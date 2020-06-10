WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-11-20 Breezy conditions will continue through the day Thursday with gusts reaching up to 30 mph once again. High temps will climb into the low to mid 70’s thanks to abundant sunshine and drier air. A few showers or thunderstorms will be possible later in the day as a weak cold front sinks in from the north. The timing of these storms in northern counties seems to be 4-7pm before they reach the Eau Claire area around 7-10pm. Conditions will improve overnight. Friday and Saturday will feature very similar weather conditions. It will remain tranquil both days with dry and cooler air keeping a firm grip on the region. The driver of these quiet conditions will be a strong high pressure system moving from our northwest to northeast through the course of these two days. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions can be expected with generous dry air and very little wind. This will help temperatures drop at night and we may see lows around 50 or even the upper 40’s. Highs will still manage to reach the low 70’s each of these day too though. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department announced Wednesday, another positive COVID-19 case in Rusk County. This makes 6 confirmed cases in the county. 5 have recovered. The Rusk County Public Health Department is busy contacting people who have been exposed to the case. SAWYER COUNTY – On Tuesday, June 9th, Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jason V. Desecki, 38, of Ladysmith, for allegedly setting the June 2nd, fire to the Memorial of Sawyer County Deputy Michael Villiard. The Memorial is located on State Highway 27/70 near the Village of Couderay. During an investigation into a domestic abuse incident in Rusk County, the Ladysmith Police Department obtained information regarding a possible suspect in the burning of the memorial. As a result of the investigation, they learned that Desecki intentionally set fire to the memorial and was possibly staying at a residence in Sawyer County. Sawyer County Deputies located Desecki at a residence on John Erickson Ave in the Town of Bass Lake in Sawyer County. Desecki was arrested and charged with Arson of Property other than a building and is also facing charges in the Rusk County case. Desecki is currently being held in the Sawyer County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. There are future plans to take the memorial down to restore it to it’s original condition. Rusk County (WQOW) – We have learned one of the suspects in a Rusk County double homicide, Adam Rosolowski, is the grandson of the victims Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski. That information is contained in a criminal complaint News 18 obtained involving a different court case. In 2018, Adam Rosolowski was charged with stealing a handgun and $600 from his grandparents and driving away in their SUV. He was living with them at the time according to court records. In March of this year he was placed on probation for a year, ordered to repay the stolen money and maintain absolute sobriety. The lawyer told the judge at sentencing that Adam was enrolled in a program to obtain his GED and “has things on track with his life now.” Rosolowski, along with Joseph Falk, 17, and a juvenile male were taken into custody as suspects in the murders which were discovered Sunday near Sheldon. LADYSMITH – Wednesday afternoon at about 1:40, a traffic accident was reported on Highway 27 and Doughty Road West near Ladysmith. Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 advising of a one car accident with entrapment with one occupant. A Rusk County Deputy, Ladysmith Police, Ladysmith Ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, EMS advised no transport of the female subject. No other information was available. HAWKINS – A motorist Wednesday morning just after 7 AM, reported high water on Highway 8 and Homestead Road near Hawkins. According to the report, the water was up to the North Fog Line of Highway 8. Homestead Road North of Highway 8 was under water. The Highway Department was notified. SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) — Sparta Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man. Around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, officials received a report of a possible shooting in Sparta near the intersection of Court and Hill Streets. The officers found a man that was shot, transported him to a local hospital and then a La Crosse hospital. He later died from his injuries. The public is asked to avoid the intersection of Court and Hill Streets while the investigation continues. LA CROSSE, Wis. (RELEASE) — The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Wednesday around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, crews made an offensive fire attack and quickly had fire control at 4535 Old Hickory Drive in Medary Township. While enroute, crews were informed that all occupants were out of the building and that the attached garage was fully involved with heavy smoke and fire showing. The home was searched and all occupants and pets were confirmed to be out of the building and unharmed. All areas of the structure were checked for fire extension and additional hazards. Once emergency operations were complete, crews remained on scene for fire overhaul and scene remediation. The home sustained moderate fire damage to the garage area and moderate to heavy smoke damage throughout the garage and the residence. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 17 personnel and 7 pieces of apparatus from the La Crosse Fire Department responded to the emergency. We were assisted by and would like to thank: Onalaska Fire Department, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department and XCEL Energy. