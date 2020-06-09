Robert “Bob” Rosolowski, 73 of Sheldon, died Monday, June 8, at his home. He is survived by 3 sons: David of Bruce, Frank of Conrath and Scott of Conrath, 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers: Roger of Conrath, Gerald of Sheldon, 1 sister: Cheryl Kaiser of Hawkins and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial service for Bob Rosolowski will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, June 13, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Conrath with Fr. George Stamm officiating. Burial with Military Honors provided by the Sheldon American Legion will be in the Conrath Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, June 12 from 4 PM until 8 PM at the church in Conrath and again on Saturday morning for an hour prior to the service. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.