60, of Eau Claire, drove around multiple traffic cones and nearly hit several squads before running into the back of the pictured squad. Police say Reardon was intoxicated and arrested for her first offense. She was not injured.

