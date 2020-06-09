Robert “Bob” Rosolowski
Robert “Bob” Rosolowski, 73 of Sheldon, died Monday, June 8, at his home. He is survived by 3 sons: David of Bruce, Frank of Conrath and Scott of Conrath, 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers: Roger of Conrath, Gerald of Sheldon, 1 sister: Cheryl Kaiser of Hawkins and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial service for Bob Rosolowski will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, June 13, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Conrath with Fr. George Stamm officiating. Burial with Military Honors provided by the Sheldon American Legion will be in the Conrath Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, June 12 from 4 PM until 8 PM at the church in Conrath and again on Saturday morning for an hour prior to the service. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-9-20 **FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TODAY UNTIL 7 AM WEDNESDAY** Today will start off quiet with more sunny weather, before clouds increase for the afternoon. The air mass will remain warm so expect another quick temperature rise and we look to top out in the mid 80’s before clouds really thicken. The remnant low of what was once Tropical Storm Cristobal will be moving up into Illinois through the day, spreading a shield of clouds northward with rain and storms developing in Southwest Wisconsin by early afternoon. Arrival times vary for Western Wisconsin, but should hold off until at least mid-late afternoon as it looks now. A few of the storms on the leading edge may strengthen enough to turn severe, but those chances will diminish going into Tuesday night. Rain and additional storms will slide through with some heavier downpours likely. Later at night much of the rain will be tapering off and moving to our north and east. The tropical origins of this moisture will produce rainfall amounts that are likely to be a few inches, with even locally higher amounts possible in any thunderstorms. Flash flooding is a threat, but should be localized to places that do see some of these heavier thunderstorms where rainfall amounts up to 4″ will be possible. RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Rusk County law enforcement are investigating the deaths of two people who were found dead in a home Sunday. The case has been ruled a double homicide. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the home after a family member visited the home and found the two people dead. The case has been ruled a double homicide. Investigators have not identified the names, ages or relationship of the two victims, but say the home is located on Market Road in the Town of Marshall, near Conrath, which is southeast of Ladysmith. Officials believe this was a targeted incident and the public is not at risk. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is leading this investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). They are also assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Wisconsin State Patrol. Neighbors say the two people who lived in the home were hard-working and mostly kept to themselves. This is a developing story and we will bring you more information online and on air as it becomes available. BIRCHWOOD – Monday afternoon just after 4 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a theft report. According to the police log, a female subject reported that 2 Canoes and 3 Kayaks were stolen from a location on County Highway F, Birchwood. The case is under investigation. BRUCE – A female subject reported to Rusk County authorities Monday afternoon at about 5:30, that the window to her car was smashed out Sunday night. According to the report, the windshield was damaged sometime between dark Sunday night and the morning of Monday. The case is under investigation. TOWN OF BALSAM LAKE, Wis.(WEAU) — One person is dead after a car went into a pond in the Town of Balsam Lake. Around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a Jeep submerged in the pond near the intersection of Highway 46 and 150th Ave. Upon arrival, deputies and members of the Balsam Lake First Responder unit found the vehicle was unoccupied with the drivers’ door open and there was no sign of the driver. On Monday, around 9:30 a.m. the driver of the vehicle was reported to still be missing and he had not returned home. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Game Wardens were asked to assist with their remotely operated underwater vehicle to search the pond. By 6:30 p.m. the Wardens located the driver in the pond. The body was located approximately 10 to 15 yards away from where the Jeep had come to rest in the water. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Balsam Lake Fire and First Responders, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office for their assistance. This incident will be under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Name will be released at a later time. June 9, 2020
- Ruth A. Grinnell June 9, 2020Ruth A. Grinnell, 49 of Bruce, died on Sunday, June 7, at Marshfield Medical Center, Ladysmith. She is survived by her husband, Robert, 2 daughters: Jessica Grinnell of Exland and Ashley Huppert of Cameron, 2 grandchildren and 2 brothers: Raymond Plummer, Sr. of Cornell and Roger Plummer of Bruce. Funeral services for Ruth Grinnell will […]