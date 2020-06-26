Joel J. Winter, 57 of Sheldon, passed away in Chippewa Falls on Friday, June 26th. He is survived by: his mother and stepfather: Joyce and David Hettinger, 1 sister: Woodene Stevens, nieces, nephews, uncles, cousins and friends. Memorial Services for Joel Winter will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 3rd at the First Church of Christ in Ladysmith with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.