WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-17-20 Today will come with very little change as high pressure will remain anchored to our east while a cold front slowly tracks through the Northern Plains. This set up will keep southerly flow into the Upper Midwest, with widespread 80’s to near 90 forecast. It will be another day with stronger breezes and bright sunshine. The sky will remain generally clear tonight and going into Thursday we will see more sunshine. There are still some questions as to how quick the front will make it into Western Wisconsin, but we are leaning towards a delayed arrival. This means chances for any rain look to remain low during the day. Temperatures will have a chance to again reach for 90 while dew points edge up into the 60’s. Shower and storm chances will then be on the increase Thursday evening and night as the front arrives. CONRATH – Tuesday morning just before 10 AM, a female advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that she owns a house on County Highway D near Conrath, and she learned that there has been damage done to the house. According to the report, she was last there about 2 years ago, but her son was there last Fall. At that time, a door was missing and some windows were damaged. Since then there has been several other things done. The case is under investigation. SHELDON – At 7:50 PM Tuesday, Rusk County authorities received a transfer from Chippewa County of a Domestic that just occurred. According to the report, the male subject left the house after breaking items in the house located on Broken Arrow Road, Sheldon. The male subject left towards highway 27 in a Red Ford Focus and was reportedly intoxicated. Rusk County Deputies responded to the area. At 8:45 PM a Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop on Pioneer Road and County Highway D. After an investigation, a male subject was taken into custody. No other information was available. LADYSMITH – Tuesday afternoon at 2 PM, Barron County requested Ladysmith Officers to take Tommy Robinson,47, into custody as a result of him violating his Huber conditions. Ladysmith Police made contact with Tommy Robinson at his address on East Sabin Avenue and took him into custody. They transported Robinson to the Barron-Rusk County line where Barron County took him into custody. Madison (WQOW/AP) – A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that a judge’s decision to become Facebook friends with a woman whose child custody case he was hearing created at least the appearance of bias. Barron County Judge J.M. Bitney presided over Angela Carroll’s custody case in 2017. According to court records, before ruling on her case, Bitney accepted her friend request on Facebook which was never disclosed. The documents said Carroll liked 18 of Bitney’s posts and even commented on two of them before Bitney ruled in Carroll’s favor. In February 2019, the court of appeals found a reasonable person would question Bitney’s ability to decide the case fairly. The court on Tuesday upheld the lower court’s order that the case be re-heard by another judge. The ruling was the first of its kind in Wisconsin and it could test the boundaries of social media use by judges. It is the latest in a series of examples across the country where a judge’s actions on social media call into question their ability to fairly consider cases before them. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– As part of a plea deal, an Eau Claire woman receives one year of probation for having sex with two under-age boys in a park. Records show 43-year-old Sarah Kiker was charged in 2018 in Chippewa County Court. In the original criminal complaint, the assaults happened the previous June in Chippewa Falls with a 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy. At the time, Kiker told investigators the boys assaulted her. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17th UPDATE CHIPPEWA COUNTY 63 positive cases (no increase from Monday, three from last Wednesday) 59 released, 4 monitoring 2 hospitalizations cases are 31 over age 40, 32 under age 40 0 deaths 440 tests last week, decrease from the 537 the week before The health order allows 15 indoor gatherings, 50 outdooor. That excludes essential businesses. School update: District planning for different options in the fall, hopefully with students returning. On June 22nd, the state will release guidelines for returning. All schools are getting a supply of face masks and thermometers from the state. LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — A signature bond is set at $50,000 for a Winona woman charged in the death of her husband in La Crosse County. 50-year-old Lori Phillips made an initial court appearance in La Crosse County Tuesday afternoon. She was originally charged with hit-and-run resulting in death. That charge was amended to 2nd degree reckless homicide. The case is from February 2019. Authorities say the body of 48-year-old Mark Phillips was found alongside his driveway. An investigation indicates Lori and Mark Phillips got into an argument, and Lori drove away from their home. According to Lori, when she arrived home several hours later, she thought her busband was in bed asleep. She says she searched outside the next morning and eventually found Mark’s body. NEW YORK (AP) — Pepsico is changing the name and marketing image of its Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrup. A spokeswoman for Pepsico-owned Quaker Oats Company said it recognized Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype and that the 131-year-old name and image would be replaced on products and advertising by the fourth quarter of 2020. Quaker did not say what the name would be changed to. Earlier this spring, Land O’Lakes announced that it would no longer use the Native American woman who had graced its packages of butter other products since the late 1920s.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-16-20 A very warm air mass sitting just to our west will begin taking hold here in Wisconsin today. The rest of this week will feature above average temperatures with a gradual increase in humidity. In the upper levels a large ridge sits over the region, while at the surface, the high center is to our east. This is keeping the pattern pretty stagnant as weather systems are not moving very much. The high will hold to our east at least a few more days, preventing much eastward progress of a front draped across the Plains. After some morning clouds, sunshine will again be dominant on Tuesday as winds from the southeast go more southerly and temperatures rise back into the mid 80’s. More sunny weather and southerly breezes on Wednesday will support further warming and some places may touch that 90 degree mark, while dew points remain mostly in the 50’s which will at least help make the heat feel a bit more tolerable. RUSK COUNTY – Late Monday night at about 10:30, a Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop of a vehicle on Highway 8 near Bruce. According to the Rusk County Police log, the county received a call from Sawyer County that the patrons driving the vehicle were said to be leaving Sawyer County and were extremely intoxicated. After an investigation, a subject was taken into custody for OWI and was transported to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw. No other information was available. RUSK COUNTY – A short time later just after 11 PM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 