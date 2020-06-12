mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-15-20 Skies are expected to be partly sunny this afternoon. The large high pressure system will remain parked to our east while the front edges closer from the west. This set up will keep the southeast breezes going, up around 15-20 mph with higher gusts. Temperatures will reach for 80 as we finish out the day. Warmer air will then move in on Tuesday and the remainder of the week as south and southwest flow return. The initial front to our west will weaken while the high remains positioned to our east. Tuesday will be another breezy day with southerly winds and warmer air will push temperatures back into the mid 80’s. Deeper low level moisture should hold off until later this week, so humidity will remain fairly comfortable for a few more days. The warmest of the weather is expected to be with us on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine around. Breezy southerly winds will continue as we see the mercury reach towards 90. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Saturday they confirmed it’s 10th positive COVID-19 case in Rusk County. Close contacts will be notified. The past week the total positive cases have doubled to 10 in Rusk County. RUSK COUNTY (WEAU,WQOW) – It took the jury two hours to come back with a verdict in the case of Preston Kraft. He was charged with First-degree intentional homicide in the death of Robert Pettit in 2018. More than two years after Pettit was killed and five days after the trial began, Kraft learned his fate. In addition to the 1st degree intentional homicide conviction, Kraft was found guilty of Felony Bail Jumping. We’re pleased with the verdict, it’s the two counts we pursued. It’s the two counts that we chose to charge right from the beginning so couldn’t be more happy in regard to the result. Said Burnett County Assistant District Attorney Dan Steffen. The final day Friday of the trial began with closing arguments. Steffen, who was the prosecutor in the case, says this one was unique. Almost every jury trial, every case you have has puzzled pieces missing. You don’t know why, you don’t know how, you don’t know where sometimes. In this situation the investigators in Rusk County just did an amazing job, he said. Kraft represented himself during the course of the trial, and his closing argument only lasted a few minutes. 53 year old Pettit was found shot in the head in his driveway in May 2018. Kraft was arrested five days later after a manhunt. Steffen spoke with Pettit’s family members after the verdict was announced. For them it’s at least knowing that the person reasponsible for killing their dad, their husband, their stepdad, is hopefully never going to walk out of prison and be a danger to them or anybody else in this country. So I think that provides some sense of relief, he said. Kraft faces life in person. Sentencing has not been scheduled yet, but the judge in the case anticipates that hearing to take place in around 60 days. PRICE COUNTY – Price County Sheriff Brian Schmidt reports on June 13, at about 4:13 PM, his Department responded to a motorcycle versus deer crash on State Highway 182 at Camp 9 Road in the Township of Eisenstein. Preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle with two riders was traveling East bound on State Highway 182 when the motorcycle struck a deer. The driver of the motorcycle, a 50 year old male from Bear Creek, Wisconsin, was taken to Flaambeau Hospital in Park Falls for treatment of injuries. The passenger, a 50 year old female from Bear Creek, was pronounced dead at the scene. Names are being withheld pending notification of family. The driver and passenger were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash. The matter remains under investigation by the Price County Sheriff’s Office. RUSK COUNTY – Saturday morning shortly after 9 AM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Criminal Damage to Property complaint. According to the report, someone spray painted on 5 trees and WRA bench by the Blackberry Lane boat landing. The case is under investigation. LADYSMITH – Late Sunday night at about 11:30, a caller advised Rusk County authorities of a vehicle in the ditch that had hit a tree and both air bags went off. The caller advised the driver was OK and there is no entrapment and the driver was sitting in the seat. Rusk County deputies and the Ladysmith ambulance responded to the scene. According to the report, the accident took place on Cutoff Road, Ladysmith. EMS transported a subject to MMC-Ladysmith. No other information was available. Barron County (WQOW) – A man convicted of sexual assault five years ago is set to be released into Rice Lake. Romaine Quinn, 54, will be released on June 23 and live at 2285 20 1/8 Street in Rice Lake. Quinn was convicted of two counts of 3rd degree sexual assault on March 16, 2015. As part of his release, Quinn is not to have unsupervised contact with kids, not to have any relationships without agent approval, he is prohibted from being in places frequented by kids, he must maintain absolute sobriety and be on GPS monitoring for the rest of his life. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Chippewa County Highway Department will be chip sealing a section of WIS 27 from the WIS 27/64 intersection east of Cornell to the north Chippewa County line. WIS 27 will remain open but WISDOT says motorists can expect travel delays. The chip sealing is expected to take five to 15 days.

