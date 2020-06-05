mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

GARAGE SALE

Garage Sale – Saturday, June 13, 8 AM to 4 PM at 715N 1st Street, (Bldg. South of Bruce Post Office)  Large Clean garage sale:  folding picnic table, Mantis Tiller, New Plumbing supplies, Campbell Hausfeld Lawn Pump (new), paper shredder, Lawn mower/yard tools, Stepping Stones supplies, Numerous garden hoses/shovels/sledge hammer etc., books, kitchen items, adult clothes, antiques, and unique collectibles, garden items, jewelry, roller blades, headboard, bird houses, tools, china tea set, snowman Christmas ornament collection, glassware, lawn chairs, LP records and CD’S and more!!  Everything priced to sell!!!   Call 715-868-2886 for more info.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.