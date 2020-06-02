WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-2-20 The first real hot weather of the season is here today, out ahead of a cold front that will flatten out to our west and slide southward into the evening hours. Sinking air out ahead of the front will allow for plenty of sunshine and a quick temperature rise in a very warm air mass. Afternoon highs will have a chance to hit 90 in much of the area while dew points remain well into the 60’s. It will become very unstable, adding energy to fuel storms that are expected to develop by the late afternoon hours in Minnesota, before sliding east into Western Wisconsin through the evening. The primary storm threats will be damaging winds and large hail, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Very heavy rainfall is also likely. Placement of the front when the storms arrive is key, and latest indications are the greatest threat may be across our southern counties. Most of these storms are likely to occur between 6 pm and midnight. LADYSMITH – Two candidates will be on the ballot for Mayor of Ladysmith in the Fall election on Tuesday, November 3. Monday June 1, was the deadline to file nomination papers to the office of the city clerk. Those that filed papers were Kalvin Vacho and James West. They were on the ballot for Mayor in the April election. The city’s mayoral race ended with no obvious winner as the candidate with the most votes Alan Christianson, accepted the city administrator position and is ineligible for the elected office. During the re-election campaign, Christianson stepped down as mayor to apply for the city administrator job. The term for Mayor would begin on the third Tuesday in November and would end on April 18, 2022. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)– A Glen Flora man has been charged in Chippewa County after a shooting happened May 24 at a home on Reno Drive. Court records show Kyle Baker has been charged with first degree reckless injury, injury by negligent use of weapon and possession of a firearm- convicted of a firearm. Eau Claire Police say a shots fired case happened in the 3300 block of Reno Drive on the north side of Eau Claire, which is in Chippewa County. Baker’s cash bond has been set at $50,000. Baker’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 2. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– A Chippewa Falls woman has been charged in Chippewa and Barron County after a car chase happened on May 15. Court records show Danielle Ford has been charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety, vehicle operator flee officer, bail jumping and resisting or obstructing an officer in Chippewa County. Ford has also been charged with vehicle operator flee an officer in Barron County. Chippewa officials saw a white car speeding on Highway 53 and later Barron County Deputies located the vehicle. The driver, identified as Ford, refused to stop and a chase then started. Ford’s Chippewa County cash bond has been set at $10,000. Her Barron County cash bond was set for $250 and has been posted. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) The latest statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. 253,595 negative test results (increase of 3,492) 18,543 positive test results (increase of 140) 2,603 hospitalizations (increase of 20) 595 deaths (increase of 3) EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)– Country Jam has been postponed to July 15-17, 2021. Organizers say in the next seven to 10 days, people who purchased tickets for 2020 will receive an email. If you want to keep your tickets, there is nothing you have to do. If you cannot make it to the 2021 County Jam, you will have 30 days to request a refund. General Manager of Country Jam USA Kathy Wright said, “We hung in there as long as we could. The safety of our guests, artists, staff and community is of the utmost importance”. Festival organizers say they are working on the 2021 lineup and hope to have a partial line up announced soon. BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU)– The 2020 Bloomer Community Fair has been canceled due to looking out for the health and safety of every person involved. Organizers say the decision was extremely difficult and they are looking forward to next year. The 2021 Bloomer Community Fair will take place on August 5 -8. BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) — A final salute was held Monday night in Bloomer for the community’s long-time fire chief, Brian Bleskacek. Fellow firefighters, along with other friends and family came out as a show of support. In November, Bleskacek was diagnosed with stage four inoperable bladder cancer. He passed away last week. Firefighters in Bloomer, along with the area departments, marched to a local funeral home to honor the man who served as fire chief for 21 years. “Always had the community in mind. Always had all of his firefighters on the forefront. Everything that we did was to make sure that we were doing our job as safe as we could,” said Mark Schwartz with the Bloomer Fire Department. “The whole Chippewa County is a family. Between Brian being the chief and other members, we’re all family. We all stand up together,” said Cpt. Cory Baier with the Bloomer Fire Department.
- Josephine “Jo” Ellen Edmonds June 2, 2020Josephine “Jo” Ellen Edmonds, 74 of Sheldon, died on May 28, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. She is survived by 3 children: Chris of Larimore, ND., Jeff of Mountain Green, UT., and Lisa Taylor of Sheldon, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Memorial services for Jo Ellen Edmonds’ family and relatives will be held on […]
- Sr. Marie Rubbelke June 1, 2020Sr. Marie Rubbelke, OSM, 82 of Ladysmith, died Friday, May 29, in St Paul, MN. She is survived by her brother John, sisters Margaret Larsons and Colleen Mashuga, sisters-in-law Lois and Ruth, many nieces, nephews and her Service Sisters. A private graveside service will be held, with burial in the Servants of Mary Cemetery in […]