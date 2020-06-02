WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-3-20 The rest of the work week will feature above average temperatures while humidity stays fairly comfortable overall. A high pressure system will be located to our north the next few days, bringing northwest breezes today with dew points in the comfortable 50’s. We should also see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 80’s. A quiet night with a mostly clear sky will lead into more sunshine to start Thursday. Another front will be to our west through the day, and may allow for a few scattered showers and storms to work into the area by evening. There may be some organization to the storms going into the night, but this remains uncertain. Daytime highs should again reach the mid 80’s. WISCONSIN Update on COVID-19 607 patients have died so far. At least 18,961 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. Coronavirus cases have now been reported in all 72 Wisconsin counties. At least 263,743 patients have tested negative. 14 percent of patients have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, least 1,820,500 Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus At least 105,600 Americans have died from the coronavirus, as of Tuesday afternoon. In our area, there are 5 positive cases in Rusk County, 20 in Barron County, 8 in Sawyer County and 2 each in Price, Taylor and Washburn counties. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3RD UPDATE: 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (increase of 4 since last week) 2,895 negative test results 48 individuals released from isolation 10 monitoring 3 hospitalizations 29 cases over age 40, 29 under age 40 0 deaths Chippewa County to begin face-to-face visits and appointments to begin June 8th. Chippewa County schools will continue virtual learning through the end of June. Possible summer school at some point. Food support through the end of June at most districts. There may be possible July or August events for graduations. RUSK COUNTY – Just before midnight Tuesday, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from the home owner advising that her house was on fire located on Rangeline Road near Conrath. No occupants were in the house according to the caller. Rusk County deputies, the Sheldon Fire Department, along with tankers from the Ladysmith and Cornell Fire Departments and the Sheldon ambulance responded to the scene. According to the police log, a county deputy advised the house was almost fully engulfed. Jump River Electric was contacted to disconnect the power. A male subject advised he heard an explosion in the living room area, believed to be a drone that he was charging. The house was a total loss. The Red Cross was contacted to help the family. BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– A 37-year-old Ladysmith man has been charged with his 4th offense OWI and two children were in the car at the time. The criminal complaint says Robert Nelson has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence- 4th offense, with a minor child in the vehicle, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping. The Barron County Communication Center alerted a Rice Lake Officer that a man appeared to be high or drunk driving and a child was in the car. Nelson is scheduled to appear in court next on June 10. CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) – Another person faces a reckless homicide charge in connection with the death last year of a Lake Holcombe woman. Zachary Dietrich is charged in the March 2019 drug overdose death of Carissa Kasmeirski. Investigators said Dietrich admitted buying methamphetamine and using it with her on the day she died. Last month, Breana Heuer of Cadott was sentenced to 3 1/2 years for selling the meth to Dietrich. Police are now attempting to find him. If convicted he could spend more than 73 years in prison. MADISON, Wis. (AP A new report from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration projects wages and personal income levels will rebound next year. The state Department of Revenue released an analysis Tuesday that found Wisconsin lost 440,000 jobs in April alone, more than twice the number of jobs lost during the Great Recession. Personal income will shrink 0.5% in 2020 but recoup that loss in 2021. Wages should decrease by 9% in the state but after bottoming out in the third quarter wages should post annual growth rates of 7% in 2021. Aid from the federal coronavirus relief bill will contribute to the rebound. Altoona (WQOW) – An Altoona squad was hit and the officer inside it was taken to the hospital on Tuesday evening. Altoona police had a southbound lane of Highway 53 closed because of pavement buckling when it happened. Around 7:15 p.m., Altoona police say Laurie Reardon, 60, of Eau Claire, drove around multiple traffic cones and nearly hit several squads before running into the back of the pictured squad. Police say Reardon was intoxicated and arrested for her first offense. She was not injured.