WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-23-20 The next two days will be very similar weather-wise as an upper trough will be in control. This pocket of colder air in the mid-upper levels of the atmosphere will create some instability with daytime heating, leading to the development of isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Timing both Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be from mid-afternoon on into the evening hours, but much of these two days will stay dry and some places won’t see the rain. Otherwise sunshine and scattered clouds will prevail, with daytime highs in the mid 70’s. By Thursday the upper level pattern will flatten out and even some ridging will develop to our west. The change will result in a dry day with a warmer afternoon as temperatures return to at least average, in the low 80’s. Sunshine will prevail through the day. The next upper impulse will then pass by just to our north while a low pressure system in the Northern Plains slides east. Though timing may change, this system is forecast to arrive by Friday, returning shower and storm chances. Clouds and rain chances will impact temperatures, along with arrival time, but right now we may still have a chance to top 80 if we stay dry until the afternoon. Some locally heavier rain will be possible with this system. MADISON, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE)– Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Gregory Huftel, 32, Bruce, Wisconsin, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 10 years in prison for distributing child pornography. This term of imprisonment is to be followed by a 15-year term of supervised release. Huftel pleaded guilty to this charge on June 11, 2019. In December 2018, Huftel posted child pornography images into a Kik chat room. During the same time period, he sent an undercover officer the same images. In sentencing Huftel, Judge Conley noted that he was “boastful” about sexually assaulting a young child and that, combined with his denial of a sexual interest in children, made him a significant danger to children. The charge against Huftel was the result of an investigation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington, D.C. office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Eau Claire County (WQOW) – The first Eau Claire County resident to die from COVID-19 was a person over the age of 65 who had underlying health conditions. That is according to Lieske Giese, health director for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. Giese said the person died on Sunday and the family was aware the information would be released to the public. RUSK COUNTY – The severe economic consequences of COVID-19 had a significant impact on existing home sales in May, according to the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. In its monthly analysis of home sales, the WRA found May home sales fell by 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Median prices continued to rise at a robust pace, increasing 6.2% to $214,000 in May relative to May 2019. Comparing the first five months of 2020 to that same period last year, existing home sales slipped 5.5% and the median price rose 7.9% to $205,000. In Rusk County, the Median price in May was $148,750 compared to $170,000 in May of last year. Sales in the county in May was 20 compared to 16 in May 2019. Year to date, the median price is $144,116 compared to $92,000 in 2019. Sales this year in the county is 56, compared to 61 in 2019. The longest economic expansion in U.S. history is now over, and the economy is officially in recession. PIERCE CO. (Press Release) — On Saturday, June 20, 2020, around 6:45pm, Pierce County Dispatch received a report of a motorcycle accident with injuries on HWY 35 north of 1220th St in the Town of Oak Grove. It was determined that 58 y/o Troy Raverty of Lakeville, MN, was operating a 2017 Indian motorcycle northbound on HWY 35. Raverty was negotiating a left hand corner and was unable to maintain control causing him to enter the east shoulder and ditch. Raverty and his passenger, 37 y/o Phoenixx Herz of Lakeville, MN, were both thrown from the motorcycle. Raverty was transported by Life Link III air ambulance to Regions Hospital with undetermined injuries. Herz was transported by River Falls EMS to Regions Hospital with undetermined injuries, as well. Assisting on scene was Prescott Fire, River Falls EMS, Life Link III, and Prescott Police Department. The accident is still under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at this time.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-22-20 In the afternoon however, cooler and drier air behind a cold front that has passed through on Sunday, will begin to take over from the secondary low. This will help bring the sun out from north to south, and allow temperatures to reach the mid to upper 70’s in Eau Claire. Our weather will remain quiet with a steady northwest wind through the evening. Heading into Tuesday and Wednesday an upper level trough will set up across the Upper Midwest and Southern Canada. This will allow the cooler weather to stick around for a little bit longer. High temperatures will remain in the mid 70’s each of these days despite a fair amount of sunshine. Lows are likely to sit in the mid 50’s as well. A few isolated showers are possible on Tuesday afternoon thanks to a marginal amount of instability within a weakly capped boundary layer. The same is possible on Wednesday as well, but chances seem slightly lower as we may experience a little bit more ridging from a high to the northeast. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Friday that Rusk County has 11 positive cases of COVID-19. 5 Active Cases, 6 Recovered Cases, 714 Negative Results, and 1 currently Hospitalized Case. The Rusk County Health Department is working hard to keep our communities safe. Staff are busy responding to, and following up with, COVID-19 cases and contact tracing, and keeping the community up-to-date on current information. Case numbers will be updated as we are able Monday through Friday. Please keep in mind that we do have community spread cases in our region. It is still important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, wash your hands often, physical distance, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out. LADYSMITH – Saturday afternoon Ladysmith Police responded to an address on East 10th Street North on a report that a disorderly incident was occurring between a male subject and his mother. The incident appeared to have been all verbal and no Domestic Incident occurred between the two. According to the report, the male was advised he was free to go and left the residence on foot. The mother then told officers that the son had stole 8 of her checks out of her check book. Officers immediately tried to locate the male to question him but he had already left the area. The case is pending further investigation. Madison (WQOW) – The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released new information Monday morning giving schools and districts guidance on how to return to the classrooms in the fall. The 87-page document called Education Forward outlines different scenarios for the 2020-2021 academic year. In the document it states that schools should be prepared for shifts between in-person, physically-distanced, and virtual learning throughout the school year. They are also considering different schedules for the year including: four-day weeks, with the fifth day used for deep cleaning of the school, two-day rotations, and an A/B style schedule which would mean two student groups alternate between in-person and virtual learning weekly. The Education Forward plan also discusses how they are working to provide resources for families and are working with community-based organizations, health organizations and local businesses to provide support for all students. They state their number one goal is keeping students and staff physically safe. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WEAU)– Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Milwaukee on June, 23. Pence and Secretary Betsy DeVos will be participating in a school choice round-table event at Waukesha STEM Academy. Scott Walker will also be speaking. Pence is scheduled to return to Washington, D.C. the same evening. The Office of the Vice President says additional details about the trip are forthcoming. WASHINGTON (AP) — Existing home sales in the U.S. plunged 9.7% in May. It was the third straight monthly decline and further evidence of the harm the virus pandemic has done to the housing market. The National Association of Realtors said Monday that the monthly decline pushed sales down to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.91 million, the slowest pace since a home buyers tax credit expired in October 2010. Sales fell in all regions of the country, with the biggest decline coming in the Northeast where virus infections were especially heavy. Sales of both existing and new homes have fallen sharply during the traditional spring selling season as communities were locked down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Sales in the Northeast slumped 13.9% from the previous month while sales in the West fell 11.1%. Sales slid 10% in the Midwest and 8% in the South. The median price of a home sold in May was $284,600, up 2.3% from a year ago. Lawrence Yun, chief economist of the Realtors, said based on anecdotal reports, he believed May could turn out to be the bottom for the housing market with sales showing a V-shaped recovery in coming months. However, many private economists believe the recovery from the disruptions caused by the coronavirus could take much longer. June 22, 2020
