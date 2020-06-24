mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-25-20 If you have been looking for that totally dry day this work week, then today is your day! The upper trough will be gone with a more flat, westerly flow in the region. A weak high pressure system will be centered more to our south, leading to west and southwest flow along with plenty of sunshine. Though a few afternoon clouds will likely develop, it will stay dry with a warmer afternoon as temperatures return to at least average, in the low to mid 80′s. While we enjoy the drier weather, a front will be making a track through the Northern Plains, heading into Minnesota by Thursday night. Clouds will start to increase and it appears we will be in the running to see at least a few scattered showers and possible thunderstorms arrive before daybreak Friday. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday, no new positive cases! However, it is still important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, wash your hands often, physical distance, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out. Cars heat up fast! On an 80 degree day, the temperature in a car can reach 100 degrees in less than 10 minutes. Never leave a person or pet in a parked car, even for a minute! EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is alerting the community about a potential COVID-19 exposure at two Eau Claire County establishments. Times and places of potential exposure include “The Pickle” on June 19 from 10:30 PM – 12:00 AM and June 20 from 11:30 PM -1:30 AM and “She-nannigans” on June 20 from 12:00 AM – 2:30 AM and June 21 from 1:30 AM – 2:30 AM. If you have visited these establishments during these times and are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, the county suggests to get tested for COVID-19. MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The last time President Donald Trump visited Wisconsin he staged a massive, raucous rally at an arena in downtown Milwaukee. When he returns Thursday to the battleground state, he’ll be reminded how much has changed since January. The Republican president planned a trip to conservative, rural Wisconsin for a private tour of a shipyard far from Milwaukee, where coronavirus restrictions now prevent large rallies. A day earlier, the governor activated the National Guard in the capital to protect state property from angry protests against racial injustice. When Trump last campaigned in the state in January, the unemployment rate was 3.5%. Now, 12% of Wisconsin workers are jobless. Trump’s standing in Wisconsin appears to be suffering from the extraordinary period of turmoil, and his visit was part of a concerted effort to shore up support in friendlier areas that can make or break his reelection chances. Besides the visit to Marinette, he intended to participate in a town hall to be broadcast by Fox News Channel from an airport in Green Bay. The trip comes days after he dispatched Vice President Mike Pence to the conservative Milwaukee suburbs. The two parts of Wisconsin targeted by Trump this week — suburban Milwaukee and the Green Bay media market in northeast Wisconsin — are areas where he needs to run up a big vote advantage in November. Some polls have suggested Trump has ground to make up in Wisconsin. A Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday showed Democrat Joe Biden with an 8 percentage point lead over Trump. Trump trailed Democrat Hillary Clinton in nearly every poll conducted in Wisconsin in 2016 — often by similar margins — before he won the state by fewer than 23,000 votes. A Western Wisconsin woman was sentenced Wednesday for driving in the wrong lane and causing a crash that killed another woman. Christina Wiederin from Somerset was sentenced by Saint Croix County Judge Michael Waterman to 15 years in prison. Wiederin pleaded no contest last month to homicide by driving under the influence. Investigators say her blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit. They also found marijuana and a pipe in her car. Stefanie Biedler, also from Somerset, was killed when Wiederin’s car hit her car head-on as Wiederin drove in the wrong lanes of Highway 35/64 near Somerset. The crash happened several days before Christmas 2018. LADYSMITH – Paul Rudersdorf, president and CEO of Security Financial Bank, is pleased to announce that area recent high school graduates each have been awarded a $500 scholarship to be used to further their education. Recipients include: Jenna Ewer, a graduate of Ladysmith High School, will major in elementary education at Winona State University. Kathleen Zimmer, a graduate of Flambeau High School, plans to study agricultural business at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Each year, SFB awards up to two $500 scholarships in each of its markets to graduating high school seniors. Recipients are chosen based on involvement in school, youth organizations and community events with particular preference given to students pursuing a career in finance, accounting or business administration.

