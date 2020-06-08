mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Ruth A. Grinnell

Ruth A. Grinnell, 49 of Bruce, died on Sunday, June 7, at Marshfield Medical Center, Ladysmith.  She is survived by her husband, Robert, 2 daughters: Jessica Grinnell of Exland and Ashley Huppert of Cameron, 2 grandchildren and 2 brothers: Raymond Plummer, Sr. of Cornell and Roger Plummer of Bruce.   Funeral services for Ruth Grinnell will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, June 11, at the First United Methodist Church in Exland with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will follow in Windfall Cemetery in Exland.  Visitation will be from 4 PM until 7 PM on Wednesday, June 10, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce and again on Thursday from 10 AM until service time at the church.

