WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-16-20 A very warm air mass sitting just to our west will begin taking hold here in Wisconsin today. The rest of this week will feature above average temperatures with a gradual increase in humidity. In the upper levels a large ridge sits over the region, while at the surface, the high center is to our east. This is keeping the pattern pretty stagnant as weather systems are not moving very much. The high will hold to our east at least a few more days, preventing much eastward progress of a front draped across the Plains. After some morning clouds, sunshine will again be dominant on Tuesday as winds from the southeast go more southerly and temperatures rise back into the mid 80’s. More sunny weather and southerly breezes on Wednesday will support further warming and some places may touch that 90 degree mark, while dew points remain mostly in the 50’s which will at least help make the heat feel a bit more tolerable. RUSK COUNTY – Late Monday night at about 10:30, a Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop of a vehicle on Highway 8 near Bruce. According to the Rusk County Police log, the county received a call from Sawyer County that the patrons driving the vehicle were said to be leaving Sawyer County and were extremely intoxicated. After an investigation, a subject was taken into custody for OWI and was transported to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw. No other information was available. RUSK COUNTY – A short time later just after 11 PM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 40 near Bruce. According to the report, the county K-9 was deployed and gave a positive alert on the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and 2 subjects were detained. The county deputy requested assistance from a City Officer as other Rusk County deputies were busy on another call. Upon arrival, the City Officer assisted the county deputy and after further investigation, Joshua L. Shult, 28, was placed under arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine. He was transported to the Rusk County jail. The driver was reportedly released. PRICE COUNTY – Price County Sheriff Brian S. Schmidt reports that his department has confirmed the identity of the two victims of the Town of Eisenstein motorcycle versus deer crash on June 13, as Jody J. Stilen, age 50, who was injured as a result of the crash, and Dora Lee Stilen, also age 50, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Price County Sheriff’s Office. Monday, June 15th update: Eau Claire County numbers: 137 positive test results (increase of 7) 6,480 negative test results 116 recovered Regional data shows most western counties with an increase of numbers since May. La Crosse County has seen a spike and most new cases under 30. 29% of cases in Eau Claire County in that age group. Those who took part in protests were encouraged by the state to get tested and monitor for symptoms. Large groups and gatherings remain a risk. Some bars did re-open this weekend. They must abide by the guidelines. Any symptomatic people should get tested.

