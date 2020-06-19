Garage Sale
Annual Garage Sale – 513 E. 11th St. S. – Thursday June 25th and Friday June 26th. 8 AM to 5 PM. Dresser, Hybrid Trainer, Rollaway bed, fishing, Little Tykes Slide, Playpen, lots of misc.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-19-20 A cold front will slowly move east into Central Wisconsin today, keeping shower and storm chances around but mostly to the south and east, while the afternoon should turn partly sunny with highs near 80. The muggier air will start to move away as dew points drop just a bit through the day. Unfortunately for those hoping for some nice weather this weekend, rain and storm chances will continue. Saturday is looking more wet now as energy streams up from the southwest. It looks to remain overcast most of the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming more numerous. Some may produce heavy rain and temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70’s. A weak low pressure system will slide up and through the state into Saturday night with more rain before moving away early Sunday. This will keep a chance for a few showers to start Sunday, but then the remainder of Father’s Day has a chance to stay largely dry. Another pop up shower or storm is possible by late in the day however, with highs back around 80. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)– Wisconsin has experienced the highest jump in the percent of positive new COVID-19 cases and the highest number of new confirmed cases in over two weeks, the state DHS reported Thursday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that 4 percent of new cases came back as positive, 1.4 percent higher than the day before and 0.4 percent higher than the next largest spike reported, at 3.6 percent on June 11. The number of new confirmed cases also spiked Thursday. The DHS reports 422 new cases on Thursday, which is also the largest spike in just over two weeks. Only on June 4 were there more new cases, reported at 492. However, the number of deaths connected to COVID-19 did not appear to rise. DHS reports 7 new deaths on Thursday, which is lower than the previous two days. At least 712 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the pandemic began, according to the DHS. Testing capacity has also reached an all-time high at over 16,000 tests completed every day, at 68 labs across the state. Over 42,000 tests have come back negative, while over 23,000 tests have come back positive. Over 3,128 people have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Thursday, June 18 update: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY 149 positive cases, increase of 9 6,670 negative test results, increase of 67 Regional data shows most western counties with an increase of numbers since May. La Crosse County has seen a spike and most new cases under 30. 29% of cases in Eau Claire County in that age group. Those who took part in protests were encouraged by the state to get tested and monitor for symptoms. Large groups and gatherings remain a risk. LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU)– La Crosse County Health officials are reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday. The new 22 cases brings the total to 195 cases. 80 of those are considered to be recovered. Many of the new cases from Thursday are both male and female ages 20-29. MADISON, Wis. (AP) Juneteenth is being celebrated across Wisconsin with marches, calls for action, historic flag raisings, parties and virtual discussions moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic. A Juneteenth flag was raised early Friday morning for the first time over the state Capitol in Madison. In Milwaukee, the flag was flying over the city of Milwaukee government building for the first time. An all-day celebration was planned for the first time in Green Bay, featuring games, speakers and performances. A sit-in and solidarity march were among a host of activities planned in Milwaukee. In Madison, a seven-hour rally with a variety of events was scheduled. MADISON, Wis. (UW System News Release) University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents President Andrew S. Petersen today announced that former Governor Tommy G. Thompson has agreed to serve as UW System Interim President effective July 1. The decision comes after consultation Thursday with the Board of Regents, which offered uniform support. Thompson is a well-known champion of Wisconsin’s public universities, and he has called for a renewal of the Wisconsin Idea, the principle that the UW System serves all parts of the state. He is the state’s only four-term governor and his bipartisan policy proposals have had a lasting impact on the state. As a former U.S. Secretary for Health and Human Services (HHS), Governor Thompson’s health policy experience will be critical as universities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. He chairs the UW System Business Council and helped lead a public-private campaign to fund UW-Madison’s BioStar Initiative with the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation. “The University of Wisconsin System is the state’s most valuable asset, and I will be its biggest advocate and its toughest evaluator,” Thompson said. “No other institution in the state can do more to improve lives, communities, and Wisconsin’s economy.” MILWAUKEE (AP) — School board members in Wisconsin’s largest school district have voted to cut ties with police officers who patrol outside its schools. The move by the Milwaukee School Board late Thursday comes in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis who died after being restrained by police. The Journal Sentinel reports the district received more than 700 