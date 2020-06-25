Charles D. Frafjord, age 71, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. A Celebration of Life for Charles Frafjord will be held on Wednesday, July 1, at 11 AM, at Northland Bible Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Joel DeFord officiating. Burial with Military Honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association will be in Riverside Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday, June 30 after 4 PM, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again on Wednesday morning at the church for one hour prior to the service. A Graveside service will also be held at noon, Tuesday, June 30, in the Catawba Cemetery and at 2 PM in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Cameron.