Ruth A. Grinnell
Ruth A. Grinnell, 49 of Bruce, died on Sunday, June 7, at Marshfield Medical Center, Ladysmith. She is survived by her husband, Robert, 2 daughters: Jessica Grinnell of Exland and Ashley Huppert of Cameron, 2 grandchildren and 2 brothers: Raymond Plummer, Sr. of Cornell and Roger Plummer of Bruce. Funeral services for Ruth Grinnell will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, June 11, at the First United Methodist Church in Exland with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will follow in Windfall Cemetery in Exland. Visitation will be from 4 PM until 7 PM on Wednesday, June 10, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce and again on Thursday from 10 AM until service time at the church.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-8-20 The heat really cranks up today as a very warm air mass over the Northern Plains slides east and into the state. We will get into the warm sector of a storm located in Canada, with a warm front lifting to our north and a cold front well to the west. Southerly winds will become a bit gusty again through the day, and with a full day of sunshine, temperatures will rise quickly. Though I don’t expect us to get close to the record of 100° in Eau Claire, we are looking at highs in the low and mid 90’s. The one plus will be the stronger winds that will help to mix down some drier air from above. This will keep dew points in check, and though it will feel humid at times, they don’t look to rise higher than the mid 60’s at any given time. Still, it will be a day to limit your time out in the direct sun and find some shady spots to take breaks! Quiet weather will persist through Monday night and it will stay warm again with lows only in the upper 60’s. On Tuesday we will start off dry, but rain and thunderstorm chances will be increasing through the afternoon. The front will remain to our west, but the remnant low of what is currently Tropical Storm Cristobal over Louisiana will be lifting north. Tropical systems typically start recurving to the east as they gain latitude in the U.S., but a unique blocking set up in the atmosphere will allow this system to track almost due north into the Upper Midwest. Rusk County (WQOW) – Two people are dead in Rusk County and authorities at both the county and state level are investigating the case. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, law enforcement was called to a home in the town of Sheldon on Sunday. Family had shown up at the home and found two people who lived there dead. Police say the shooting was targeted and not a random act. The public is not at risk, according to the DOJ. There is no word on potential suspects at this time. RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County this past weekend, Friday morning shortly after 10 AM, a Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 8 and Polack Road. According to the police log, the deputy was in contact with a female subject who has an active warrant thru Rusk County. The subject was taken into custody for the warrant and Felony bail jumping. The subject was transported to the Rusk County jail. WEYERHAEUSER – Saturday morning just after 2 AM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising that a male was beat up by a biker member inside of Porky’s in Weyerhaeuser. According to the caller, the bikers left the bar at this time. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. According to the report, photos and video evidence were collected. The suspect was identified and deputies attempted follow up at the biker clubhouse. Deputies spoke to a biker who lives at the clubhouse and he was going to speak to his chain of command regarding the incident and contact the Sheriff’s Office. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle vs a deer accident and the subject was injured. The accident happened at about 5:20 PM Sunday on Highway 27 North of Ladysmith about a ½ mile North of Cedar Lodge. According to the report, the driver sustained injuries when the deer broke through the windshield. The injuries consisted of cuts that the EMS advised should be stitched but the driver refused transport to the ER. LADYSMITH – Ladysmith Police Saturday morning at 1:30 AM, observed Orville Baker, Jr., 48, driving West bound on Miner Avenue at West 2nd Street while on foot patrol in that area. A City Officer was driving East bound on Miner at the time at West 4th street and observed Baker and turned around to conduct a traffic stop. Baker did not stop until he was a an address on West 8th Street North. According to the report, once stopped Baker exited the vehicle and was ordered to comply with direction. Baker complied ans he was detained in the back of the City squad car. Officers advised an odor of an intoxicant coming from Baker’s person. Baker was ran through field sobriety and arrested for OWI 3rd offense. LADYSMITH – Saturday night just after 9 PM, City Police and a Rusk County deputy responded to an address on East 15th Street North to do a welfare check on Thomas J. Martin, 29, and to take him into custody for a probation rule violation. According to the report, Thomas was very agitated when officers confronted him on the reason why he had a probation hold. After being handcuffed Thomas started swearing at family members in the home and threatened the life on another. Thomas was brought to the Rusk County jail for booking. MADISON, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE)– On Monday, Governor Tony Evers and Rebecca Cameron Valcq, Chairperson of the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC), announced key application dates for the next round of grants available from the Broadband Expansion Grant Program. The PSC will make applications available on September 1, 2020 and will be due on December 1, 2020. The funding for the grants was appropriated in the 2019-2021 state biennial budget. In this grant round, $24 million has been made available to applicants to help expand high-speed broadband internet to unserved areas of the state. The grant funding is equal to the 2020 grant round which, at the time, was more funding offered than all the seven previous rounds combined. “The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the critical need for broadband service. With many working from home, distance learning for our children, and health care through telemedicine as the only option for some, broadband internet is an essential service,” said Governor Evers. “Too many in our state lack access and with this funding, we need to look at those who are most affected by this pandemic and target these dollars to connect them.” June 8, 2020
- GARAGE SALE June 8, 2020Garage Sale – Saturday, June 13, 8 AM to 4 PM at 715N 1st Street, (Bldg. South of Bruce Post Office) Large Clean garage sale: folding picnic table, Mantis Tiller, New Plumbing supplies, Campbell Hausfeld Lawn Pump (new), paper shredder, Lawn mower/yard tools, Stepping Stones supplies, Numerous garden hoses/shovels/sledge hammer etc., books, kitchen items, adult clothes, […]