Janet R. Metzger
Janet R. Metzger, 99 of Ladysmith, died Sunday, June 28th at Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by a son: Michael Metzger of Sun Prairie, daughter: Linda Strop of Tony, 4 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, Sister: Erna Stingle of Ladysmith. Private family services will be held at a later date. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
- Garage Sale June 29, 2020WEYERHAEUSER COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE – Saturday, July 4th, 8 AM to 3 PM. Antique Desk, Ornate Dresser & other furniture, Yamaha Zumba Scooter, Garden Art, Seasonal Decorations, Clothing, Camping & Sporting Goods, Drill Press & other tools, American Girl & more Toys, Books, Stove, Refrigerator and other Large & Small appliances, Exercise Equipment, Movies and SO MUCH […]
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-29-20 Widespread rains of 1 to 3 inches fell across the area overnight into the morning. We can expect some light to occasionally moderate rain for the rest of the morning. The afternoon should be mainly dry with a couple of showers popping up. Highs will be down a little from yesterday due to the rain reaching the mid 80s. This upcoming holiday work week will feature plenty of heat and humidity. The upper level pattern will include a building ridge, with a trough well out to the west. This is a very summery pattern for the Upper Midwest, which will bring above average temperatures and our first extended dose of tropical-like humidity. The first half of the week we may still have to contend with at least scattered storm chances. Flash Flood Watch .EXCESSIVE RAINFALL MOVING SOUTHWARD AND CONTINUING THROUGH NOON… .The axis of heavier rainfall has shifted southward across far southern Minnesota so the Flash Flood Watch has been expanded in this area until noon. Additional thunderstorms will continue across parts of the region this morning, with the rainfall slowly decreasing in areal coverage and intensity by noon. Significant flash flooding is possible in the watch area, especially if these storms develop over urban areas. …FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY… The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the following areas, in Minnesota, Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kandiyohi, Le Sueur, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Ramsey, Renville, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Washington, and Wright. In Wisconsin, Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix. * Until noon CDT today * Additional rounds of heavy rainfall could lead to a high likelihood of flash flooding. * Flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and low lying areas is possible. RUSK COUNTY – A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop Friday evening at about 6:30 on Highway 27 and County Highway A, Ladysmith. According to the report, the driver was wanted from Probation. Probation was contacted and the warrant is for Absconding, they tried to get in contact with him and wasn’t able to. The warrant was confirmed and the subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. Chetek – Saturday afternoon at about 3:45, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle accident with injury on County Highway D and County Highway F near Chetek. Rusk County deputies, Bruce Ambulance and Chetek Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, after an investigation, a single motorcycle struck a deer. The motorcycle operator had non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lakeview Medical Center. A second motorcycle was operated by her husband and was not injured. EXLAND – Sunday afternoon the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office requested Rusk County to attempt to make contact with a subject at a residence on Old Murry Road, Exland, and take him into custody. According to the report, Sawyer County advised the subject was in there county but would still like a Rusk County deputy to assist. The subject was taking into custody without incident. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court. Monday’s hearing is the second pretrial hearing for the men. Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other counts, while Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. Floyd died May 25 after Chauvin, a white officer, pressed his knee against the handcuffed Black man’s neck for nearly eight minutes. The defendants have not entered pleas. (WQOW) – Residents in Dunn County are waking up Monday morning to multiple power outages across the area. Xcel energy is reporting that more than 200 customers are dealing with outages in the city of Menomonie. North of that in Wheeler, about 90 customers are impacted there. Dunn County is under a Flood Warning until 12:30 p.m. The area has been hit with major rain and flooding since the early morning hours. There is no indication as to how long the outages will last. NEW DELHI (AP) — Governments are stepping up testing and reimposing restrictions as newly confirmed coronavirus infections surge in many countries. India reported 20,000 on Monday, while the caseload in the U.S. is growing by about 40,000 a day. The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million, or about a quarter of the more than 10 million cases worldwide, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Experts say the actual numbers, both in the U.S. and globally, are probably far higher, in part because of testing limitations and the large number of people without symptoms. Beaches are closing and beer is going untapped as Florida, Texas and other states backpedal on their reopenings, ordering mandatory wearing of masks in public and closing down restaurants and bars. June 29, 2020