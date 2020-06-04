Henry A. Kroll
Henry A. Kroll, 78 of Onalaska, died on Wednesday, June 3, at his home. He is survived by 1 brother: Michael Kroll of Somerset, 2 sisters: Patricia Burak of Weyerhaeuser and Jeanine Marajda of Chetek. Funeral services for Henry Kroll will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, June 10, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce. Burial will follow in Island Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 AM until service time on Wednesday at the Funeral Home.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-4-20 Skies will be mostly sunny much of the day, but some clouds will start to roll into the area from the west later this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s. You will also feel a modest southwest wind, which will also work to bump those temperatures up. In the evening, most likely after 9pm, a few showers and weak storms will pass through along a trough. Most areas will remain dry, but do not be caught off guard by a little bit of rain. Air remains dry and wind shifts more northwesterly into Friday. Friday will be mostly sunny once again, with a cooler breeze out of the northwest. Temperatures will remain closer to 80 with the northwesterly direction of the wind behind the trough. Not much will change heading into Saturday either as a ridge extending out of the north begins to occupy the region. This will keep skies mostly clear and hold dry air in place. Highs will remain in the upper 70’s despite the sunshine as well. Friday and Saturday may end up being some of the nicest days this month, so enjoy! MADISON, WIs. (WEAU) The latest statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services: 279,711 negative test results (increase of 15,968) 19,400 positive test results (increase of 483) 2,700 hospitalizations (increase of 57) 616 deaths (increase of 9) 12,624 recovered (65% of all cases) RHINELANDER, WOODRUFF, EAGLE RIVER, TOMAHAWK, MERRILL AND STANLEY, Wis. (Press Release)- As part of a comprehensive response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Ascension Wisconsin facilities in central and northern Wisconsin have evaluated and announced updated visitor procedures. “Our guidance addresses the safety of our associates and the persons with whom we are privileged to serve, in addition to ensuring that we continue to deliver optimal care,” said Dawn Gapko, MSN, RN, Vice President of Patient Care Services for Ascension Wisconsin’s North Region. “Our priority is to reduce transmission risk among patients and associates, protecting people who are at higher risk for adverse health complications.” Effective Wednesday, June 3, the updated restricted visitation policy at Ascension Wisconsin facilities in central and northern Wisconsin includes the following: Screening: All visitors will be screened upon entering the facility for COVID-19 symptoms. No visitors who have flu-like symptoms and/or cough, fever greater than 99.5 F, difficulty breathing and/or shortness of breath, or recent exposure to a known COVID-19 person will be allowed to visit. Face Covering: As recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visitors are encouraged to bring their own cloth covering or facemask when visiting an Ascension Wisconsin facility. Face coverings will be provided upon entry to those who do not have their own. These should be worn at all times while in the facility. General Visitor Guidelines: One visitor is allowed per patient and the visitor must remain the same for the duration of hospitalization. MADISON, WIs. (AP) All prisoners and staff in Wisconsin’s 36 adult prisons will be tested for COVID-19 under the state Department of Corrections’ plan to resume more normal operations. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that the procedures include quarantining new prisoners and transfers for 14 days. The department resumed accepting new prisoners and accepting transfers on Monday, after a moratorium that Gov. Tony Evers issued on March 23 expired. Visits from friends and family remain suspended. The department is also about a third of the way through its plan that started in May to test all 21,800 adult inmates. PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– One man is dead after a car crash in River Falls, WI. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office identifies the person killed as 60 -year-old Gary Urman of Prescott, WI. Deputies responded to the crash on Wednesday at 4:34 p.m. on County Highway E near 690th Avenue in River Falls Township. According to the report, Urman was driving his 1998 Buick LaSabre southbound on County Highway E when he lost control of his car, entered a ditch and struck a power pole. Urman was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures failed. WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 1.9 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, evidence that many employers are still cutting jobs even as the gradual reopening of businesses has slowed the pace of layoffs. The total number of people who are receiving jobless aid rose slightly to 21.5 million, down from a peak of nearly 25 million two weeks ago but still at a historically high level. It shows that scattered rehiring is offsetting only some of the ongoing layoffs with the economy mired in a recession. Thursday’s latest weekly number from the Labor Department is still more than double the record high that prevailed before the viral outbreak. Still, the number of people who applied for benefits last week marked the ninth straight decline since applications spiked in mid-March. The job market meltdown that was triggered by the coronavirus may have bottomed out as more companies call at least some of their former employees back to work. Fewer people sought jobless aid last week in 47 states and in Washington, D.C., while the number rose in just California, Florida and Mississippi. The total number of people receiving aid fell in 37 states and in D.C. and increased in 13 states. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) The lakeside festival that draws hundreds of thousands of people to downtown Milwaukee each summer has been canceled after it was earlier moved to September. Summerfest officials said Thursday that out of an “abundance of caution” for fans, artists, vendors and staff, the event will not take place this year. Summerfest CEO Don Smiley says staff explored numerous options to operate the festival in a safe manner in light of the coronavirus outbreak, but could not find acceptable alternatives. Summerfest, which bills itself as the world’s largest music festival, says it has a $186 million economic impact annually. Organizers were to unveil the new $53 million American Family Insurance Amphitheater during the festival this year. June 4, 2020
- GARAGE SALE June 4, 2020June 12-13, 8 AM to 3 PM. W11023 Highway 8, Bruce. Baby Clothes to adult size, baby crib, strollers, swings, baby door gates, bassinet, outside plants and much more.