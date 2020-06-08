mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Garage Sale

Garage Sale – Thursday, June 11 from 3-6 PM, Friday, June 12 from 9-5 and Saturday, June 13 from 9 AM to Noon.  Located at the Moore residence at W4290 Walrath Road, Glen Flora.   Tons of women’s, men’s, and kids name-brand clothes, jeans, shoes, and boots.  Single, double and Queen beds, dressers, furniture, curio cabinet, saddles/tack, tires, tools and much more!! 

