«

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-17-20 Today will come with very little change as high pressure will remain anchored to our east while a cold front slowly tracks through the Northern Plains. This set up will keep southerly flow into the Upper Midwest, with widespread 80’s to near 90 forecast. It will be another day with stronger breezes and bright sunshine. The sky will remain generally clear tonight and going into Thursday we will see more sunshine. There are still some questions as to how quick the front will make it into Western Wisconsin, but we are leaning towards a delayed arrival. This means chances for any rain look to remain low during the day. Temperatures will have a chance to again reach for 90 while dew points edge up into the 60’s. Shower and storm chances will then be on the increase Thursday evening and night as the front arrives. CONRATH – Tuesday morning just before 10 AM, a female advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that she owns a house on County Highway D near Conrath, and she learned that there has been damage done to the house. According to the report, she was last there about 2 years ago, but her son was there last Fall. At that time, a door was missing and some windows were damaged. Since then there has been several other things done. The case is under investigation. SHELDON – At 7:50 PM Tuesday, Rusk County authorities received a transfer from Chippewa County of a Domestic that just occurred. According to the report, the male subject left the house after breaking items in the house located on Broken Arrow Road, Sheldon. The male subject left towards highway 27 in a Red Ford Focus and was reportedly intoxicated. Rusk County Deputies responded to the area. At 8:45 PM a Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop on Pioneer Road and County Highway D. After an investigation, a male subject was taken into custody. No other information was available. LADYSMITH – Tuesday afternoon at 2 PM, Barron County requested Ladysmith Officers to take Tommy Robinson,47, into custody as a result of him violating his Huber conditions. Ladysmith Police made contact with Tommy Robinson at his address on East Sabin Avenue and took him into custody. They transported Robinson to the Barron-Rusk County line where Barron County took him into custody. Madison (WQOW/AP) – A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that a judge’s decision to become Facebook friends with a woman whose child custody case he was hearing created at least the appearance of bias. Barron County Judge J.M. Bitney presided over Angela Carroll’s custody case in 2017. According to court records, before ruling on her case, Bitney accepted her friend request on Facebook which was never disclosed. The documents said Carroll liked 18 of Bitney’s posts and even commented on two of them before Bitney ruled in Carroll’s favor. In February 2019, the court of appeals found a reasonable person would question Bitney’s ability to decide the case fairly. The court on Tuesday upheld the lower court’s order that the case be re-heard by another judge. The ruling was the first of its kind in Wisconsin and it could test the boundaries of social media use by judges. It is the latest in a series of examples across the country where a judge’s actions on social media call into question their ability to fairly consider cases before them. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– As part of a plea deal, an Eau Claire woman receives one year of probation for having sex with two under-age boys in a park. Records show 43-year-old Sarah Kiker was charged in 2018 in Chippewa County Court. In the original criminal complaint, the assaults happened the previous June in Chippewa Falls with a 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy. At the time, Kiker told investigators the boys assaulted her. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17th UPDATE CHIPPEWA COUNTY 63 positive cases (no increase from Monday, three from last Wednesday) 59 released, 4 monitoring 2 hospitalizations cases are 31 over age 40, 32 under age 40 0 deaths 440 tests last week, decrease from the 537 the week before The health order allows 15 indoor gatherings, 50 outdooor. That excludes essential businesses. School update: District planning for different options in the fall, hopefully with students returning. On June 22nd, the state will release guidelines for returning. All schools are getting a supply of face masks and thermometers from the state. LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — A signature bond is set at $50,000 for a Winona woman charged in the death of her husband in La Crosse County. 50-year-old Lori Phillips made an initial court appearance in La Crosse County Tuesday afternoon. She was originally charged with hit-and-run resulting in death. That charge was amended to 2nd degree reckless homicide. The case is from February 2019. Authorities say the body of 48-year-old Mark Phillips was found alongside his driveway. An investigation indicates Lori and Mark Phillips got into an argument, and Lori drove away from their home. According to Lori, when she arrived home several hours later, she thought her busband was in bed asleep. She says she searched outside the next morning and eventually found Mark’s body. NEW YORK (AP) — Pepsico is changing the name and marketing image of its Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrup.   A spokeswoman for Pepsico-owned Quaker Oats Company said it recognized Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype and that the 131-year-old name and image would be replaced on products and advertising by the fourth quarter of 2020.   Quaker did not say what the name would be changed to.   Earlier this spring, Land O’Lakes announced that it would no longer use the Native American woman who had graced its packages of butter other products since the late 1920s.

