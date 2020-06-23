WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-24-20 Look for a mix of clouds and sun today. Luckily, the cooler Canadian air is also dryer, so it will feel comfortable during the day. Much like Tuesday, heavy downpours will become scattered this afternoon. They will be hit and miss, though a slight majority of places in Western Wisconsin are likely to see some rain. Cold air in the mid levels of the atmosphere will make up for weak surface instability, and is the reason these downpours will occur. Another cool night is expected, though a shift in the pattern will set us up for warmer days. By Thursday the upper level pattern will flatten out and an area of ridging will strengthen to our west. The change will result in a mostly sunny day free from rain, and a warmer afternoon. Highs across the Chippewa Valley are expected to reach the low 80’s, about our average. - Peter J. Groothousen June 23, 2020Peter J. Groothousen, 88 of Tony, died on Sunday, June 21, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife, Lucille, 14 children: Ronald of Tony, Katie Clay of Tony, Diane Van Doorn of Tony, Jennifer Van Doorn of Tony, Sharon of Tony, Jeanette Turbeville of Hammond, David of Tony, Donna […]
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-23-20 The next two days will be very similar weather-wise as an upper trough will be in control. This pocket of colder air in the mid-upper levels of the atmosphere will create some instability with daytime heating, leading to the development of isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Timing both Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be from mid-afternoon on into the evening hours, but much of these two days will stay dry and some places won’t see the rain. Otherwise sunshine and scattered clouds will prevail, with daytime highs in the mid 70’s. By Thursday the upper level pattern will flatten out and even some ridging will develop to our west. The change will result in a dry day with a warmer afternoon as temperatures return to at least average, in the low 80’s. Sunshine will prevail through the day. The next upper impulse will then pass by just to our north while a low pressure system in the Northern Plains slides east. Though timing may change, this system is forecast to arrive by Friday, returning shower and storm chances. Clouds and rain chances will impact temperatures, along with arrival time, but right now we may still have a chance to top 80 if we stay dry until the afternoon. Some locally heavier rain will be possible with this system. MADISON, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE)– Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Gregory Huftel, 32, Bruce, Wisconsin, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 10 years in prison for distributing child pornography. This term of imprisonment is to be followed by a 15-year term of supervised release. Huftel pleaded guilty to this charge on June 11, 2019. In December 2018, Huftel posted child pornography images into a Kik chat room. During the same time period, he sent an undercover officer the same images. In sentencing Huftel, Judge Conley noted that he was “boastful” about sexually assaulting a young child and that, combined with his denial of a sexual interest in children, made him a significant danger to children. The charge against Huftel was the result of an investigation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington, D.C. office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Eau Claire County (WQOW) – The first Eau Claire County resident to die from COVID-19 was a person over the age of 65 who had underlying health conditions. That is according to Lieske Giese, health director for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. Giese said the person died on Sunday and the family was aware the information would be released to the public. RUSK COUNTY – The severe economic consequences of COVID-19 had a significant impact on existing home sales in May, according to the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. In its monthly analysis of home sales, the WRA found May home sales fell by 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Median prices continued to rise at a robust pace, increasing 6.2% to $214,000 in May relative to May 2019. Comparing the first five months of 2020 to that same period last year, existing home sales slipped 5.5% and the median price rose 7.9% to $205,000. In Rusk County, the Median price in May was $148,750 compared to $170,000 in May of last year. Sales in the county in May was 20 compared to 16 in May 2019. Year to date, the median price is $144,116 compared to $92,000 in 2019. Sales this year in the county is 56, compared to 61 in 2019. The longest economic expansion in U.S. history is now over, and the economy is officially in recession. PIERCE CO. (Press Release) — On Saturday, June 20, 2020, around 6:45pm, Pierce County Dispatch received a report of a motorcycle accident with injuries on HWY 35 north of 1220th St in the Town of Oak Grove. It was determined that 58 y/o Troy Raverty of Lakeville, MN, was operating a 2017 Indian motorcycle northbound on HWY 35. Raverty was negotiating a left hand corner and was unable to maintain control causing him to enter the east shoulder and ditch. Raverty and his passenger, 37 y/o Phoenixx Herz of Lakeville, MN, were both thrown from the motorcycle. Raverty was transported by Life Link III air ambulance to Regions Hospital with undetermined injuries. Herz was transported by River Falls EMS to Regions Hospital with undetermined injuries, as well. Assisting on scene was Prescott Fire, River Falls EMS, Life Link III, and Prescott Police Department. The accident is still under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at this time. June 23, 2020