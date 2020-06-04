mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Henry A. Kroll

Henry A. Kroll, 78 of Onalaska, died on Wednesday, June 3, at his home.  He is survived by 1 brother: Michael Kroll of Somerset, 2 sisters: Patricia Burak of Weyerhaeuser and Jeanine Marajda of Chetek.  Funeral services for Henry Kroll will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, June 10, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce.  Burial will follow in Island Lake Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 10 AM until service time on Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

 

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.