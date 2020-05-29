Sr. Marie Rubbelke
Sr. Marie Rubbelke, OSM, 82 of Ladysmith, died Friday, May 29, in St Paul, MN. She is survived by her brother John, sisters Margaret Larsons and Colleen Mashuga, sisters-in-law Lois and Ruth, many nieces, nephews and her Service Sisters. A private graveside service will be held, with burial in the Servants of Mary Cemetery in Ladysmith. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the service.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-29-20 Cooler and dry weather has arrived behind a cold front and as an upper trough takes hold of the state. This will promote the development of some extra clouds as temperatures rise during the day, but it will be cooler than average for a change with afternoon highs staying in the 60’s, along with northwest breezes. Going into the night a few clouds will remain but it will cool into the upper 40’s which is pretty seasonable. This final weekend of May will treat us with some great weather to do anything outdoors, just remember to apply the sunscreen! Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry with plenty of sunshine. A large high pressure system will be dropping down from the northwest, keeping dew points very low for this time of year. It will be super comfortable outside, with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and just a few degrees warmer on Sunday. RUSK COUNTY – On Tuesday, May 26, at 10:58 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on CTH I near Mae West Road, North of the Village of Tony. The crash was reported as a vehicle vs pedestrian accident. When deputies arrived they located a vehicle parked South of the crash scene and a UTV in the South bound lane facing North with its lights on. Deputies also located two injured subjects in the ditch near the UTV at this location. The injured were identified as Wayne Zillmer, 47, of Tony and Shanae Zillmer, 38 , of Tony. The Zillmers were transported to area hospitals with life Threatening injuries. The 16 year old female driver of the car was also transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. Shanae Zillmer passed away a couple days later from the injuries she received in the crash. This crash remains under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol. RUSK COUNTY – This (Friday) morning at about 12:40, a Ladysmith Officer observed a vehicle on West 6th Street North and Pederson Avenue, and believed the vehicle registration was expired. According to the report, the officer ran the registration through dispatch and found that the vehicle plates did not meet the vehicle. The Officer conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle. During the course of the stop, a county deputy arrived to assist. The Rusk County K-9 was deployed and an alert was indicated. Search of the vehicle was completed and Methamphetamine and Methamphetamine Paraphernalia was located. Orville Baker, Jr. was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Paraphernalia. Darrell B. Cole was arrested for a Price County Warrant, and issued Cole a citation for operating without a valid DL, and transported to the Price County line. BARRON COUNTY – A press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department: Scam Alert – We are receiving reports of transient ( out of state) paving companies in Barron County. (Thursday in the Chetek area) We urge homeowners caution when using transient companies since there is little recourse/warranties with the products and methods of application they are using. Homeowners can protect themselves by: use local reputable companies, ask for references of previous work and check on satisfaction of that work have a signed written contract listing the products to be used. WISCONSIBN – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports of all patient results from the last 24 hours, 4.8% of tests show positive COVID-19 cases. That’s a 1% decrease since Wednesday as the state saw its all-time high for testing. For the first time, tests processed surpassed 10,000—at 10,626. However, that also meant 512 new COVID-19 cases. Eleven more deaths were reported bringing the state’s total to 550. In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Marathon, Waupaca and Wood counties have reported one death. Four deaths have been reported in Clark County. The state now has 56 labs processing tests. DHS also reported 31 more labs are being on boarded for future testing. The percentage of hospitalized dropped by 1% from Wednesday. That means 14% of COVID patients were hospitalized for a total of 2,452. As of Thursday, 220,715 have tested negative for COVID-19 and 16,974 have tested positive. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thick smoke hovered over Minneapolis on Friday, hours after cheering protesters torched a police station that officers abandoned as a third night of protests flared over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck. Police evacuated the 3rd Precinct station, the focus of many of the protests, late Thursday to protect employees, a spokesman said. Livestream video showed protesters entering the building, where intentionally set fires activated smoke alarms and sprinklers. President Donald Trump threatened action, prompting a warning from Twitter for “glorifying violence.” Dozens of fires were also set in nearby St. Paul, where nearly 200 businesses were damaged or looted. Protests spread across the U.S., fueled by outrage over Floyd’s death, and years of violence against African Americans at the hands of police. Demonstrators clashed with officers in New York and blocked traffic in Columbus, Ohio, and Denver. Trump threatened to bring Minneapolis “under control,” calling the protesters “thugs” and tweeting that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” The tweet drew another warning from Twitter, which said the comment violated the platform’s rules, but the company did not remove it. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul issued a statement on Friday on the death of George Floyd that has caused unrest in Minneapolis. “What America witnessed happening to George Floyd in Minneapolis was not, in any true sense of the phrase, law enforcement. It was torture and murder, under color of law,” said AG Kaul. “Justice demands that those involved in this depraved crime be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.” May 29, 2020
- Thomas Begalke May 29, 2020Thomas Begaljke, 57, of Holcombe died unexpectedly May 26. He is survived by the love of his life, Lori Popp, her children, Emily Popp and Nathan Popp, Lori’s father, Kenneth Severson, who was much like a father to him; and brothers Kenneth (Sandra) Begalke, Robert (Julie) Begalke, Donald Begalke, Ronald Begalke, and Steven Begalke, all […]