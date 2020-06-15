WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-16-20 A very warm air mass sitting just to our west will begin taking hold here in Wisconsin today. The rest of this week will feature above average temperatures with a gradual increase in humidity. In the upper levels a large ridge sits over the region, while at the surface, the high center is to our east. This is keeping the pattern pretty stagnant as weather systems are not moving very much. The high will hold to our east at least a few more days, preventing much eastward progress of a front draped across the Plains. After some morning clouds, sunshine will again be dominant on Tuesday as winds from the southeast go more southerly and temperatures rise back into the mid 80’s. More sunny weather and southerly breezes on Wednesday will support further warming and some places may touch that 90 degree mark, while dew points remain mostly in the 50’s which will at least help make the heat feel a bit more tolerable. RUSK COUNTY – Late Monday night at about 10:30, a Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop of a vehicle on Highway 8 near Bruce. According to the Rusk County Police log, the county received a call from Sawyer County that the patrons driving the vehicle were said to be leaving Sawyer County and were extremely intoxicated. After an investigation, a subject was taken into custody for OWI and was transported to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw. No other information was available. RUSK COUNTY – A short time later just after 11 PM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 40 near Bruce. According to the report, the county K-9 was deployed and gave a positive alert on the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and 2 subjects were detained. The county deputy requested assistance from a City Officer as other Rusk County deputies were busy on another call. Upon arrival, the City Officer assisted the county deputy and after further investigation, Joshua L. Shult, 28, was placed under arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine. He was transported to the Rusk County jail. The driver was reportedly released. PRICE COUNTY – Price County Sheriff Brian S. Schmidt reports that his department has confirmed the identity of the two victims of the Town of Eisenstein motorcycle versus deer crash on June 13, as Jody J. Stilen, age 50, who was injured as a result of the crash, and Dora Lee Stilen, also age 50, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Price County Sheriff’s Office. Monday, June 15th update: Eau Claire County numbers: 137 positive test results (increase of 7) 6,480 negative test results 116 recovered Regional data shows most western counties with an increase of numbers since May. La Crosse County has seen a spike and most new cases under 30. 29% of cases in Eau Claire County in that age group. Those who took part in protests were encouraged by the state to get tested and monitor for symptoms. Large groups and gatherings remain a risk. Some bars did re-open this weekend. They must abide by the guidelines. Any symptomatic people should get tested.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-15-20 Skies are expected to be partly sunny this afternoon. The large high pressure system will remain parked to our east while the front edges closer from the west. This set up will keep the southeast breezes going, up around 15-20 mph with higher gusts. Temperatures will reach for 80 as we finish out the day. Warmer air will then move in on Tuesday and the remainder of the week as south and southwest flow return. The initial front to our west will weaken while the high remains positioned to our east. Tuesday will be another breezy day with southerly winds and warmer air will push temperatures back into the mid 80’s. Deeper low level moisture should hold off until later this week, so humidity will remain fairly comfortable for a few more days. The warmest of the weather is expected to be with us on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine around. Breezy southerly winds will continue as we see the mercury reach towards 90. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Saturday they confirmed it’s 10th positive COVID-19 case in Rusk County. Close contacts will be notified. The past week the total positive cases have doubled to 10 in Rusk County. RUSK COUNTY (WEAU,WQOW) – It took the jury two hours to come back with a verdict in the case of Preston Kraft. He was charged with First-degree intentional homicide in the death of Robert Pettit in 2018. More than two years after Pettit was killed and five days after the trial began, Kraft learned his fate. In addition to the 1st degree intentional homicide conviction, Kraft was found guilty of Felony Bail Jumping. We’re pleased with the verdict, it’s the two counts we pursued. It’s the two counts that we chose to charge right from the beginning so couldn’t be more happy in regard to the result. Said Burnett County Assistant District Attorney Dan Steffen. The final day Friday of the trial began with closing arguments. Steffen, who was the prosecutor in the case, says this one was unique. Almost every jury trial, every case you have has puzzled pieces missing. You don’t know why, you don’t know how, you don’t know where sometimes. In this situation the investigators in Rusk County just did an amazing job, he said. Kraft represented himself during the course of the trial, and his closing argument only lasted a few minutes. 