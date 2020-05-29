WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-1-20 We’ll see a few scattered showers and storms will roll through western Wisconsin this morning; otherwise, look for partly sunny skies. As sunshine returns we can expect a quick warm up with temperatures climbing back into the low 80’s along with higher humidity. A cold front will then lay out to our west into Tuesday morning. After a warmer night we can expect the warmest weather we have seen so far this season moving in on Tuesday. The cold front will be nearby along with a wave of low pressure farther to the west. The very warm air mass will lead to a quick temperature rise with a mostly sunny sky much of the day. Some places will have the chance to hit those first 90 degree readings of the year, while dew points in the 60’s will make it feel that much more uncomfortable. Forecast models continue to indicate clusters of storms will develop by late afternoon and evening near the low to our west, while quickly moving east into parts of Western Wisconsin. These will bring a severe threat for the first part of the night before moving out of our area. RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County News this weekend, Friday morning at about 11:45, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a theft report. A subject advised that somebody stole his golf clubs while he was at the Clear Lake boat landing near Weyerhaeuser. The case is under investigation. BRUCE – Shortly after 5 AM Saturday morning, a caller advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that there was a vehicle upside down in a small pond on County Highway O near Bruce. According to the report, the roof was submerged in about 1 foot of water. There was no one in the vehicle but the passenger door was open. Rusk County deputies responded and after an investigation, it was a Red 4 door car with no plates and it was extensively damaged. No other information was available. BRUCE – A subject at about 6:40 AM Saturday, advised Rusk County authorities that his mailbox was damaged at a location on Highway 40, Bruce. The mailbox was damaged and laying in the ditch. The subject did not know who damaged his mailbox. BRUCE – Saturday morning at about 9:30 AM, a female reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, that one of their vehicles was stolen and one that had blood on the door that has a jack knifed trailer attached to it. According to the report, the truck and trailer that was left on the property on County Highway O was damaged. Saturday afternoon, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office advised that they have the vehicle. The vehicle was returned to the registered owner. Photos and DNA from the vehicle were collected by a Rusk County deputy. LADYSMITH – Sunday morning just before 2 AM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on County Highway G and Doughty Road East. According to the report, the deputy advised of a strong odor of intoxicants. The driver refused to do a field sobriety. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. BRUCE – A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop Sunday afternoon at about 5:20, near Expressmart. According to the report, after an investigation, a subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. A female subject was also taken into custody and transported to the LEC. Social Services were called and arrived at the scene and took custody of the 10 month old infant. LADYSMITH – Friday night at about 10:40, an employee at Kwik Trip reported that they had a male subject on camera stealing an item at Kwik Trip. A City Officer responded to the location to collect still pictures and copy of the video recording. Contact will be made with the suspect about this incident. LADYSMITH – City Officers received a report Sunday night just before 11 PM, a report that damage had been done to the park bathrooms in Memorial Park. The Officers observed damage to multiple garbage cans and damage to the inside of one of the bathroom buildings in the park. The door had been ripped off of the hinges in both the male and female bathrooms. The suspects have been identified. This case is pending interviews with two remaining suspects. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU)– The Northern Wisconsin State Fair has been postponed until 2021 due to the “ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic”. Fair organizers say due to the limitations on large public gatherings in the state, they have made the decision to postpone the 2020 NWSF. The 2020 NWSF is currently scheduled for July 7-11. 2020 ticket holders for general fair admission will be good for 2021. If you purchased a mains stage ticket, those will be good for 2021 as well. The 2021 stage line up will include Trace Adkins Hairball, LANCO and Grand Funk Railroad and Blue Oyster Cult. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)- Wisconsin May 31st COVID-19 update from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services: 18,403 positive cases (173 new) 2,583 hospitalizations (20 new) 592 deaths (four new) 250,103 negative tests (7,195 new) WASHINGTON (AP) — One small-town Oklahoma mayor testified before Congress she’s worried the city’s 18-bed hospital can’t handle a second Covid-19 wave. Many counties are slashing sizable chunks of their government work force. States are staring down red ink as the fiscal year comes to a close. As local leaders are pleading for more federal aid — even before protests over police violence erupted in almost every corner of the country — the Senate resumes session Monday with no immediate plans to consider a fresh round of relief. The House’s staggering $3 trillion package is mothballed in the Senate, but Republicans are focused instead on ending the pandemic’s stay-home economy by trimming unemployment benefits to push some of 41 million suddenly jobless Americans back to work when jobs return. The standoff is perhaps standard Washington negotiating, but “they’re playing a very dangerous game of chicken,” said Meredith McGehee, executive director at Issue One, which advocates for a government reforms to ease political gridlock.