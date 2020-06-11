Ladysmith’s Northland Mardi Gra Yesterday at 9:12 AM · Update, the 2020 Northland Mardi Gras carnival has been cancelled. After consulting with local officials and with the concern for the safety and health of the community, vendors, carnival workers, volunteers and the general public during the COVID-19 pandemic, the difficult decision was made to cancel the carnival portion of the 2020 Northland Mardi Gras. Not all hope is lost though as work is already underway by a few groups to organize a smaller day or two of live music,a night of fireworks, the arts & crafts fair, a few food wagons and car show. Please stay tuned for updates on that. We will also continue to promote other events hosted by businesses and organizations in our community that will take place that weekend. We had been holding out hope that the Northland Mardi Gras would not be added to the ever growing list of community festivals that have cancelled or scaled back this year. However the safety of all those involved as well as all those in our community and the future of this event was of the utmost importance when making this decision. This is an event that our community centers around. Months of planning and prep work all go in to this one weekend. The turnout of visitors to Memorial Park is truly something to behold. Folks from all over our community and folks who don’t even live here all pitch in and work together to put this event on year after year and visitors come from far and wide. The challenge of social distancing with this many people is almost impossible. While there may not be rides, games and the parades we have all come to know and love this year, we are hopeful that a few smaller events can still take place for folks to enjoy including a Saturday night fireworks show that folks who are socially distancing can enjoy from their back yards. We also encourage folks to patronize our area establishments during the weekend. Thank you all for understanding as this was not any easy decision for the Jaycees. We appreciate all the effort everyone in this community puts into the Mardi Gras year after year. Stay tuned for updates on events still happening this year and we hope to see you for the full festival in 2021!
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-11-20 Breezy conditions will continue through the day Thursday with gusts reaching up to 30 mph once again. High temps will climb into the low to mid 70’s thanks to abundant sunshine and drier air. A few showers or thunderstorms will be possible later in the day as a weak cold front sinks in from the north. The timing of these storms in northern counties seems to be 4-7pm before they reach the Eau Claire area around 7-10pm. Conditions will improve overnight. Friday and Saturday will feature very similar weather conditions. It will remain tranquil both days with dry and cooler air keeping a firm grip on the region. The driver of these quiet conditions will be a strong high pressure system moving from our northwest to northeast through the course of these two days. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions can be expected with generous dry air and very little wind. This will help temperatures drop at night and we may see lows around 50 or even the upper 40’s. Highs will still manage to reach the low 70’s each of these day too though. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department announced Wednesday, another positive COVID-19 case in Rusk County. This makes 6 confirmed cases in the county. 5 have recovered. The Rusk County Public Health Department is busy contacting people who have been exposed to the case. SAWYER COUNTY – On Tuesday, June 9th, Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jason V. Desecki, 38, of Ladysmith, for allegedly setting the June 2nd, fire to the Memorial of Sawyer County Deputy Michael Villiard. The Memorial is located on State Highway 27/70 near the Village of Couderay. During an investigation into a domestic abuse incident in Rusk County, the Ladysmith Police Department obtained information regarding a possible suspect in the burning of the memorial. As a result of the investigation, they learned that Desecki intentionally set fire to the memorial and was possibly staying at a residence in Sawyer County. Sawyer County Deputies located Desecki at a residence on John Erickson Ave in the Town of Bass Lake in Sawyer County. Desecki was arrested and charged with Arson of Property other than a building and is also facing charges in the Rusk County case. Desecki is currently being held in the Sawyer County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. There are future plans to take the memorial down to restore it to it’s original condition. Rusk County (WQOW) – We have learned one of the suspects in a Rusk County double homicide, Adam Rosolowski, is the grandson of the victims Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski. That information is contained in a criminal complaint News 18 obtained involving a different court case. In 2018, Adam Rosolowski was charged with stealing a handgun and $600 from his grandparents and driving away in their SUV. He was living with them at the time according to court records. In March of this year he was placed on probation for a year, ordered to repay the stolen money and maintain absolute sobriety. The lawyer told the judge at sentencing that Adam was enrolled in a program to obtain his GED and “has things on track with his life now.” Rosolowski, along with Joseph Falk, 17, and a juvenile male were taken into custody as suspects in the murders which were discovered Sunday near Sheldon. LADYSMITH – Wednesday afternoon at about 1:40, a traffic accident was reported on Highway 27 and Doughty Road West near Ladysmith. Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 advising of a one car accident with entrapment with one occupant. A Rusk County Deputy, Ladysmith Police, Ladysmith Ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, EMS advised no transport of the female subject. No other information was available. HAWKINS – A motorist Wednesday morning just after 7 AM, reported high water on Highway 8 and Homestead Road near Hawkins. According to the report, the water was up to the North Fog Line of Highway 8. Homestead Road North of Highway 8 was under water. The Highway Department was notified. SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) — Sparta Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man. Around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, officials received a report of a possible shooting in Sparta near the intersection of Court and Hill Streets. The officers found a man that was shot, transported him to a local hospital and then a La Crosse hospital. He later died from his injuries. The public is asked to avoid the intersection of Court and Hill Streets while the investigation continues. LA CROSSE, Wis. (RELEASE) — The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Wednesday around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, crews made an offensive fire attack and quickly had fire control at 4535 Old Hickory Drive in Medary Township. While enroute, crews were informed that all occupants were out of the building and that the attached garage was fully involved with heavy smoke and fire showing. The home was searched and all occupants and pets were confirmed to be out of the building and unharmed. All areas of the structure were checked for fire extension and additional hazards. Once emergency operations were complete, crews remained on scene for fire overhaul and scene remediation. The home sustained moderate fire damage to the garage area and moderate to heavy smoke damage throughout the garage and the residence. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 17 personnel and 7 pieces of apparatus from the La Crosse Fire Department responded to the emergency. We were assisted by and would like to thank: Onalaska Fire Department, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department and XCEL Energy. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — Chippewa County is feeling the aftermath of the remnants of tropical storm Cristobal with many roads being closed due to damages caused by heavy rain and flooding. Ten roads were closed in the Town of Sigel near Cadott overnight, with water over the road and shoulder damage. Wednesday morning, water washed out 250th Street, which is just off of State Highway 27 with parts of 27 also being closed. In the Town of Colburn, 155th Avenue at County Highway G, and 165th Avenue at 361st Street were also damaged with it being considered impassable by the Highway Department. Highway Department crews are out assessing the damages and repairing the damage. Several roads will be closed for the time being while undergoing repairs. June 11, 2020
- Family Sale June 11, 2020Huge 6 Family Sale – Thursday, June 11, 8 AM to 6 PM, Friday, June 12, 8 AM to 6 PM, Saturday, June 13, 8 AM to 2 PM. N4418 Highway 40, Bruce, from Highway 8, go South on 40, 3/4 mile. Follow the Pink signs. Boys, girls, men’s and women’s clothes of all sizes, […]