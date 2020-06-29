mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Katherine “Kitty” Guest

Katherine “Kitty” Guest’s celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 10th at First Lutheran Church in Rice Lake.  There will be a visitation at 10 AM, a service at 11 AM, with lunch to follow the service.  Appleyard’s Funeral Home in Rice Lake is assisting the family with arrangements. 

