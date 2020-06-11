mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-12-20 Today and Saturday will feature very similar weather conditions. It will remain tranquil both days with dry and cooler air keeping a firm grip on the region. The driver of these quiet conditions will be a strong high pressure system moving from our northwest to northeast through the course of these two days. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions can be expected with generous dry air and very little wind. This will help temperatures drop at night and we may see lows around 50 or even the upper 40’s. Highs will still manage to reach the low 70’s each of these day too though. The high will move further east on Sunday as a low pressure system begins to develop to our west. This will create a strong pressure gradient, which results in a stronger flow of air. With the orientation of these weather systems, the flow will be southerly, kicking off a warming trend. Breezy conditions may be present Sunday through the early days of next week as a result. Temperatures will also rise to the mid 70’s on Sunday and are likely to jump to 80 on Monday. It’s worth mentioning that a thunderstorm is possible on Monday as well. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday that they now have 9 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. 5 of the cases are considered recovered. The Rusk County Public Health Department is busy contacting people who have been exposed to the cases. Rusk County has four new cases of COVID -19 in the last two days. RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Closing arguments are underway in the homicide trial against Preston Kraft in Rusk County. The trial for Kraft started Monday. He is representing himself in the case. Kraft is charged with first degree intentional homicide-repeater and felony bail jumping- repeater in the May 2018 death of Robert Pettit. Kraft was arrested after a five-day search. Rusk County (WQOW) – The man arrested for the murders of his grandparents in Rusk County made his first court appearance on Thursday. A judge set bond for Adam Rosolowski at $1 million. The Ladysmith News reports Rusk County District Attorney Annette Barna called Rosolowski the “mastermind” behind the murders and said that “family members are afraid for their lives.” Rosolowski, along with Joseph Falk, 17, and a male juvenile were arrested this week for the murders of Robert Rosolowski, 73, and his wife Bonnie, 70. Formal charges still haven’t been filed. COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) — Four people are dead and seven others are hurt after a series of crashes on I/39 northbound Friday morning, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. WSP said the first crash happened at 3:53 a.m. involving two semi trucks at WIS 60 near Lodi. Later, at 5:11 a.m., another truck slammed into the first crash scene which resulted in a Columbia County Highway worker being seriously injured, and serious but non-life-threatening injuries to two state troopers. All three individuals were transported to UW Hospital. Then at 6:45 a.m., another crash happened near County K, this one resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries. “A semi-tractor traveling at highway speeds created a chain-reaction crash involving at least seven vehicles – two semi-tractor trailers, a dump truck and four passenger vehicles,” said a statement from WSP. At 9:30 a.m., WSP said the northbound interstate is closed at WIS 19 (exit 131) in Dane County with traffic re-routed onto US 51 north. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU)– Gov. Evers and health officials held a press conference with updates on COVID-19 Thursday. THURSDAY, JUNE 11TH RECAP: $32-Million awarded to early child care through the child care counts program. Second application period until June 19th State awarded $40-million to hospitals and the payments should be out by the second week in July. Protesters should get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19. Wisconsin has 66 labs with a daily capacity of 16,153 366,054 negative tests (increase of 8,942) 21,296 positive tests (increase of 333) 682 deaths CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — As of June 11, a total of 8 employees from Abbyland Foods, (3 from Marathon County and 5 from Clark County), have tested positive for COVID-19. The first case was diagnosed on 5/22/20. A total of 5 employees have since recovered . There are 3 active positive cases. Abbyland Foods, which employs approximately 950 individuals, has 3 facilities located in both Marathon and Clark County. “We, along with the Marathon County Health Department, are working closely with Abbyland leadership and their employees to further reduce the spread of COVID-19 within our communities,” stated Brittany Mews, Health Officer for the Clark County Health Department. “Abbyland Foods continues to employ preventative measures to help circumvent employees’ exposure to COVID-19. The health and wellbeing of our employees is very important to Abbyland. We continue to strive to keep our employees and our community members protected to the best of our abilities,” said Todd Jelinski, Safety Director for Abbyland Foods. “This continues to have not only an employee health and household impact, but an economic impact on the business and the community as a whole. We need to continue working together to overcome these challenges,” added Jelinski. (CNN) – Masks seem to be the most effective way to reduce person-to-person spread of COVID-19, according to new studies. Researchers in Texas and California looked at infection rates in Italy and New York before and after face masks became mandatory. Both places saw a slower spread of the virus once those measures were in place. The study found that wearing a mask prevented more than 78,000 infections in Italy between April 6 and May 9. In New York, masks prevented more than 66,000 infections between April 17 and May 9. A modelling study from the U.K. also reached similar conclusions. “When facemasks are used by the public all the time (not just from when symptoms first appear), the effective reproduction number, Re, can be decreased below 1, leading to the mitigation of epidemic spread,” the study said.

