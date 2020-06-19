mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Dale W. Atwood, 93 of Bruce, died Friday, June 19, at his home.  He is survived by his wife, Dolores, 3 sons, Tom of Bruce, Steve of Ladysmith and Jerry of Bruce, 2 daughters: Jane Sather of Shell Lake and Jean Ludka of Ladysmith, 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.  A Memorial visitation for Dale Atwood will be held on Tuesday, June 23 starting at 4 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with a Knights of Columbus Rosary taking place at 7 PM.  A private family memorial mass will be held at a later date.   

