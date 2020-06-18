mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-19-20 A cold front will slowly move east into Central Wisconsin today, keeping shower and storm chances around but mostly to the south and east, while the afternoon should turn partly sunny with highs near 80. The muggier air will start to move away as dew points drop just a bit through the day. Unfortunately for those hoping for some nice weather this weekend, rain and storm chances will continue. Saturday is looking more wet now as energy streams up from the southwest. It looks to remain overcast most of the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming more numerous. Some may produce heavy rain and temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70’s. A weak low pressure system will slide up and through the state into Saturday night with more rain before moving away early Sunday. This will keep a chance for a few showers to start Sunday, but then the remainder of Father’s Day has a chance to stay largely dry. Another pop up shower or storm is possible by late in the day however, with highs back around 80. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)– Wisconsin has experienced the highest jump in the percent of positive new COVID-19 cases and the highest number of new confirmed cases in over two weeks, the state DHS reported Thursday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that 4 percent of new cases came back as positive, 1.4 percent higher than the day before and 0.4 percent higher than the next largest spike reported, at 3.6 percent on June 11. The number of new confirmed cases also spiked Thursday. The DHS reports 422 new cases on Thursday, which is also the largest spike in just over two weeks. Only on June 4 were there more new cases, reported at 492. However, the number of deaths connected to COVID-19 did not appear to rise. DHS reports 7 new deaths on Thursday, which is lower than the previous two days. At least 712 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the pandemic began, according to the DHS. Testing capacity has also reached an all-time high at over 16,000 tests completed every day, at 68 labs across the state. Over 42,000 tests have come back negative, while over 23,000 tests have come back positive. Over 3,128 people have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Thursday, June 18 update: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY 149 positive cases, increase of 9 6,670 negative test results, increase of 67 Regional data shows most western counties with an increase of numbers since May. La Crosse County has seen a spike and most new cases under 30. 29% of cases in Eau Claire County in that age group. Those who took part in protests were encouraged by the state to get tested and monitor for symptoms. Large groups and gatherings remain a risk. LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU)– La Crosse County Health officials are reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday. The new 22 cases brings the total to 195 cases. 80 of those are considered to be recovered. Many of the new cases from Thursday are both male and female ages 20-29. MADISON, Wis. (AP) Juneteenth is being celebrated across Wisconsin with marches, calls for action, historic flag raisings, parties and virtual discussions moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic. A Juneteenth flag was raised early Friday morning for the first time over the state Capitol in Madison. In Milwaukee, the flag was flying over the city of Milwaukee government building for the first time. An all-day celebration was planned for the first time in Green Bay, featuring games, speakers and performances. A sit-in and solidarity march were among a host of activities planned in Milwaukee. In Madison, a seven-hour rally with a variety of events was scheduled. MADISON, Wis. (UW System News Release) University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents President Andrew S. Petersen today announced that former Governor Tommy G. Thompson has agreed to serve as UW System Interim President effective July 1. The decision comes after consultation Thursday with the Board of Regents, which offered uniform support. Thompson is a well-known champion of Wisconsin’s public universities, and he has called for a renewal of the Wisconsin Idea, the principle that the UW System serves all parts of the state. He is the state’s only four-term governor and his bipartisan policy proposals have had a lasting impact on the state. As a former U.S. Secretary for Health and Human Services (HHS), Governor Thompson’s health policy experience will be critical as universities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. He chairs the UW System Business Council and helped lead a public-private campaign to fund UW-Madison’s BioStar Initiative with the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation. “The University of Wisconsin System is the state’s most valuable asset, and I will be its biggest advocate and its toughest evaluator,” Thompson said. “No other institution in the state can do more to improve lives, communities, and Wisconsin’s economy.” MILWAUKEE (AP) — School board members in Wisconsin’s largest school district have voted to cut ties with police officers who patrol outside its schools. The move by the Milwaukee School Board late Thursday comes in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis who died after being restrained by police. The Journal Sentinel reports the district received more than 700 emails and letters overwhelmingly supporting the move. MPS has paid officers to patrol neighborhoods around some schools, monitor dismissals and staff some athletic events. Unlike some other districts, the officers are not posted inside the schools.

