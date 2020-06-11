mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Ladysmith’s Northland Mardi Gra Yesterday at 9:12 AM · Update, the 2020 Northland Mardi Gras carnival has been cancelled. After consulting with local officials and with the concern for the safety and health of the community, vendors, carnival workers, volunteers and the general public during the COVID-19 pandemic, the difficult decision was made to cancel the carnival portion of the 2020 Northland Mardi Gras. Not all hope is lost though as work is already underway by a few groups to organize a smaller day or two of live music,a night of fireworks, the arts & crafts fair, a few food wagons and car show. Please stay tuned for updates on that. We will also continue to promote other events hosted by businesses and organizations in our community that will take place that weekend. We had been holding out hope that the Northland Mardi Gras would not be added to the ever growing list of community festivals that have cancelled or scaled back this year. However the safety of all those involved as well as all those in our community and the future of this event was of the utmost importance when making this decision. This is an event that our community centers around. Months of planning and prep work all go in to this one weekend. The turnout of visitors to Memorial Park is truly something to behold. Folks from all over our community and folks who don’t even live here all pitch in and work together to put this event on year after year and visitors come from far and wide. The challenge of social distancing with this many people is almost impossible. While there may not be rides, games and the parades we have all come to know and love this year, we are hopeful that a few smaller events can still take place for folks to enjoy including a Saturday night fireworks show that folks who are socially distancing can enjoy from their back yards. We also encourage folks to patronize our area establishments during the weekend. Thank you all for understanding as this was not any easy decision for the Jaycees. We appreciate all the effort everyone in this community puts into the Mardi Gras year after year. Stay tuned for updates on events still happening this year and we hope to see you for the full festival in 2021!

