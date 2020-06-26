Joel J. Winter
Joel J. Winter, 57 of Sheldon, passed away in Chippewa Falls on Friday, June 26th. He is survived by: his mother and stepfather: Joyce and David Hettinger, 1 sister: Woodene Stevens, nieces, nephews, uncles, cousins and friends. Memorial Services for Joel Winter will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 3rd at the First Church of Christ in Ladysmith with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-26-20 Low pressure to our northwest will continue on an easterly track today. A developing cold front will reach south of the low pressure system through Wisconsin and beyond. Storms will be travelling ahead of this cold front into the early to mid afternoon hours. From a line from east of Eau Claire to La Crosse and areas to the east are under a slight risk of severe weather. Storms will be scattered underneath mostly cloudy to overcast skies into the early and mid afternoon. Skies will begin to clear quickly as the storms exit and this will bring about mostly sunny conditions by 4-5 pm. Temperatures will also rise into the low 80′s following a morning that is unlikely to top the low 70′s. A stray shower or two is possible late in the afternoon among the clearing, but this appears unlikely. Our weather remains quiet into Saturday as high pressure approaches from the west. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department Thursday, reported that there are no new positive cases! However, it is still important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, wash your hands often, physical distance, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out. There are 11 positive cases in the county, 2 active and 9 recovered cases. 796 negative cases and 1 that is hospitalized in Rusk County. Cars heat up fast! On an 80 degree day, the temperature in a car can reach 100 degrees in less than 10 minutes. Never leave a person or pet in a parked car, even for a minute! Rusk County (WQOW) – The suspects in a double homicide case in Rusk County made an appearance in court Thursday afternoon. Adam Rosolowski, Joseph Falk and a juvenile were arrested for the murder of Roslowski’s grandparents – Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski. The elderly couple was found dead in their home in the town of Marshall earlier this month. According to the criminal complaint, Rosolowski had admitted during an interview with a Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigator that he fired two rounds from a handgun at his grandmother aiming for her head. Rosolowski also said in a previous interview that he saw Falk shoot at his grandfather. Rosolowski is charged with two counts of 1st degree intentional homicide, one count of armed carjacking, armed burglary, two counts of theft of moveable property, a felony charge of damage to property and a misdemeanor of bail jumping. The three suspects waived their time for a preliminary hearing and are set to reappear in court on September 15. RUSK COUNTY – Thursday morning shortly after 7 AM, a female subject reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that she fell asleep and hit the ditch on Highway 27 near Ladysmith. She advised she was out of the vehicle and was off the roadway. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. No injuries were reported on the police log and no other information was available. WEYERHAEUSER – At about 2:30 Thursday afternoon, Rusk County authorities received a report from a motorist in a reference to a little Silver car on its side on Pieper Road and Stiles Road near Weyerhaeuser. According to the report, there was nobody around the vehicle. A Rusk County deputy responded to the scene. After an investigation, the deputy made contact with the driver who advised she loss control on a gravel portion of the road way. The driver was issued citations for operator fail to notify police of an accident and failure to maintain control of vehicle. WASHINGTON (AP) — American consumers increased their spending by a record 8.2% in May, partly erasing record plunges the previous two months, against the backdrop of an economy that’s likely shrinking by its steepest pace on record this quarter. Last month’s rebound in consumer spending followed spending drops of 6.6% in March and 12.6% in April, when the viral pandemic shuttered businesses, forced millions of layoffs and sent the economy into a recession. Since then, many businesses have reopened, drawing consumers back into shops and restaurants and restoring some lost jobs. Friday’s Commerce Department report showed that Americans stepped up their spending in May despite a 4.2% decline in personal income, which had soared by 10.8% the previous month. Income had jumped in April on the strength of billions of dollars in support through government payments in the form of unemployment aid as well as one-time $1,200 stimulus checks. In May, those stimulus checks were no longer counted as income for most people. Besides whatever unemployment aid states are providing to the 30 million jobless Americans, the federal government is providing $600 a week in additional benefits. The federal money has pumped nearly $20 billion a week into the economy and enabled many of the unemployed to stay afloat. But the $600 a week in aid will expire after July, and Trump administration officials have said they oppose an extension. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is preparing to direct the federal government to overhaul its hiring to prioritize a job applicant’s skills over a college degree, administration and industry officials say. Trump is set to sign an executive order Friday outlining a new direction for the nation’s largest employer during a meeting of the board that advises the administration on worker policy. Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and adviser, is co-chair of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board and has worked on improving job training to meet employers’ changing needs. The federal government is the nation’s largest employer with 2.1 million civilian workers, excluding postal service employees. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council votes Friday on a proposal to change the city charter to allow elimination of the city’s police department, a radical move supported by a majority of the council after George Floyd’s death but far from assured. The vote is one step in a process that faces significant bureaucratic obstacles to make the November ballot, where the city’s voters would have the final say. And it comes amid a spate of recent shootings in Minnesota’s largest city that have heightened many citizens’ concerns about talk of dismantling the department. The Minneapolis force has come under heavy pressure since Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes. Activists had long accused the department of being unable to change a racist and brutal culture, and earlier this month, a majority of the council proclaimed support for dismantling the department. June 26, 2020
- Charles D. Frafjord June 26, 2020Charles D. Frafjord, age 71, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. A Celebration of Life for Charles Frafjord will be held on Wednesday, July 1, at 11 AM, at Northland Bible Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Joel DeFord officiating. Burial with Military Honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association will […]