WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-18-20 High temps are expected to reach the upper 80’s and perhaps even 90 closer to the Coulee Region. Humidity will increase to noticeable levels, but overall it will not be a humid day. We’ll begin to see more clouds in the mid afternoon and evening ahead of a storm front. Thunder storms will move in across the MN/WI border around 7-9pm. These storms are most likely in the Eau Claire area around 9pm-2am. The front will then slowly move east,perhaps becoming nearly stationary once again Friday and could remain this way through the weekend. It will be a tricky forecast when it comes to shower and storm chances as they will remain in the vicinity at least, each of these days. As it looks now, the front should progress enough to our east on Friday to make for a mostly dry day for our part of the state. A few showers cannot be ruled out of the early morning however. The rest of the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and it will cool some behind this front with highs in the low 80’s. There are some hints over the weekend that a wave of low pressure may develop to our southwest and move up into the state late Saturday or Saturday night. This means rain chances will be around, but should be more favorable late in the day and beyond. It will be partly sunny otherwise with highs around 80. For Father’s Day details remain unclear, but it’s still looking mainly dry with a departing low and just a chance for pop up late day showers and storms. Highs will again be near 80 with humidity on the comfortable end of things. Rusk County (WQOW) – A probable cause statement shows a Rusk County man admitted to shooting at one of his now-deceased grandparents. Adam Rosolowski, Joseph Falk and a juvenile male were taken into custody last week for the deaths of Rosoloski’s grandparents – Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski. According to a sheriff’s office report News 18 obtained from the clerk of courts office, Robert and Bonnie’s bodies were found, along with a large amount of suspected blood, in their rural Sheldon home. Investigators learned Adam Rosolowski had been arrested the same night of the murders in connection with a police chase in a neighboring county and had suspected blood on his pants. Two of his passengers who, based on their initials, are Falk and the juvenile, told detectives that Rosolowski shot his grandmother. Rosolowski first claimed Falk shot both of them with a shotgun because Falk wanted their truck. Investigators say Rosolowski eventually admitted firing two rounds from a handgun, aimed at his grandmother’s head, and said she was bleeding when he left the scene. The suspects are being held for murder, but formal charges have not been filed at this point. SAWYER COUNTY – On Wednesday June 17, at approximately 6:48 PM, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper observed a vehicle traveling Eastbound on STH 70 cross the center line of the roadway near 1st Street in Stone Lake. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the operator was identified as Joseph R. Trepania, 40, from Winnebago, WI. Trepania displayed a strong odor of intoxicants and several other indicators of intoxication. Trepania was placed under arrest for OWI 6th offense and transported to the Sawyer County jail. A warrant was obtained for an evidentiary blood draw and the blood draw was completed. Trepania was incarcerated for OWI 6th offense and operating a motor vehicle after driver’s license revocation. Madison (WQOW) – A Dunn County man could spend the next 35 years in federal prison for allegedly possessing a gun and drugs with an intent to sell them. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, David Hartwig, 32, of Menomonie, is charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, with possessing heroin with intent to distribute and possessing a firearm in futherance of a drug trafficking crime. The indictment alleges he was found with a 9 mm pistol, ammo and heroin on May 6. If convicted, the DOJ says Hartwig faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, 20 years on the heroin charge, and a minimum penalty of five years on the charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.  BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — A Minnesota man is arrested and charged tied to the death and hiding the body of a Buffalo County woman more than three years ago. The criminal complaint was filed today against 48-year-old Randall Merrick of Rochester. It details the disappearance of 50-year-old Beth Johnson. She was last seen at her home in the Village of Nelson on Christmas Day 2016. Authorities allege Johnson and Merrick were living together at the time. A month after Johnson w as last seen, her son received a receipt from her debit card. It showed Merrick signed the receipt for buying a sledgehammer, trash bags and industrial cleaning products. In April 2018, a K9 searching the area of Johnson’s home came upon decomposing human remains. Two months later, a witness saw Merrick crying and admitting, “I killed her.” When the witness asked who he killed, Merrick is said to have answered “Beth.” WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign. The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump’s campaign for reelection, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then. The justices rejected administration arguments that the eight-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program is illegal and that courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end DACA.

