WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-12-20 Today and Saturday will feature very similar weather conditions. It will remain tranquil both days with dry and cooler air keeping a firm grip on the region. The driver of these quiet conditions will be a strong high pressure system moving from our northwest to northeast through the course of these two days. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions can be expected with generous dry air and very little wind. This will help temperatures drop at night and we may see lows around 50 or even the upper 40’s. Highs will still manage to reach the low 70’s each of these day too though. The high will move further east on Sunday as a low pressure system begins to develop to our west. This will create a strong pressure gradient, which results in a stronger flow of air. With the orientation of these weather systems, the flow will be southerly, kicking off a warming trend. Breezy conditions may be present Sunday through the early days of next week as a result. Temperatures will also rise to the mid 70’s on Sunday and are likely to jump to 80 on Monday. It’s worth mentioning that a thunderstorm is possible on Monday as well. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday that they now have 9 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. 5 of the cases are considered recovered. The Rusk County Public Health Department is busy contacting people who have been exposed to the cases. Rusk County has four new cases of COVID -19 in the last two days. RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Closing arguments are underway in the homicide trial against Preston Kraft in Rusk County. The trial for Kraft started Monday. He is representing himself in the case. Kraft is charged with first degree intentional homicide-repeater and felony bail jumping- repeater in the May 2018 death of Robert Pettit. Kraft was arrested after a five-day search. Rusk County (WQOW) – The man arrested for the murders of his grandparents in Rusk County made his first court appearance on Thursday. A judge set bond for Adam Rosolowski at $1 million. The Ladysmith News reports Rusk County District Attorney Annette Barna called Rosolowski the “mastermind” behind the murders and said that “family members are afraid for their lives.” Rosolowski, along with Joseph Falk, 17, and a male juvenile were arrested this week for the murders of Robert Rosolowski, 73, and his wife Bonnie, 70. Formal charges still haven’t been filed. COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) — Four people are dead and seven others are hurt after a series of crashes on I/39 northbound Friday morning, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. WSP said the first crash happened at 3:53 a.m. involving two semi trucks at WIS 60 near Lodi. Later, at 5:11 a.m., another truck slammed into the first crash scene which resulted in a Columbia County Highway worker being seriously injured, and serious but non-life-threatening injuries to two state troopers. All three individuals were transported to UW Hospital. Then at 6:45 a.m., another crash happened near County K, this one resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries. “A semi-tractor traveling at highway speeds created a chain-reaction crash involving at least seven vehicles – two semi-tractor trailers, a dump truck and four passenger vehicles,” said a statement from WSP. At 9:30 a.m., WSP said the northbound interstate is closed at WIS 19 (exit 131) in Dane County with traffic re-routed onto US 51 north. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU)– Gov. Evers and health officials held a press conference with updates on COVID-19 Thursday. THURSDAY, JUNE 11TH RECAP: $32-Million awarded to early child care through the child care counts program. Second application period until June 19th State awarded $40-million to hospitals and the payments should be out by the second week in July. Protesters should get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19. Wisconsin has 66 labs with a daily capacity of 16,153 366,054 negative tests (increase of 8,942) 21,296 positive tests (increase of 333) 682 deaths CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — As of June 11, a total of 8 employees from Abbyland Foods, (3 from Marathon County and 5 from Clark County), have tested positive for COVID-19. The first case was diagnosed on 5/22/20. A total of 5 employees have since recovered . There are 3 active positive cases. Abbyland Foods, which employs approximately 950 individuals, has 3 facilities located in both Marathon and Clark County. “We, along with the Marathon County Health Department, are working closely with Abbyland leadership and their employees to further reduce the spread of COVID-19 within our communities,” stated Brittany Mews, Health Officer for the Clark County Health Department. “Abbyland Foods continues to employ preventative measures to help circumvent employees’ exposure to COVID-19. The health and wellbeing of our employees is very important to Abbyland. We continue to strive to keep our employees and our community members protected to the best of our abilities,” said Todd Jelinski, Safety Director for Abbyland Foods. “This continues to have not only an employee health and household impact, but an economic impact on the business and the community as a whole. We need to continue working together to overcome these challenges,” added Jelinski. (CNN) – Masks seem to be the most effective way to reduce person-to-person spread of COVID-19, according to new studies. Researchers in Texas and California looked at infection rates in Italy and New York before and after face masks became mandatory. Both places saw a slower spread of the virus once those measures were in place. The study found that wearing a mask prevented more than 78,000 infections in Italy between April 6 and May 9. In New York, masks prevented more than 66,000 infections between April 17 and May 9. A modelling study from the U.K. also reached similar conclusions. “When facemasks are used by the public all the time (not just from when symptoms first appear), the effective reproduction number, Re, can be decreased below 1, leading to the mitigation of epidemic spread,” the study said.
RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department announced Wednesday, another positive COVID-19 case in Rusk County. This makes 6 confirmed cases in the county. 5 have recovered. The Rusk County Public Health Department is busy contacting people who have been exposed to the case. SAWYER COUNTY – On Tuesday, June 9th, Sawyer County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Jason V. Desecki, 38, of Ladysmith, for allegedly setting the June 2nd, fire to the Memorial of Sawyer County Deputy Michael Villiard. The Memorial is located on State Highway 27/70 near the Village of Couderay. During an investigation into a domestic abuse incident in Rusk County, the Ladysmith Police Department obtained information regarding a possible suspect in the burning of the memorial. As a result of the investigation, they learned that Desecki intentionally set fire to the memorial and was possibly staying at a residence in Sawyer County. Highs will still manage to reach the low 70’s each of these day too though. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department announced Wednesday, another positive COVID-19 case in Rusk County. This makes 6 confirmed cases in the county. 5 have recovered. The Rusk County Public Health Department is busy contacting people who have been exposed to the case. SAWYER COUNTY – On Tuesday, June 9th, Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jason V. Desecki, 38, of Ladysmith, for allegedly setting the June 2nd, fire to the Memorial of Sawyer County Deputy Michael Villiard. The Memorial is located on State Highway 27/70 near the Village of Couderay. During an investigation into a domestic abuse incident in Rusk County, the Ladysmith Police Department obtained information regarding a possible suspect in the burning of the memorial. As a result of the investigation, they learned that Desecki intentionally set fire to the memorial and was possibly staying at a residence in Sawyer County. Sawyer County Deputies located Desecki at a residence on John Erickson Ave in the Town of Bass Lake in Sawyer County. Desecki was arrested and charged with Arson of Property other than a building and is also facing charges in the Rusk County case. Desecki is currently being held in the Sawyer County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. There are future plans to take the memorial down to restore it to it’s original condition. Rusk County (WQOW) – We have learned one of the suspects in a Rusk County double homicide, Adam Rosolowski, is the grandson of the victims Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski. That information is contained in a criminal complaint News 18 obtained involving a different court case. In 2018, Adam Rosolowski was charged with stealing a handgun and $600 from his grandparents and driving away in their SUV. He was living with them at the time according to court records. In March of this year he was placed on probation for a year, ordered to repay the stolen money and maintain absolute sobriety. The lawyer told the judge at sentencing that Adam was enrolled in a program to obtain his GED and “has things on track with his life now.” Rosolowski, along with Joseph Falk, 17, and a juvenile male were taken into custody as suspects in the murders which were discovered Sunday near Sheldon. LADYSMITH – Wednesday afternoon at about 1:40, a traffic accident was reported on Highway 27 and Doughty Road West near Ladysmith. Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 advising of a one car accident with entrapment with one occupant. A Rusk County Deputy, Ladysmith Police, Ladysmith Ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, EMS advised no transport of the female subject. No other information was available. HAWKINS – A motorist Wednesday morning just after 7 AM, reported high water on Highway 8 and Homestead Road near Hawkins. According to the report, the water was up to the North Fog Line of Highway 8. Homestead Road North of Highway 8 was under water. The Highway Department was notified. SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) — Sparta Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man. Around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, officials received a report of a possible shooting in Sparta near the intersection of Court and Hill Streets. The officers found a man that was shot, transported him to a local hospital and then a La Crosse hospital. He later died from his injuries. The public is asked to avoid the intersection of Court and Hill Streets while the investigation continues. LA CROSSE, Wis. (RELEASE) — The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Wednesday around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, crews made an offensive fire attack and quickly had fire control at 4535 Old Hickory Drive in Medary Township. While enroute, crews were informed that all occupants were out of the building and that the attached garage was fully involved with heavy smoke and fire showing. The home was searched and all occupants and pets were confirmed to be out of the building and unharmed. All areas of the structure were checked for fire extension and additional hazards. Once emergency operations were complete, crews remained on scene for fire overhaul and scene remediation. The home sustained moderate fire damage to the garage area and moderate to heavy smoke damage throughout the garage and the residence. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 17 personnel and 7 pieces of apparatus from the La Crosse Fire Department responded to the emergency. We were assisted by and would like to thank: Onalaska Fire Department, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department and XCEL Energy. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — Chippewa County is feeling the aftermath of the remnants of tropical storm Cristobal with many roads being closed due to damages caused by heavy rain and flooding. Ten roads were closed in the Town of Sigel near Cadott overnight, with water over the road and shoulder damage. Wednesday morning, water washed out 250th Street, which is just off of State Highway 27 with parts of 27 also being closed. In the Town of Colburn, 155th Avenue at County Highway G, and 165th Avenue at 361st Street were also damaged with it being considered impassable by the Highway Department. Highway Department crews are out assessing the damages and repairing the damage. Several roads will be closed for the time being while undergoing repairs. June 11, 2020
