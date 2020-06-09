WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-10-20 Most areas should start off dry, though it will remain mostly cloudy. A secondary low and front will be sweeping through from the west and southwest into the afternoon, leading to additional shower chances and possibly even an isolated thunderstorm. Winds will pick up as this system departs and some gusts of 30-40 mph from the northwest will be possible. It will be a much cooler day with highs perhaps not even breaking 70. Temperatures will begin to drop through the evening, but conditions will not change too much until Thursday morning. Our weather will improve on Thursday but with some weak energy still pivoting through a departing trough and out ahead of another cold front dropping down from the north, there may be at least a small chance for a shower during the day. Otherwise windy conditions will continue with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the low-mid 70’s. The rest of the forecast will be beautiful and comfortable for outdoor activities. Chippewa County (WQOW) – A highly-trafficked route in Chippewa County was closed this morning after heavy rains washed a part of it out. The impacted area is Highway 27 about 2.5 miles south of Cadott. There is a culvert that runs below the particular portion of highway and that is where the washout occurred. Another road, just a couple hundred feet from the washed-out highway, also has damage. The south shoulder of 50th Avenue, which runs crosses Highway 27, is also washed out. RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Law enforcement have arrested three suspects in connection to the double homicide in Rusk County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says 21-year-old Adam Rosolowski, 17-year-old Joseph Falk and a juvenile male have all been arrested and booked into the Rusk County Jail. The DOJ also names Robert Rosolowski, 73, and Bonnie Mae Rosolowski, 70, as the victims in the case. The two were married. Officials were dispatched to a home in Sheldon on June 7 after a family member visited the home and found the victims deceased. Investigators have not released a motive for the murders and have not said whether the victims knew the suspects. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is leading this investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). They are also assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Wisconsin State Patrol. Rusk County (WQOW) – Testimony continued on Tuesday in the Rusk County murder trial of Preston Kraft. He is on trial for the 2018 shooting death of Robert Pettit at a home near Conrath. He then allegedly led police on a chase and was the subject of a five-day manhunt before he was caught. Twenty-one days before the murder, Kraft was accused of firing a gun at Pettit and threatening to kill him. Earlier in the court proceedings, Kraft was deemed not competent but was later found competent to stand trial. He is acting as his own attorney. The trial is scheduled to go all week. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– The Chippewa County Health Department held their weekly update for COVID-19 and currently has 60 positive cases. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10th UPDATE: 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (increase of 2 since last week) 3,388 negative test results 54 out of 60 recovered or out of isolation 6 people being monitored 3 hospitalized 29 of the cases are over 40, 31 are under 40 Chippewa County Beach tips: -Keep 6 feet of distance -if the beach is too crowded, leave or find another beach -do not wear your mask in the water -wash hands and disinfectant often -Don’t go if you or somebody you live with are sick. -Lifeguards are there to protect swimmers, not enforce social distancing. School District Update: All districts in the county are working on plans for the fall. All facilities are closed until June 30th. SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU)– In response to national criticism, local law enforcement is looking to highlight policies and training already in place for Wisconsin officers. All officers in the state are required to train 720 hours–those hours include racial sensitivity, cultural competency, and de-escalation tactics, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. Additionally the state of Wisconsin statutes require 11 mandatory policies for every law enforcement agency including specifics on Use of Force and Officer Involved Death Investigations. As for Use of Force, Wisconsin does not teach any type of chokehold. “Certainly that was horrendous, what happened to Mr. Floyd, that simply was but that’s not Wisconsin Law Enforcement,” said Sheriff Wes Revels of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. “I think we pride ourselves in being a professional, answering to those individual citizens that we are responsible to and [we] take care of our business in a reasonable and courteous manner.” The sheriff says it’s important for the public to educate themselves on policies and trainings required for law enforcement. Altoona (WQOW) – The sky over Altoona will be dark this Fourth of July. That is because the fireworks show slated for next month has been postponed. The new tentative date for the fireworks show is September 5. That is the Saturday of Labor Day weekend.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-9-20 **FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TODAY UNTIL 7 AM WEDNESDAY** Today will start off quiet with more sunny weather, before clouds increase for the afternoon. The air mass will remain warm so expect another quick temperature rise and we look to top out in the mid 80’s before clouds really thicken. The remnant low of what was once Tropical Storm Cristobal will be moving up into Illinois through the day, spreading a shield of clouds northward with rain and storms developing in Southwest Wisconsin by early afternoon. Arrival times vary for Western Wisconsin, but should hold off until at least mid-late afternoon as it looks now. A few of the storms on the leading edge may strengthen enough to turn severe, but those chances will diminish going into Tuesday night. Rain and additional storms will slide through with some heavier downpours likely. Later at night much of the rain will be tapering off and moving to our north and east. The tropical origins of this moisture will produce rainfall amounts that are likely to be a few inches, with even locally higher amounts possible in any thunderstorms. Flash flooding is a threat, but should be localized to places that do see some of these heavier thunderstorms where rainfall amounts up to 4″ will be possible. RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Rusk County law enforcement are investigating the deaths of two people who were found dead in a home Sunday. The case has been ruled a double homicide. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the home after a family member visited the home and found the two people dead. The case has been ruled a double homicide. Investigators have not identified the names, ages or relationship of the two victims, but say the home is located on Market Road in the Town of Marshall, near Conrath, which is southeast of Ladysmith. Officials believe this was a targeted incident and the public is not at risk. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is leading this investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). They are also assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Wisconsin State Patrol. Neighbors say the two people who lived in the home were hard-working and mostly kept to themselves. This is a developing story and we will bring you more information online and on air as it becomes available. BIRCHWOOD – Monday afternoon just after 4 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a theft report. According to the police log, a female subject reported that 2 Canoes and 3 Kayaks were stolen from a location on County Highway F, Birchwood. The case is under investigation. BRUCE – A female subject reported to Rusk County authorities Monday afternoon at about 5:30, that the window to her car was smashed out Sunday night. According to the report, the windshield was damaged sometime between dark Sunday night and the morning of Monday. The case is under investigation. TOWN OF BALSAM LAKE, Wis.(WEAU) — One person is dead after a car went into a pond in the Town of Balsam Lake. Around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a Jeep submerged in the pond near the intersection of Highway 46 and 150th Ave. Upon arrival, deputies and members of the Balsam Lake First Responder unit found the vehicle was unoccupied with the drivers’ door open and there was no sign of the driver. On Monday, around 9:30 a.m. the driver of the vehicle was reported to still be missing and he had not returned home. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Game Wardens were asked to assist with their remotely operated underwater vehicle to search the pond. By 6:30 p.m. the Wardens located the driver in the pond. The body was located approximately 10 to 15 yards away from where the Jeep had come to rest in the water. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Balsam Lake Fire and First Responders, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office for their assistance. This incident will be under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Name will be released at a later time. June 9, 2020
- Ruth A. Grinnell June 9, 2020Ruth A. Grinnell, 49 of Bruce, died on Sunday, June 7, at Marshfield Medical Center, Ladysmith. She is survived by her husband, Robert, 2 daughters: Jessica Grinnell of Exland and Ashley Huppert of Cameron, 2 grandchildren and 2 brothers: Raymond Plummer, Sr. of Cornell and Roger Plummer of Bruce. Funeral services for Ruth Grinnell will […]