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-2-20 The first real hot weather of the season is here today, out ahead of a cold front that will flatten out to our west and slide southward into the evening hours. Sinking air out ahead of the front will allow for plenty of sunshine and a quick temperature rise in a very warm air mass. Afternoon highs will have a chance to hit 90 in much of the area while dew points remain well into the 60’s. It will become very unstable, adding energy to fuel storms that are expected to develop by the late afternoon hours in Minnesota, before sliding east into Western Wisconsin through the evening. The primary storm threats will be damaging winds and large hail, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Very heavy rainfall is also likely. Placement of the front when the storms arrive is key, and latest indications are the greatest threat may be across our southern counties. Most of these storms are likely to occur between 6 pm and midnight. LADYSMITH – Two candidates will be on the ballot for Mayor of Ladysmith in the Fall election on Tuesday, November 3. Monday June 1, was the deadline to file nomination papers to the office of the city clerk. Those that filed papers were Kalvin Vacho and James West. They were on the ballot for Mayor in the April election. The city’s mayoral race ended with no obvious winner as the candidate with the most votes Alan Christianson, accepted the city administrator position and is ineligible for the elected office. During the re-election campaign, Christianson stepped down as mayor to apply for the city administrator job. The term for Mayor would begin on the third Tuesday in November and would end on April 18, 2022. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)– A Glen Flora man has been charged in Chippewa County after a shooting happened May 24 at a home on Reno Drive. Court records show Kyle Baker has been charged with first degree reckless injury, injury by negligent use of weapon and possession of a firearm- convicted of a firearm. Eau Claire Police say a shots fired case happened in the 3300 block of Reno Drive on the north side of Eau Claire, which is in Chippewa County. Baker’s cash bond has been set at $50,000. Baker’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 2. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– A Chippewa Falls woman has been charged in Chippewa and Barron County after a car chase happened on May 15. Court records show Danielle Ford has been charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety, vehicle operator flee officer, bail jumping and resisting or obstructing an officer in Chippewa County. Ford has also been charged with vehicle operator flee an officer in Barron County. Chippewa officials saw a white car speeding on Highway 53 and later Barron County Deputies located the vehicle. The driver, identified as Ford, refused to stop and a chase then started. Ford’s Chippewa County cash bond has been set at $10,000. Her Barron County cash bond was set for $250 and has been posted. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) The latest statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. 253,595 negative test results (increase of 3,492) 18,543 positive test results (increase of 140) 2,603 hospitalizations (increase of 20) 595 deaths (increase of 3) EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)– Country Jam has been postponed to July 15-17, 2021. Organizers say in the next seven to 10 days, people who purchased tickets for 2020 will receive an email. If you want to keep your tickets, there is nothing you have to do. If you cannot make it to the 2021 County Jam, you will have 30 days to request a refund. General Manager of Country Jam USA Kathy Wright said, “We hung in there as long as we could. The safety of our guests, artists, staff and community is of the utmost importance”. Festival organizers say they are working on the 2021 lineup and hope to have a partial line up announced soon. BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU)– The 2020 Bloomer Community Fair has been canceled due to looking out for the health and safety of every person involved. Organizers say the decision was extremely difficult and they are looking forward to next year. The 2021 Bloomer Community Fair will take place on August 5 -8. BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) — A final salute was held Monday night in Bloomer for the community’s long-time fire chief, Brian Bleskacek. Fellow firefighters, along with other friends and family came out as a show of support. In November, Bleskacek was diagnosed with stage four inoperable bladder cancer. He passed away last week. Firefighters in Bloomer, along with the area departments, marched to a local funeral home to honor the man who served as fire chief for 21 years. “Always had the community in mind. Always had all of his firefighters on the forefront. Everything that we did was to make sure that we were doing our job as safe as we could,” said Mark Schwartz with the Bloomer Fire Department. “The whole Chippewa County is a family. Between Brian being the chief and other members, we’re all family. We all stand up together,” said Cpt. Cory Baier with the Bloomer Fire Department. June 2, 2020
- Josephine “Jo” Ellen Edmonds June 2, 2020Josephine “Jo” Ellen Edmonds, 74 of Sheldon, died on May 28, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. She is survived by 3 children: Chris of Larimore, ND., Jeff of Mountain Green, UT., and Lisa Taylor of Sheldon, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Memorial services for Jo Ellen Edmonds’ family and relatives will be held on […]