emails and letters overwhelmingly supporting the move. MPS has paid officers to patrol neighborhoods around some schools, monitor dismissals and staff some athletic events. Unlike some other districts, the officers are not posted inside the schools. June 19, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-18-20 High temps are expected to reach the upper 80’s and perhaps even 90 closer to the Coulee Region. Humidity will increase to noticeable levels, but overall it will not be a humid day. We’ll begin to see more clouds in the mid afternoon and evening ahead of a storm front. Thunder storms will move in across the MN/WI border around 7-9pm. These storms are most likely in the Eau Claire area around 9pm-2am. The front will then slowly move east,perhaps becoming nearly stationary once again Friday and could remain this way through the weekend. It will be a tricky forecast when it comes to shower and storm chances as they will remain in the vicinity at least, each of these days. As it looks now, the front should progress enough to our east on Friday to make for a mostly dry day for our part of the state. A few showers cannot be ruled out of the early morning however. The rest of the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and it will cool some behind this front with highs in the low 80’s. There are some hints over the weekend that a wave of low pressure may develop to our southwest and move up into the state late Saturday or Saturday night. This means rain chances will be around, but should be more favorable late in the day and beyond. It will be partly sunny otherwise with highs around 80. For Father’s Day details remain unclear, but it’s still looking mainly dry with a departing low and just a chance for pop up late day showers and storms. Highs will again be near 80 with humidity on the comfortable end of things. Rusk County (WQOW) – A probable cause statement shows a Rusk County man admitted to shooting at one of his now-deceased grandparents. Adam Rosolowski, Joseph Falk and a juvenile male were taken into custody last week for the deaths of Rosoloski’s grandparents – Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski. According to a sheriff’s office report News 18 obtained from the clerk of courts office, Robert and Bonnie’s bodies were found, along with a large amount of suspected blood, in their rural Sheldon home. Investigators learned Adam Rosolowski had been arrested the same night of the murders in connection with a police chase in a neighboring county and had suspected blood on his pants. Two of his passengers who, based on their initials, are Falk and the juvenile, told detectives that Rosolowski shot his grandmother. Rosolowski first claimed Falk shot both of them with a shotgun because Falk wanted their truck. Investigators say Rosolowski eventually admitted firing two rounds from a handgun, aimed at his grandmother’s head, and said she was bleeding when he left the scene. The suspects are being held for murder, but formal charges have not been filed at this point. SAWYER COUNTY – On Wednesday June 17, at approximately 6:48 PM, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper observed a vehicle traveling Eastbound on STH 70 cross the center line of the roadway near 1st Street in Stone Lake. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the operator was identified as Joseph R. Trepania, 40, from Winnebago, WI. Trepania displayed a strong odor of intoxicants and several other indicators of intoxication. Trepania was placed under arrest for OWI 6th offense and transported to the Sawyer County jail. A warrant was obtained for an evidentiary blood draw and the blood draw was completed. Trepania was incarcerated for OWI 6th offense and operating a motor vehicle after driver’s license revocation. Madison (WQOW) – A Dunn County man could spend the next 35 years in federal prison for allegedly possessing a gun and drugs with an intent to sell them. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, David Hartwig, 32, of Menomonie, is charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, with possessing heroin with intent to distribute and possessing a firearm in futherance of a drug trafficking crime. The indictment alleges he was found with a 9 mm pistol, ammo and heroin on May 6. If convicted, the DOJ says Hartwig faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, 20 years on the heroin charge, and a minimum penalty of five years on the charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — A Minnesota man is arrested and charged tied to the death and hiding the body of a Buffalo County woman more than three years ago. The criminal complaint was filed today against 48-year-old Randall Merrick of Rochester. It details the disappearance of 50-year-old Beth Johnson. She was last seen at her home in the Village of Nelson on Christmas Day 2016. Authorities allege Johnson and Merrick were living together at the time. A month after Johnson w as last seen, her son received a receipt from her debit card. It showed Merrick signed the receipt for buying a sledgehammer, trash bags and industrial cleaning products. In April 2018, a K9 searching the area of Johnson’s home came upon decomposing human remains. Two months later, a witness saw Merrick crying and admitting, “I killed her.” When the witness asked who he killed, Merrick is said to have answered “Beth.” WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign. The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump’s campaign for reelection, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then. The justices rejected administration arguments that the eight-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program is illegal and that courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end DACA. June 18, 2020