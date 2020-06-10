mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Huge 6 Family Sale – Thursday, June 11, 8 AM to 6 PM, Friday, June 12, 8 AM to 6 PM, Saturday, June 13, 8 AM to 2 PM.  N4418 Highway 40, Bruce, from Highway 8, go South on 40, 3/4 mile.  Follow the Pink signs.  Boys, girls, men’s and women’s clothes of all sizes, Kitchen and household misc., furniture, fishing stuff, Holiday decorations, lots of Hotwheels, toys, games and books.

