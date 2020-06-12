WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-15-20 Skies are expected to be partly sunny this afternoon. The large high pressure system will remain parked to our east while the front edges closer from the west. This set up will keep the southeast breezes going, up around 15-20 mph with higher gusts. Temperatures will reach for 80 as we finish out the day. Warmer air will then move in on Tuesday and the remainder of the week as south and southwest flow return. The initial front to our west will weaken while the high remains positioned to our east. Tuesday will be another breezy day with southerly winds and warmer air will push temperatures back into the mid 80’s. Deeper low level moisture should hold off until later this week, so humidity will remain fairly comfortable for a few more days. The warmest of the weather is expected to be with us on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine around. Breezy southerly winds will continue as we see the mercury reach towards 90. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Saturday they confirmed it’s 10th positive COVID-19 case in Rusk County. Close contacts will be notified. The past week the total positive cases have doubled to 10 in Rusk County. RUSK COUNTY (WEAU,WQOW) – It took the jury two hours to come back with a verdict in the case of Preston Kraft. He was charged with First-degree intentional homicide in the death of Robert Pettit in 2018. More than two years after Pettit was killed and five days after the trial began, Kraft learned his fate. In addition to the 1st degree intentional homicide conviction, Kraft was found guilty of Felony Bail Jumping. We’re pleased with the verdict, it’s the two counts we pursued. It’s the two counts that we chose to charge right from the beginning so couldn’t be more happy in regard to the result. Said Burnett County Assistant District Attorney Dan Steffen. The final day Friday of the trial began with closing arguments. Steffen, who was the prosecutor in the case, says this one was unique. Almost every jury trial, every case you have has puzzled pieces missing. You don’t know why, you don’t know how, you don’t know where sometimes. In this situation the investigators in Rusk County just did an amazing job, he said. Kraft represented himself during the course of the trial, and his closing argument only lasted a few minutes. 53 year old Pettit was found shot in the head in his driveway in May 2018. Kraft was arrested five days later after a manhunt. Steffen spoke with Pettit’s family members after the verdict was announced. For them it’s at least knowing that the person reasponsible for killing their dad, their husband, their stepdad, is hopefully never going to walk out of prison and be a danger to them or anybody else in this country. So I think that provides some sense of relief, he said. Kraft faces life in person. Sentencing has not been scheduled yet, but the judge in the case anticipates that hearing to take place in around 60 days. PRICE COUNTY – Price County Sheriff Brian Schmidt reports on June 13, at about 4:13 PM, his Department responded to a motorcycle versus deer crash on State Highway 182 at Camp 9 Road in the Township of Eisenstein. Preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle with two riders was traveling East bound on State Highway 182 when the motorcycle struck a deer. The driver of the motorcycle, a 50 year old male from Bear Creek, Wisconsin, was taken to Flaambeau Hospital in Park Falls for treatment of injuries. The passenger, a 50 year old female from Bear Creek, was pronounced dead at the scene. Names are being withheld pending notification of family. The driver and passenger were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash. The matter remains under investigation by the Price County Sheriff’s Office. RUSK COUNTY – Saturday morning shortly after 9 AM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Criminal Damage to Property complaint. According to the report, someone spray painted on 5 trees and WRA bench by the Blackberry Lane boat landing. The case is under investigation. LADYSMITH – Late Sunday night at about 11:30, a caller advised Rusk County authorities of a vehicle in the ditch that had hit a tree and both air bags went off. The caller advised the driver was OK and there is no entrapment and the driver was sitting in the seat. Rusk County deputies and the Ladysmith ambulance responded to the scene. According to the report, the accident took place on Cutoff Road, Ladysmith. EMS transported a subject to MMC-Ladysmith. No other information was available. Barron County (WQOW) – A man convicted of sexual assault five years ago is set to be released into Rice Lake. Romaine Quinn, 54, will be released on June 23 and live at 2285 20 1/8 Street in Rice Lake. Quinn was convicted of two counts of 3rd degree sexual assault on March 16, 2015. As part of his release, Quinn is not to have unsupervised contact with kids, not to have any relationships without agent approval, he is prohibted from being in places frequented by kids, he must maintain absolute sobriety and be on GPS monitoring for the rest of his life. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Chippewa County Highway Department will be chip sealing a section of WIS 27 from the WIS 27/64 intersection east of Cornell to the north Chippewa County line. WIS 27 will remain open but WISDOT says motorists can expect travel delays. The chip sealing is expected to take five to 15 days.