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-29-20 Cooler and dry weather has arrived behind a cold front and as an upper trough takes hold of the state. This will promote the development of some extra clouds as temperatures rise during the day, but it will be cooler than average for a change with afternoon highs staying in the 60’s, along with northwest breezes. Going into the night a few clouds will remain but it will cool into the upper 40’s which is pretty seasonable. This final weekend of May will treat us with some great weather to do anything outdoors, just remember to apply the sunscreen! Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry with plenty of sunshine. A large high pressure system will be dropping down from the northwest, keeping dew points very low for this time of year. It will be super comfortable outside, with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and just a few degrees warmer on Sunday. RUSK COUNTY – On Tuesday, May 26, at 10:58 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on CTH I near Mae West Road, North of the Village of Tony. The crash was reported as a vehicle vs pedestrian accident. When deputies arrived they located a vehicle parked South of the crash scene and a UTV in the South bound lane facing North with its lights on. Deputies also located two injured subjects in the ditch near the UTV at this location. The injured were identified as Wayne Zillmer, 47, of Tony and Shanae Zillmer, 38 , of Tony. The Zillmers were transported to area hospitals with life Threatening injuries. The 16 year old female driver of the car was also transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. Shanae Zillmer passed away a couple days later from the injuries she received in the crash. This crash remains under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol. RUSK COUNTY – This (Friday) morning at about 12:40, a Ladysmith Officer observed a vehicle on West 6th Street North and Pederson Avenue, and believed the vehicle registration was expired. According to the report, the officer ran the registration through dispatch and found that the vehicle plates did not meet the vehicle. The Officer conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle. During the course of the stop, a county deputy arrived to assist. The Rusk County K-9 was deployed and an alert was indicated. Search of the vehicle was completed and Methamphetamine and Methamphetamine Paraphernalia was located. Orville Baker, Jr. was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Paraphernalia. Darrell B. Cole was arrested for a Price County Warrant, and issued Cole a citation for operating without a valid DL, and transported to the Price County line. BARRON COUNTY – A press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department: Scam Alert – We are receiving reports of transient ( out of state) paving companies in Barron County. (Thursday in the Chetek area) We urge homeowners caution when using transient companies since there is little recourse/warranties with the products and methods of application they are using. Homeowners can protect themselves by: use local reputable companies, ask for references of previous work and check on satisfaction of that work have a signed written contract listing the products to be used. WISCONSIBN – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports of all patient results from the last 24 hours, 4.8% of tests show positive COVID-19 cases. That’s a 1% decrease since Wednesday as the state saw its all-time high for testing. For the first time, tests processed surpassed 10,000—at 10,626. However, that also meant 512 new COVID-19 cases. Eleven more deaths were reported bringing the state’s total to 550. In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Marathon, Waupaca and Wood counties have reported one death. Four deaths have been reported in Clark County. The state now has 56 labs processing tests. DHS also reported 31 more labs are being on boarded for future testing. The percentage of hospitalized dropped by 1% from Wednesday. That means 14% of COVID patients were hospitalized for a total of 2,452. As of Thursday, 220,715 have tested negative for COVID-19 and 16,974 have tested positive. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thick smoke hovered over Minneapolis on Friday, hours after cheering protesters torched a police station that officers abandoned as a third night of protests flared over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck. Police evacuated the 3rd Precinct station, the focus of many of the protests, late Thursday to protect employees, a spokesman said. Livestream video showed protesters entering the building, where intentionally set fires activated smoke alarms and sprinklers. President Donald Trump threatened action, prompting a warning from Twitter for “glorifying violence.” Dozens of fires were also set in nearby St. Paul, where nearly 200 businesses were damaged or looted. Protests spread across the U.S., fueled by outrage over Floyd’s death, and years of violence against African Americans at the hands of police. Demonstrators clashed with officers in New York and blocked traffic in Columbus, Ohio, and Denver. Trump threatened to bring Minneapolis “under control,” calling the protesters “thugs” and tweeting that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” The tweet drew another warning from Twitter, which said the comment violated the platform’s rules, but the company did not remove it. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul issued a statement on Friday on the death of George Floyd that has caused unrest in Minneapolis. “What America witnessed happening to George Floyd in Minneapolis was not, in any true sense of the phrase, law enforcement. It was torture and murder, under color of law,” said AG Kaul. “Justice demands that those involved in this depraved crime be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.” May 29, 2020
- Thomas Begalke May 29, 2020Thomas Begaljke, 57, of Holcombe died unexpectedly May 26. He is survived by the love of his life, Lori Popp, her children, Emily Popp and Nathan Popp, Lori’s father, Kenneth Severson, who was much like a father to him; and brothers Kenneth (Sandra) Begalke, Robert (Julie) Begalke, Donald Begalke, Ronald Begalke, and Steven Begalke, all […]