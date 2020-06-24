Peter J. Groothousen, 88 of Tony, died on Sunday, June 21, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith. He is survived by his wife, Lucille, 14 children: Ronald of Tony, Katie Clay of Tony, Diane Van Doorn of Tony, Jennifer Van Doorn of Tony, Sharon of Tony, Jeanette Turbeville of Hammond, David of Tony, Donna of LaPointe, […]