- Ladysmith’s Northland Mardi Gra Yesterday at 9:12 AM · Update, the 2020 Northland Mardi Gras carnival has been cancelled. After consulting with local officials and with the concern for the safety and health of the community, vendors, carnival workers, volunteers and the general public during the COVID-19 pandemic, the difficult decision was made to cancel the carnival portion of the 2020 Northland Mardi Gras. Not all hope is lost though as work is already underway by a few groups to organize a smaller day or two of live music,a night of fireworks, the arts & crafts fair, a few food wagons and car show. Please stay tuned for updates on that. We will also continue to promote other events hosted by businesses and organizations in our community that will take place that weekend. We had been holding out hope that the Northland Mardi Gras would not be added to the ever growing list of community festivals that have cancelled or scaled back this year. However the safety of all those involved as well as all those in our community and the future of this event was of the utmost importance when making this decision. This is an event that our community centers around. Months of planning and prep work all go in to this one weekend. The turnout of visitors to Memorial Park is truly something to behold. Folks from all over our community and folks who don’t even live here all pitch in and work together to put this event on year after year and visitors come from far and wide. The challenge of social distancing with this many people is almost impossible. While there may not be rides, games and the parades we have all come to know and love this year, we are hopeful that a few smaller events can still take place for folks to enjoy including a Saturday night fireworks show that folks who are socially distancing can enjoy from their back yards. We also encourage folks to patronize our area establishments during the weekend. Thank you all for understanding as this was not any easy decision for the Jaycees. We appreciate all the effort everyone in this community puts into the Mardi Gras year after year. Stay tuned for updates on events still happening this year and we hope to see you for the full festival in 2021! June 12, 2020
Temperatures will also rise to the mid 70’s on Sunday and are likely to jump to 80 on Monday. It’s worth mentioning that a thunderstorm is possible on Monday as well. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday that they now have 9 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. 5 of the cases are considered recovered. The Rusk County Public Health Department is busy contacting people who have been exposed to the cases. Rusk County has four new cases of COVID -19 in the last two days. RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Closing arguments are underway in the homicide trial against Preston Kraft in Rusk County. The trial for Kraft started Monday. He is representing himself in the case. Kraft is charged with first degree intentional homicide-repeater and felony bail jumping- repeater in the May 2018 death of Robert Pettit. Kraft was arrested after a five-day search. Rusk County (WQOW) – The man arrested for the murders of his grandparents in Rusk County made his first court appearance on Thursday. A judge set bond for Adam Rosolowski at $1 million. The Ladysmith News reports Rusk County District Attorney Annette Barna called Rosolowski the “mastermind” behind the murders and said that “family members are afraid for their lives.” Rosolowski, along with Joseph Falk, 17, and a male juvenile were arrested this week for the murders of Robert Rosolowski, 73, and his wife Bonnie, 70. Formal charges still haven’t been filed. COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) — Four people are dead and seven others are hurt after a series of crashes on I/39 northbound Friday morning, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. WSP said the first crash happened at 3:53 a.m. involving two semi trucks at WIS 60 near Lodi. Later, at 5:11 a.m., another truck slammed into the first crash scene which resulted in a Columbia County Highway worker being seriously injured, and serious but non-life-threatening injuries to two state troopers. All three individuals were transported to UW Hospital. Then at 6:45 a.m., another crash happened near County K, this one resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries. “A semi-tractor traveling at highway speeds created a chain-reaction crash involving at least seven vehicles – two semi-tractor trailers, a dump truck and four passenger vehicles,” said a statement from WSP. At 9:30 a.m., WSP said the northbound interstate is closed at WIS 19 (exit 131) in Dane County with traffic re-routed onto US 51 north. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU)– Gov. Evers and health officials held a press conference with updates on COVID-19 Thursday. THURSDAY, JUNE 11TH RECAP: $32-Million awarded to early child care through the child care counts program. Second application period until June 19th State awarded $40-million to hospitals and the payments should be out by the second week in July. Protesters should get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19. Wisconsin has 66 labs with a daily capacity of 16,153 366,054 negative tests (increase of 8,942) 21,296 positive tests (increase of 333) 682 deaths CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — As of June 11, a total of 8 employees from Abbyland Foods, (3 from Marathon County and 5 from Clark County), have tested positive for COVID-19. The first case was diagnosed on 5/22/20. A total of 5 employees have since recovered . There are 3 active positive cases. Abbyland Foods, which employs approximately 950 individuals, has 3 facilities located in both Marathon and Clark County. “We, along with the Marathon County Health Department, are working closely with Abbyland leadership and their employees to further reduce the spread of COVID-19 within our communities,” stated Brittany Mews, Health Officer for the Clark County Health Department. “Abbyland Foods continues to employ preventative measures to help circumvent employees’ exposure to COVID-19. The health and wellbeing of our employees is very important to Abbyland. We continue to strive to keep our employees and our community members protected to the best of our abilities,” said Todd Jelinski, Safety Director for Abbyland Foods. “This continues to have not only an employee health and household impact, but an economic impact on the business and the community as a whole. We need to continue working together to overcome these challenges,” added Jelinski. (CNN) – Masks seem to be the most effective way to reduce person-to-person spread of COVID-19, according to new studies. Researchers in Texas and California looked at infection rates in Italy and New York before and after face masks became mandatory. Both places saw a slower spread of the virus once those measures were in place. The study found that wearing a mask prevented more than 78,000 infections in Italy between April 6 and May 9. In New York, masks prevented more than 66,000 infections between April 17 and May 9. A modelling study from the U.K. also reached similar conclusions. “When facemasks are used by the public all the time (not just from when symptoms first appear), the effective reproduction number, Re, can be decreased below 1, leading to the mitigation of epidemic spread,” the study said. June 12, 2020