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — Chippewa County is feeling the aftermath of the remnants of tropical storm Cristobal with many roads being closed due to damages caused by heavy rain and flooding. Ten roads were closed in the Town of Sigel near Cadott overnight, with water over the road and shoulder damage. Wednesday morning, water washed out 250th Street, which is just off of State Highway 27 with parts of 27 also being closed. In the Town of Colburn, 155th Avenue at County Highway G, and 165th Avenue at 361st Street were also damaged with it being considered impassable by the Highway Department. Highway Department crews are out assessing the damages and repairing the damage. Several roads will be closed for the time being while undergoing repairs.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-10-20 Most areas should start off dry, though it will remain mostly cloudy. A secondary low and front will be sweeping through from the west and southwest into the afternoon, leading to additional shower chances and possibly even an isolated thunderstorm. Winds will pick up as this system departs and some gusts of 30-40 mph from the northwest will be possible. It will be a much cooler day with highs perhaps not even breaking 70. Temperatures will begin to drop through the evening, but conditions will not change too much until Thursday morning. Our weather will improve on Thursday but with some weak energy still pivoting through a departing trough and out ahead of another cold front dropping down from the north, there may be at least a small chance for a shower during the day. Otherwise windy conditions will continue with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the low-mid 70’s. The rest of the forecast will be beautiful and comfortable for outdoor activities. Chippewa County (WQOW) – A highly-trafficked route in Chippewa County was closed this morning after heavy rains washed a part of it out. The impacted area is Highway 27 about 2.5 miles south of Cadott. There is a culvert that runs below the particular portion of highway and that is where the washout occurred. Another road, just a couple hundred feet from the washed-out highway, also has damage. The south shoulder of 50th Avenue, which runs crosses Highway 27, is also washed out. RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Law enforcement have arrested three suspects in connection to the double homicide in Rusk County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says 21-year-old Adam Rosolowski, 17-year-old Joseph Falk and a juvenile male have all been arrested and booked into the Rusk County Jail. The DOJ also names Robert Rosolowski, 73, and Bonnie Mae Rosolowski, 70, as the victims in the case. The two were married. Officials were dispatched to a home in Sheldon on June 7 after a family member visited the home and found the victims deceased. Investigators have not released a motive for the murders and have not said whether the victims knew the suspects. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is leading this investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). They are also assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Wisconsin State Patrol. Rusk County (WQOW) – Testimony continued on Tuesday in the Rusk County murder trial of Preston Kraft. He is on trial for the 2018 shooting death of Robert Pettit at a home near Conrath. He then allegedly led police on a chase and was the subject of a five-day manhunt before he was caught. Twenty-one days before the murder, Kraft was accused of firing a gun at Pettit and threatening to kill him. Earlier in the court proceedings, Kraft was deemed not competent but was later found competent to stand trial. He is acting as his own attorney. The trial is scheduled to go all week. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– The Chippewa County Health Department held their weekly update for COVID-19 and currently has 60 positive cases. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10th UPDATE: 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (increase of 2 since last week) 3,388 negative test results 54 out of 60 recovered or out of isolation 6 people being monitored 3 hospitalized 29 of the cases are over 40, 31 are under 40 Chippewa County Beach tips: -Keep 6 feet of distance -if the beach is too crowded, leave or find another beach -do not wear your mask in the water -wash hands and disinfectant often -Don’t go if you or somebody you live with are sick. -Lifeguards are there to protect swimmers, not enforce social distancing. School District Update: All districts in the county are working on plans for the fall. All facilities are closed until June 30th. SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU)– In response to national criticism, local law enforcement is looking to highlight policies and training already in place for Wisconsin officers. All officers in the state are required to train 720 hours–those hours include racial sensitivity, cultural competency, and de-escalation tactics, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. Additionally the state of Wisconsin statutes require 11 mandatory policies for every law enforcement agency including specifics on Use of Force and Officer Involved Death Investigations. As for Use of Force, Wisconsin does not teach any type of chokehold. “Certainly that was horrendous, what happened to Mr. Floyd, that simply was but that’s not Wisconsin Law Enforcement,” said Sheriff Wes Revels of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. “I think we pride ourselves in being a professional, answering to those individual citizens that we are responsible to and [we] take care of our business in a reasonable and courteous manner.” The sheriff says it’s important for the public to educate themselves on policies and trainings required for law enforcement. Altoona (WQOW) – The sky over Altoona will be dark this Fourth of July. That is because the fireworks show slated for next month has been postponed. The new tentative date for the fireworks show is September 5. That is the Saturday of Labor Day weekend. June 10, 2020
- Robert “Bob” Rosolowski June 10, 2020Robert “Bob” Rosolowski, 73 of Sheldon, died Monday, June 8, at his home. He is survived by 3 sons: David of Bruce, Frank of Conrath and Scott of Conrath, 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers: Roger of Conrath, Gerald of Sheldon, 1 sister: Cheryl Kaiser of Hawkins and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial service […]