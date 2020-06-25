Charles D. Frafjord
Charles D. Frafjord, age 71, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. A Celebration of Life for Charles Frafjord will be held on Wednesday, July 1, at 11 AM, at Northland Bible Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Joel DeFord officiating. Burial with Military Honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association will be in Riverside Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday, June 30 after 4 PM, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again on Wednesday morning at the church for one hour prior to the service. A Graveside service will also be held at noon, Tuesday, June 30, in the Catawba Cemetery and at 2 PM in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Cameron.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-25-20 If you have been looking for that totally dry day this work week, then today is your day! The upper trough will be gone with a more flat, westerly flow in the region. A weak high pressure system will be centered more to our south, leading to west and southwest flow along with plenty of sunshine. Though a few afternoon clouds will likely develop, it will stay dry with a warmer afternoon as temperatures return to at least average, in the low to mid 80′s. While we enjoy the drier weather, a front will be making a track through the Northern Plains, heading into Minnesota by Thursday night. Clouds will start to increase and it appears we will be in the running to see at least a few scattered showers and possible thunderstorms arrive before daybreak Friday. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday, no new positive cases! However, it is still important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, wash your hands often, physical distance, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out. Cars heat up fast! On an 80 degree day, the temperature in a car can reach 100 degrees in less than 10 minutes. Never leave a person or pet in a parked car, even for a minute! EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is alerting the community about a potential COVID-19 exposure at two Eau Claire County establishments. Times and places of potential exposure include “The Pickle” on June 19 from 10:30 PM – 12:00 AM and June 20 from 11:30 PM -1:30 AM and “She-nannigans” on June 20 from 12:00 AM – 2:30 AM and June 21 from 1:30 AM – 2:30 AM. If you have visited these establishments during these times and are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, the county suggests to get tested for COVID-19. MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The last time President Donald Trump visited Wisconsin he staged a massive, raucous rally at an arena in downtown Milwaukee. When he returns Thursday to the battleground state, he’ll be reminded how much has changed since January. The Republican president planned a trip to conservative, rural Wisconsin for a private tour of a shipyard far from Milwaukee, where coronavirus restrictions now prevent large rallies. A day earlier, the governor activated the National Guard in the capital to protect state property from angry protests against racial injustice. When Trump last campaigned in the state in January, the unemployment rate was 3.5%. Now, 12% of Wisconsin workers are jobless. Trump’s standing in Wisconsin appears to be suffering from the extraordinary period of turmoil, and his visit was part of a concerted effort to shore up support in friendlier areas that can make or break his reelection chances. Besides the visit to Marinette, he intended to participate in a town hall to be broadcast by Fox News Channel from an airport in Green Bay. The trip comes days after he dispatched Vice President Mike Pence to the conservative Milwaukee suburbs. The two parts of Wisconsin targeted by Trump this week — suburban Milwaukee and the Green Bay media market in northeast Wisconsin — are areas where he needs to run up a big vote advantage in November. Some polls have suggested Trump has ground to make up in Wisconsin. A Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday showed Democrat Joe Biden with an 8 percentage point lead over Trump. Trump trailed Democrat Hillary Clinton in nearly every poll conducted in Wisconsin in 2016 — often by similar margins — before he won the state by fewer than 23,000 votes. A Western Wisconsin woman was sentenced Wednesday for driving in the wrong lane and causing a crash that killed another woman. Christina Wiederin from Somerset was sentenced by Saint Croix County Judge Michael Waterman to 15 years in prison. Wiederin pleaded no contest last month to homicide by driving under the influence. Investigators say her blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit. They also found marijuana and a pipe in her car. Stefanie Biedler, also from Somerset, was killed when Wiederin’s car hit her car head-on as Wiederin drove in the wrong lanes of Highway 35/64 near Somerset. The crash happened several days before Christmas 2018. LADYSMITH – Paul Rudersdorf, president and CEO of Security Financial Bank, is pleased to announce that area recent high school graduates each have been awarded a $500 scholarship to be used to further their education. Recipients include: Jenna Ewer, a graduate of Ladysmith High School, will major in elementary education at Winona State University. Kathleen Zimmer, a graduate of Flambeau High School, plans to study agricultural business at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Each year, SFB awards up to two $500 scholarships in each of its markets to graduating high school seniors. Recipients are chosen based on involvement in school, youth organizations and community events with particular preference given to students pursuing a career in finance, accounting or business administration. June 25, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-24-20 Look for a mix of clouds and sun today. Luckily, the cooler Canadian air is also dryer, so it will feel comfortable during the day. Much like Tuesday, heavy downpours will become scattered