Mary C. Miller, 89, passed away peacefully on May 23, at Ladysmith Care and Rehab. Mary was born on April 7th, 1931 in Von Ormy, Texas. On 1/22/1952 she was united in marriage to Robert Miller. They came to Ladysmith in 1970. She attended Mount Senario College, earning a degree in Language studies. Mary was involved in several businesses in the Ladysmith area through the years. The business she loved the most was historical reenactments where she made frybread and sewed reenactment clothing. She was known for her wonderful fry bread, interest in the Hispanic community, and Mexican cooking. Mary is survived by her children: Marie (Tim) Brantley of Cokato, MN., Margaret (Albert) Jennerman of Depere, Steve (Donna) Miller of Ladysmith, Paul Miller of Ladysmith, Susie (Glenn) Felske of Jim Falls, Peter Miller of Eau Claire, Michael (Anne) Miller of Alaska and step-daughter Linda (Ricardo) Robles of Hortonville, WI. She is survived by sisters & brothers: Esther (Gene) Sellers, Mona (Paul) Boonstra, Ray (Barb) Castro, Gilbert (Pam) Castro. A funeral service for Mary will be held on Saturday June 27, at 11 AM, the address is 5616 Hilltop Rd, Ladysmith.