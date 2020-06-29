mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Janet R. Metzger

Janet R. Metzger, 99 of Ladysmith, died Sunday, June 28th at Ladysmith Care Community.     She is survived by a son: Michael Metzger of Sun Prairie, daughter: Linda Strop of Tony, 4 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, Sister: Erna Stingle of Ladysmith.   Private family services will be held at a later date.  The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family. 

