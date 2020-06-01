mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Josephine "Jo" Ellen Edmonds

Josephine “Jo” Ellen Edmonds, 74 of Sheldon, died on May 28, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.  She is survived by 3 children: Chris of Larimore, ND., Jeff of Mountain Green, UT., and Lisa Taylor of Sheldon, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.    Memorial services for Jo Ellen Edmonds’ family and relatives will be held on Friday, June 5 at 11 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheldon with Rev. Dean Herberts officiating.  Public visitation for friends, family and relatives will be held from 4 until 8 PM on Thursday, June 4 at Trinity Lutheran Church.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family. 