53 year old Pettit was found shot in the head in his driveway in May 2018. Kraft was arrested five days later after a manhunt. Steffen spoke with Pettit’s family members after the verdict was announced. For them it’s at least knowing that the person reasponsible for killing their dad, their husband, their stepdad, is hopefully never going to walk out of prison and be a danger to them or anybody else in this country. So I think that provides some sense of relief, he said. Kraft faces life in person. Sentencing has not been scheduled yet, but the judge in the case anticipates that hearing to take place in around 60 days. PRICE COUNTY – Price County Sheriff Brian Schmidt reports on June 13, at about 4:13 PM, his Department responded to a motorcycle versus deer crash on State Highway 182 at Camp 9 Road in the Township of Eisenstein. Preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle with two riders was traveling East bound on State Highway 182 when the motorcycle struck a deer. The driver of the motorcycle, a 50 year old male from Bear Creek, Wisconsin, was taken to Flaambeau Hospital in Park Falls for treatment of injuries. The passenger, a 50 year old female from Bear Creek, was pronounced dead at the scene. Names are being withheld pending notification of family. The driver and passenger were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash. The matter remains under investigation by the Price County Sheriff’s Office. RUSK COUNTY – Saturday morning shortly after 9 AM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Criminal Damage to Property complaint. According to the report, someone spray painted on 5 trees and WRA bench by the Blackberry Lane boat landing. The case is under investigation. LADYSMITH – Late Sunday night at about 11:30, a caller advised Rusk County authorities of a vehicle in the ditch that had hit a tree and both air bags went off. The caller advised the driver was OK and there is no entrapment and the driver was sitting in the seat. Rusk County deputies and the Ladysmith ambulance responded to the scene. According to the report, the accident took place on Cutoff Road, Ladysmith. EMS transported a subject to MMC-Ladysmith. No other information was available. Barron County (WQOW) – A man convicted of sexual assault five years ago is set to be released into Rice Lake. Romaine Quinn, 54, will be released on June 23 and live at 2285 20 1/8 Street in Rice Lake. Quinn was convicted of two counts of 3rd degree sexual assault on March 16, 2015. As part of his release, Quinn is not to have unsupervised contact with kids, not to have any relationships without agent approval, he is prohibted from being in places frequented by kids, he must maintain absolute sobriety and be on GPS monitoring for the rest of his life. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Chippewa County Highway Department will be chip sealing a section of WIS 27 from the WIS 27/64 intersection east of Cornell to the north Chippewa County line. WIS 27 will remain open but WISDOT says motorists can expect travel delays. The chip sealing is expected to take five to 15 days. June 15, 2020
- Ladysmith’s Northland Mardi Gra Yesterday at 9:12 AM · Update, the 2020 Northland Mardi Gras carnival has been cancelled. After consulting with local officials and with the concern for the safety and health of the community, vendors, carnival workers, volunteers and the general public during the COVID-19 pandemic, the difficult decision was made to cancel the carnival portion of the 2020 Northland Mardi Gras. Not all hope is lost though as work is already underway by a few groups to organize a smaller day or two of live music,a night of fireworks, the arts & crafts fair, a few food wagons and car show. Please stay tuned for updates on that. We will also continue to promote other events hosted by businesses and organizations in our community that will take place that weekend. We had been holding out hope that the Northland Mardi Gras would not be added to the ever growing list of community festivals that have cancelled or scaled back this year. However the safety of all those involved as well as all those in our community and the future of this event was of the utmost importance when making this decision. This is an event that our community centers around. Months of planning and prep work all go in to this one weekend. The turnout of visitors to Memorial Park is truly something to behold. Folks from all over our community and folks who don’t even live here all pitch in and work together to put this event on year after year and visitors come from far and wide. The challenge of social distancing with this many people is almost impossible. While there may not be rides, games and the parades we have all come to know and love this year, we are hopeful that a few smaller events can still take place for folks to enjoy including a Saturday night fireworks show that folks who are socially distancing can enjoy from their back yards. We also encourage folks to patronize our area establishments during the weekend. Thank you all for understanding as this was not any easy decision for the Jaycees. We appreciate all the effort everyone in this community puts into the Mardi Gras year after year. Stay tuned for updates on events still happening this year and we hope to see you for the full festival in 2021! June 12, 2020