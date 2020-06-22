Peter J. Groothousen, 88 of Tony, died on Sunday, June 21, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife, Lucille, 14 children: Ronald of Tony, Katie Clay of Tony, Diane Van Doorn of Tony, Jennifer Van Doorn of Tony, Sharon of Tony, Jeanette Turbeville of Hammond, David of Tony, Donna of LaPointe, Michael of Tony, Arnold of Conrath, Susan Hetke of Cornell, Becky Sullivan of Cameron, Doug of Holcombe, and Stephanie of Tony. 59 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren, 7 brothers and sisters: Cornelius of Honduras, Cathy Selvig of Ladysmith, Anthony of Tony, Bernadette Hoing of Shakopee, Phillip of Port Washington, Larry of Cambridge, MN. and Joe of Ladysmith. Public visitation for Peter Groothousen will be held from 1 PM until 4 PM on Sunday, June 28, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family with burial following in the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Tony. An open house for the public will be held beginning at 2 PM on Monday, June 29 at the Groothousen family farm in Tony.