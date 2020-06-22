Peter J. Groothousen
Peter J. Groothousen, 88 of Tony, died on Sunday, June 21, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife, Lucille, 14 children: Ronald of Tony, Katie Clay of Tony, Diane Van Doorn of Tony, Jennifer Van Doorn of Tony, Sharon of Tony, Jeanette Turbeville of Hammond, David of Tony, Donna of LaPointe, Michael of Tony, Arnold of Conrath, Susan Hetke of Cornell, Becky Sullivan of Cameron, Doug of Holcombe, and Stephanie of Tony. 59 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren, 7 brothers and sisters: Cornelius of Honduras, Cathy Selvig of Ladysmith, Anthony of Tony, Bernadette Hoing of Shakopee, Phillip of Port Washington, Larry of Cambridge, MN. and Joe of Ladysmith. Public visitation for Peter Groothousen will be held from 1 PM until 4 PM on Sunday, June 28, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family with burial following in the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Tony. An open house for the public will be held beginning at 2 PM on Monday, June 29 at the Groothousen family farm in Tony.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-22-20 In the afternoon however, cooler and drier air behind a cold front that has passed through on Sunday, will begin to take over from the secondary low. This will help bring the sun out from north to south, and allow temperatures to reach the mid to upper 70’s in Eau Claire. Our weather will remain quiet with a steady northwest wind through the evening. Heading into Tuesday and Wednesday an upper level trough will set up across the Upper Midwest and Southern Canada. This will allow the cooler weather to stick around for a little bit longer. High temperatures will remain in the mid 70’s each of these days despite a fair amount of sunshine. Lows are likely to sit in the mid 50’s as well. A few isolated showers are possible on Tuesday afternoon thanks to a marginal amount of instability within a weakly capped boundary layer. The same is possible on Wednesday as well, but chances seem slightly lower as we may experience a little bit more ridging from a high to the northeast. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Friday that Rusk County has 11 positive cases of COVID-19. 5 Active Cases, 6 Recovered Cases, 714 Negative Results, and 1 currently Hospitalized Case. The Rusk County Health Department is working hard to keep our communities safe. Staff are busy responding to, and following up with, COVID-19 cases and contact tracing, and keeping the community up-to-date on current information. Case numbers will be updated as we are able Monday through Friday. Please keep in mind that we do have community spread cases in our region. It is still important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, wash your hands often, physical distance, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out. LADYSMITH – Saturday afternoon Ladysmith Police responded to an address on East 10th Street North on a report that a disorderly incident was occurring between a male subject and his mother. The incident appeared to have been all verbal and no Domestic Incident occurred between the two. According to the report, the male was advised he was free to go and left the residence on foot. The mother then told officers that the son had stole 8 of her checks out of her check book. Officers immediately tried to locate the male to question him but he had already left the area. The case is pending further investigation. Madison (WQOW) – The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released new information Monday morning giving schools and districts guidance on how to return to the classrooms in the fall. The 87-page document called Education Forward outlines different scenarios for the 2020-2021 academic year. In the document it states that schools should be prepared for shifts between in-person, physically-distanced, and virtual learning throughout the school year. They are also considering different schedules for the year including: four-day weeks, with the fifth day used for deep cleaning of the school, two-day rotations, and an A/B style schedule which would mean two student groups alternate between in-person and virtual learning weekly. The Education Forward plan also discusses how they are working to provide resources for families and are working with community-based organizations, health organizations and local businesses to provide support for all students. They state their number one goal is keeping students and staff physically safe. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WEAU)– Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Milwaukee on June, 23. Pence and Secretary Betsy DeVos will be participating in a school choice round-table event at Waukesha STEM Academy. Scott Walker will also be speaking. Pence is scheduled to return to Washington, D.C. the same evening. The Office of the Vice President says additional details about the trip are forthcoming. WASHINGTON (AP) — Existing home sales in the U.S. plunged 9.7% in May. It was the third straight monthly decline and further evidence of the harm the virus pandemic has done to the housing market. The National Association of Realtors said Monday that the monthly decline pushed sales down to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.91 million, the slowest pace since a home buyers tax credit expired in October 2010. Sales fell in all regions of the country, with the biggest decline coming in the Northeast where virus infections were especially heavy. Sales of both existing and new homes have fallen sharply during the traditional spring selling season as communities were locked down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Sales in the Northeast slumped 13.9% from the previous month while sales in the West fell 11.1%. Sales slid 10% in the Midwest and 8% in the South. The median price of a home sold in May was $284,600, up 2.3% from a year ago. Lawrence Yun, chief economist of the Realtors, said based on anecdotal reports, he believed May could turn out to be the bottom for the housing market with sales showing a V-shaped recovery in coming months. However, many private economists believe the recovery from the disruptions caused by the coronavirus could take much longer. June 22, 2020
- Garage Sale June 22, 2020Annual Garage Sale – 513 E. 11th St. S. – Thursday June 25th and Friday June 26th. 8 AM to 5 PM. Dresser, Hybrid Trainer, Rollaway bed, fishing, Little Tykes Slide, Playpen, lots of misc.