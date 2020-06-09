Ruth A. Grinnell, 49 of Bruce, died on Sunday, June 7, at Marshfield Medical Center, Ladysmith. She is survived by her husband, Robert, 2 daughters: Jessica Grinnell of Exland and Ashley Huppert of Cameron, 2 grandchildren and 2 brothers: Raymond Plummer, Sr. of Cornell and Roger Plummer of Bruce. Funeral services for Ruth Grinnell will […]