40 near Bruce. According to the report, the county K-9 was deployed and gave a positive alert on the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and 2 subjects were detained. The county deputy requested assistance from a City Officer as other Rusk County deputies were busy on another call. Upon arrival, the City Officer assisted the county deputy and after further investigation, Joshua L. Shult, 28, was placed under arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine. He was transported to the Rusk County jail. The driver was reportedly released. PRICE COUNTY – Price County Sheriff Brian S. Schmidt reports that his department has confirmed the identity of the two victims of the Town of Eisenstein motorcycle versus deer crash on June 13, as Jody J. Stilen, age 50, who was injured as a result of the crash, and Dora Lee Stilen, also age 50, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Price County Sheriff’s Office. Monday, June 15th update: Eau Claire County numbers: 137 positive test results (increase of 7) 6,480 negative test results 116 recovered Regional data shows most western counties with an increase of numbers since May. La Crosse County has seen a spike and most new cases under 30. 29% of cases in Eau Claire County in that age group. Those who took part in protests were encouraged by the state to get tested and monitor for symptoms. Large groups and gatherings remain a risk. Some bars did re-open this weekend. They must abide by the guidelines. Any symptomatic people should get tested. NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) — The Clark County Health Department (CCHD) has received notification of its 52 case of novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19). The individual is experiencing symptoms at this time, is self-isolating at home, and is being monitored by the health department. While contagious, the person was at La Tropicana in Abbotsford, which is a specialty grocery store, on Friday, June 12 through Sunday, June 14. Names of potential close contacts whom were at this establishment were unable to be identified. Given it was not possible to identify contacts from this potential exposure, the CCHD is notifying the public. If you visited the establishment on the dates mentioned above, self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date you were at the establishment. If you experience symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your medical provider to be tested. BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. retail sales jumped by a record 17.7% from April to May, with spending partially rebounding after the coronavirus had shut down businesses, flattened the economy and paralyzed consumers during the previous two months. The government’s report Tuesday showed that retail sales have retraced some of the record-setting month-to-month plunges of March (8.3%) and April (14.7%) as businesses have increasingly reopened. Still, the pandemic’s damage to retail sales remains severe, with purchases still down 6.1% from a year ago. Last month’s bounce-back comes against the backdrop of an economy that may have begun what could be a slow and prolonged recovery. In May, employers added 2.5 million jobs, an unexpected increase that suggested that the job market has bottomed out. Still, a big unknown is whether early gains in job growth, retail sales and other areas can be sustained over the coming months or whether they may plateau at a low level. “This may very well be the shortest, but still deepest, recession ever,” said Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets. But she added that it’s “not likely that we’ll see a repeat in June as this is pent-up demand unleashed in one month.” ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– A former correctional staff member at the Challenge Incarceration Project has been charged with sexual assault. Court records show 33-year-old Denae Saltness has been charged with second degree sexual assault by correctional staff. The St. Croix County criminal complaint says CIP had begun an investigation into former employee and guard, Saltness, and her relationship with an inmate. The inmate eventually told investigators of different sexual incidents while he was an inmate and she was an employee. Saltness is scheduled to appear in court on August 13. June 16, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-16-20 A very warm air mass sitting just to our west will begin taking hold here in Wisconsin today. The rest of this week will feature above average temperatures with a gradual increase in humidity. In the upper levels a large ridge sits over the region, while at the surface, the high center is to our east. This is keeping the pattern pretty stagnant as weather systems are not moving very much. The high will hold to our east at least a few more days, preventing much eastward progress of a front draped across the Plains. After some morning clouds, sunshine will again be dominant on Tuesday as winds from the southeast go more southerly and temperatures rise back into the mid 80’s. More sunny weather and southerly breezes on Wednesday will support further warming and some places may touch that 90 degree mark, while dew points remain mostly in the 50’s which will at least help make the heat feel a bit more tolerable. RUSK COUNTY – Late Monday night at about 10:30, a Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop of a vehicle on Highway 8 near Bruce. According to the Rusk County Police log, the county received a call from Sawyer County that the patrons driving the vehicle were said to be leaving Sawyer County and were extremely intoxicated. After an investigation, a subject was taken into custody for OWI and was transported to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw. No other information was available. RUSK COUNTY – A short time later just after 11 PM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 40 near Bruce. According to the report, the county K-9 was deployed and gave a positive alert on the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and 2 subjects were detained. The county deputy requested assistance from a City Officer as other Rusk County deputies were busy on another call. Upon arrival, the City Officer assisted the county deputy and after further investigation, Joshua L. Shult, 28, was placed under arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine. He was transported to the Rusk County jail. The driver was reportedly released. PRICE COUNTY – Price County Sheriff Brian S. Schmidt reports that his department has confirmed the identity of the two victims of the Town of Eisenstein motorcycle versus deer crash on June 13, as Jody J. Stilen, age 50, who was injured as a result of the crash, and Dora Lee Stilen, also age 50, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Price County Sheriff’s Office. Monday, June 15th update: Eau Claire County numbers: 137 positive test results (increase of 7) 6,480 negative test results 116 recovered Regional data shows most western counties with an increase of numbers since May. La Crosse County has seen a spike and most new cases under 30. 29% of cases in Eau Claire County in that age group. Those who took part in protests were encouraged by the state to get tested and monitor for symptoms. Large groups and gatherings remain a risk. Some bars did re-open this weekend. They must abide by the guidelines. Any symptomatic people should get tested. June 16, 2020