this afternoon. They will be hit and miss, though a slight majority of places in Western Wisconsin are likely to see some rain. Cold air in the mid levels of the atmosphere will make up for weak surface instability, and is the reason these downpours will occur. Another cool night is expected, though a shift in the pattern will set us up for warmer days. By Thursday the upper level pattern will flatten out and an area of ridging will strengthen to our west. The change will result in a mostly sunny day free from rain, and a warmer afternoon. Highs across the Chippewa Valley are expected to reach the low 80’s, about our average. The next wave of upper level energy will then pass by just to our north while a low pressure system in the Northern Plains slides east into Friday. Though timing may change, this system may have the potential to impact most of Friday, though most data suggests the morning will remain dry. Nonetheless, a healthy round of rain and storms is expected when the system does arrive. This will come with a good bout of humidity too. Clouds and rain chances will impact temperatures, along with arrival time, but right now we may still have a chance to top 80 if we stay dry until the afternoon. Some locally heavier rain will be possible with this system. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Tuesday, another day with no new positive cases! There are 11 positive cases in the county, 2 active cases and 9 recovered cases. In Rusk County there are 768 negative cases and 1 current hospitalized case. However, it is still important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, wash your hands often, physical distance, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out. Washing your hands is easy, and it’s one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of germs. Clean hands can stop germs from spreading from one person to another and throughout an entire community—from your home and workplace to childcare facilities and hospitals. WEDNESDAY JUNE 24th UPDATE: CHIPPEWA COUNTY 71 positive cases (increase of 8 from last week) 4,202 negative test results 61 recovered 10 monitoring 0 hospitalizations 34 cases in people over the age of 40, 37 under the age of 40 0 deaths 458 tests last week, an increase of 18 Public health is working with school districts for the fall school year planning. Contact tracing scams are occurring in the area. They will never ask for credit card,bank and social security information. Call the health department if you question the validity of the call. As of June 22nd, Chippewa County buildings are open. The ADRC and Veterans Services do have restrictions. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) Two establishments in Eau Claire have potential COVID-19 exposure, Olive Garden and the inside bar at Wagner’s Lanes. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department sent out the following release: “The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at two Eau Claire County establishments. Anyone who was at these establishments on the given days and times AND are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their provider to get tested. Both establishments are cooperating with the public health investigations and are following best practices for disease prevention. This alert is being released in light of new information that members of the public may have been exposed and were not able to be contacted. Times and places of potential exposure include Olive Garden dine-in service on June 4, 9, 10 & 11 from 4-9 PM and Wagner’s Lanes inside bar on June 16 & 17, from 10-5 PM. If you visited either establishment during these times and are experiencing symptoms, please call your health care provider to get tested for COVID-19 out of an abundance of caution. RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday afternoon the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a gas drive off complaint. According to the report, an employee at Express Mart in Bruce advised that they had a $20 gas drive off. The vehicle was an older Green Ford SUV. Unknown direction of travel and they did provide a plate number to the Sheriff’s Office. A video will also be available. No other information was available. Chippewa County (WQOW) – In Chippewa County, a couple accused of defrauding the Medicaid program has been placed on probation. Judge James Isaacson made that determination Monday in the case of Terrance Lade and Tonia Nye of Cornell. The attorney general’s office accused Lade of faking a debilitating injury to receive assistance. He pleaded guilty to medical assistance fraud. Nye was accused of falsifying records as his caregiver. She pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft. The pair has paid restitution of $25,000. Lade was given two years of probation while Nye was given one year. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE)– As businesses in Wisconsin begin to slowly re-open, they may be looking for ways to save money on their energy bills. To safely assist them, Xcel Energy is offering free virtual energy visits that comply with health and safety guidelines introduced during the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. Typically, Xcel Energy team members would be available to visit on site with businesses to discuss energy efficiency projects, but due to COVID-19 the company developed new ways to provide this important service to customers. During the audio or video discussion with business owners, Xcel Energy Mid-Market team members will identify the most cost-effective opportunities for energy savings, potential rebates available from Focus on Energy and Xcel Energy and advice for future projects to save even more energy and money. “Xcel Energy’s first priority is keeping our employees and their families, our customers and communities safe and healthy,” said Jennifer Nielsen, Mid-Market Energy Efficiency team lead, Xcel Energy. “Our free virtual visits are a great way to help business customers discover no- and low-cost energy-saving opportunities. It’s also the quickest way to get them started on energy savings that increase over time.” June 24, 2020