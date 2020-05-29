mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Sr. Marie Rubbelke

Sr. Marie Rubbelke, OSM, 82 of Ladysmith, died Friday, May 29, in St Paul, MN.  She is survived by her brother John, sisters Margaret Larsons and Colleen Mashuga, sisters-in-law Lois and Ruth, many nieces, nephews and her Service Sisters.  A private graveside service will be held, with burial in the Servants of Mary Cemetery in Ladysmith.  A public memorial service will be held at a later date.  The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the service.

