Josephine “Jo” Ellen Edmonds
Josephine “Jo” Ellen Edmonds, 74 of Sheldon, died on May 28, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. She is survived by 3 children: Chris of Larimore, ND., Jeff of Mountain Green, UT., and Lisa Taylor of Sheldon, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Memorial services for Jo Ellen Edmonds’ family and relatives will be held on Friday, June 5 at 11 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheldon with Rev. Dean Herberts officiating. Public visitation for friends, family and relatives will be held from 4 until 8 PM on Thursday, June 4 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
- Sr. Marie Rubbelke June 1, 2020Sr. Marie Rubbelke, OSM, 82 of Ladysmith, died Friday, May 29, in St Paul, MN. She is survived by her brother John, sisters Margaret Larsons and Colleen Mashuga, sisters-in-law Lois and Ruth, many nieces, nephews and her Service Sisters. A private graveside service will be held, with burial in the Servants of Mary Cemetery in […]
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-1-20 We’ll see a few scattered showers and storms will roll through western Wisconsin this morning; otherwise, look for partly sunny skies. As sunshine returns we can expect a quick warm up with temperatures climbing back into the low 80’s along with higher humidity. A cold front will then lay out to our west into Tuesday morning. After a warmer night we can expect the warmest weather we have seen so far this season moving in on Tuesday. The cold front will be nearby along with a wave of low pressure farther to the west. The very warm air mass will lead to a quick temperature rise with a mostly sunny sky much of the day. Some places will have the chance to hit those first 90 degree readings of the year, while dew points in the 60’s will make it feel that much more uncomfortable. Forecast models continue to indicate clusters of storms will develop by late afternoon and evening near the low to our west, while quickly moving east into parts of Western Wisconsin. These will bring a severe threat for the first part of the night before moving out of our area. RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County News this weekend, Friday morning at about 11:45, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a theft report. A subject advised that somebody stole his golf clubs while he was at the Clear Lake boat landing near Weyerhaeuser. The case is under investigation. BRUCE – Shortly after 5 AM Saturday morning, a caller advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that there was a vehicle upside down in a small pond on County Highway O near Bruce. According to the report, the roof was submerged in about 1 foot of water. There was no one in the vehicle but the passenger door was open. Rusk County deputies responded and after an investigation, it was a Red 4 door car with no plates and it was extensively damaged. No other information was available. BRUCE – A subject at about 6:40 AM Saturday, advised Rusk County authorities that his mailbox was damaged at a location on Highway 40, Bruce. The mailbox was damaged and laying in the ditch. The subject did not know who damaged his mailbox. BRUCE – Saturday morning at about 9:30 AM, a female reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, that one of their vehicles was stolen and one that had blood on the door that has a jack knifed trailer attached to it. According to the report, the truck and trailer that was left on the property on County Highway O was damaged. Saturday afternoon, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office advised that they have the vehicle. The vehicle was returned to the registered owner. Photos and DNA from the vehicle were collected by a Rusk County deputy. LADYSMITH – Sunday morning just before 2 AM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on County Highway G and Doughty Road East. According to the report, the deputy advised of a strong odor of intoxicants. The driver refused to do a field sobriety. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. BRUCE – A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop Sunday afternoon at about 5:20, near Expressmart. According to the report, after an investigation, a subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. A female subject was also taken into custody and transported to the LEC. Social Services were called and arrived at the scene and took custody of the 10 month old infant. LADYSMITH – Friday night at about 10:40, an employee at Kwik Trip reported that they had a male subject on camera stealing an item at Kwik Trip. A City Officer responded to the location to collect still pictures and copy of the video recording. Contact will be made with the suspect about this incident. LADYSMITH – City Officers received a report Sunday night just before 11 PM, a report that damage had been done to the park bathrooms in Memorial Park. The Officers observed damage to multiple garbage cans and damage to the inside of one of the bathroom buildings in the park. The door had been ripped off of the hinges in both the male and female bathrooms. The suspects have been identified. This case is pending interviews with two remaining suspects. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU)– The Northern Wisconsin State Fair has been postponed until 2021 due to the “ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic”. Fair organizers say due to the limitations on large public gatherings in the state, they have made the decision to postpone the 2020 NWSF. The 2020 NWSF is currently scheduled for July 7-11. 2020 ticket holders for general fair admission will be good for 2021. If you purchased a mains stage ticket, those will be good for 2021 as well. The 2021 stage line up will include Trace Adkins Hairball, LANCO and Grand Funk Railroad and Blue Oyster Cult. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)- Wisconsin May 31st COVID-19 update from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services: 18,403 positive cases (173 new) 2,583 hospitalizations (20 new) 592 deaths (four new) 250,103 negative tests (7,195 new) WASHINGTON (AP) — One small-town Oklahoma mayor testified before Congress she’s worried the city’s 18-bed hospital can’t handle a second Covid-19 wave. Many counties are slashing sizable chunks of their government work force. States are staring down red ink as the fiscal year comes to a close. As local leaders are pleading for more federal aid — even before protests over police violence erupted in almost every corner of the country — the Senate resumes session Monday with no immediate plans to consider a fresh round of relief. The House’s staggering $3 trillion package is mothballed in the Senate, but Republicans are focused instead on ending the pandemic’s stay-home economy by trimming unemployment benefits to push some of 41 million suddenly jobless Americans back to work when jobs return. The standoff is perhaps standard Washington negotiating, but “they’re playing a very dangerous game of chicken,” said Meredith McGehee, executive director at Issue One, which advocates for a government reforms to ease political gridlock. June 1, 2020