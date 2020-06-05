GARAGE SALE
Garage Sale – Saturday, June 13, 8 AM to 4 PM at 715N 1st Street, (Bldg. South of Bruce Post Office) Large Clean garage sale: folding picnic table, Mantis Tiller, New Plumbing supplies, Campbell Hausfeld Lawn Pump (new), paper shredder, Lawn mower/yard tools, Stepping Stones supplies, Numerous garden hoses/shovels/sledge hammer etc., books, kitchen items, adult clothes, antiques, and unique collectibles, garden items, jewelry, roller blades, headboard, bird houses, tools, china tea set, snowman Christmas ornament collection, glassware, lawn chairs, LP records and CD’S and more!! Everything priced to sell!!! Call 715-868-2886 for more info.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-5-20 Today will be mostly sunny once again, with a breeze out of the northwest. Temperatures will rise into the lower 80s with the northwesterly direction of the wind behind the trough. Not much will change heading into Saturday either as a ridge extending out of the north begins to occupy the region. This will keep skies mostly clear and hold dry air in place. Highs will remain in the upper 70’s despite the sunshine as well. Sunday will be breezy but should remain dry. Temps will peak in the upper 70’s with a strengthening southeasterly breeze. Monday will feature abundant sunshine as well as humid and windy conditions. Despite this, it will still feel hot with temperatures approaching 90 degrees, though the potential to reach even a few degrees higher is there as well. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU)– Gov. Evers and health officials held a press conference on COVID-19 THURSDAY, June 4th RECAP: Wisconsin COVID-19 Numbers: 61 active labs in Wisconsin with a capacity of 15,418 tests 291,367 negative tests (increase of 11,656) 19,892 confirmed cases (increase of 492) 626 deaths Wis. (WEAU)– The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, University of Wisconsin- River Falls and University of Wisconsin- Stout announced Friday they will be welcoming students back to campus for the fall semester. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the spring semester to move to alternative delivery methods, many of which were online. All three universities say they will be implementing health and safety measures which include physical distancing and the use of masks. They also will be working with local health officials for plans to test symptomatic students. University housing will also be available to students at all three campuses. UW-Eau Claire and UW-River Falls will start classes on Sept. 2 and UW-Stout will start Sept. 9. LADYSMITH – Thursday afternoon at about 2 PM, Ladysmith Police received a Theft complaint. An employee from the Krist Oil Company, reported a theft from their store. After an investigation, Wayne J. Srp, 53, was issued a citation for theft for stealing a bottle of Vodka from the Krist Oil. Barron County (WQOW) – An area man picked up for driving drunk for the 15th time is going to prison and prohibited from driving for the rest of his life. Barron County Judge James Babler sentenced Mark Alan Johnson to five years behind bars and ordered a lifetime driver’s license revocation. Johnson, from Rice Lake, was arrested last November after crashing his truck. His alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit to drive. Cadott (WQOW) – Country Fest officials have now announced the previously-postponed event will not happen at all in 2020. Back in early April, organizers pushed the event back from June 25-27 to August 13-15. Now, it won’t happen this year at all. Country Fest officials say Chippewa County denied an event permit for the August dates. Fest leaders say the event brings in $15 million to the local economy. Tickets purchased for this year will roll over to the 2021 event scheduled for June 24-26. Passes you purchased and have already received will be accepted. If you cannot attend in 2021 your money will be refunded. WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. unemployment rate fell unexpectedly in May to 13.3% — still on par with what the nation witnessed during the Great Depression — as states loosened their coronavirus lockdowns and businesses began recalling workers faster than economists had predicted. The government said Friday that the economy added 2.5 million jobs last month, driving unemployment down from 14.7% in April. For weeks, economists had been warning that unemployment in May could hit 20% or more, rivaling what was seen during the depths of the Depression in the 1930s. Once again, the Labor Department acknowledged making errors in how it classified people as employed and said the real May rate is worse than the numbers indicate. But the government made the same mistakes in April, and together the figures still show the job market is improving. The May job gain, which confounded economists’ expectations of another round of severe losses, suggests that thousands of stores, restaurants, gyms and other companies reopened and rehired more quickly than many analysts had forecast. MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marchers and a caravan of cars moved slowly into a western Milwaukee suburb Thursday night, but stopped short of a major mall where police were waiting. Several hundred people turned back from Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa and headed back into Milwaukee. Few police were present along the route. The Journal Sentinel reports it was the eight straight day of marches led by community activists Frank Nitty and Khalil Coleman. Another group of people protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and police brutality against blacks marched through the east side of Milwaukee to downtown and back Thursday evening. Several hundred people took over street intersections, but remained peaceful. June 5, 2020
- Henry A. Kroll June 5, 2020Henry A. Kroll, 78 of Onalaska, died on Wednesday, June 3, at his home. He is survived by 1 brother: Michael Kroll of Somerset, 2 sisters: Patricia Burak of Weyerhaeuser and Jeanine Marajda of Chetek. Funeral services for Henry Kroll will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, June 10, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in […]