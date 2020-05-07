mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-8-20 **FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT FOR THE ENTIRE AREA** An upper low with arctic origins will be sliding into the Great Lakes where the coldest anomalies will be found Friday into Saturday, but we will still be a good ten to fifteen degrees below average. Friday will only warm into the low 50’s at best under a mix of sunshine and clouds. Winds will also be stronger from the north, making it feel colder. An elevated fire risk is also present with the dry air, breezy conditions, and marginally warm temperatures. Do not burn during the day. At night the next high pressure system will be just to our west, leading to lighter wind and a clear sky. The air will also remain very dry and the set up will be in place for a widespread freeze. By early Saturday we expect lows in the upper 20’s and temperatures this cold will be quite damaging to many outdoor plants that aren’t protected. The only potential caveat is an earlier arrival of clouds out ahead of a low moving through the Northern Plains. For now these are expected to hold off until later in the day. Thus, sunny skies are expected until we get later int he afternoon. Temperatures will rebound into the mid and upper 50’s with adequate daytime heating. In the later evening however, a few showers are possible and may be spotty in nature overnight. LADYSMITH – The City of Ladysmith will be making funds available to small businesses within the TIF 8 downtown area and its ½ mile halo zone that have been closed or substantially affected by COVID-19. Assistance will cover 3 months of qualifying expenses up to a 3 month total of $6,000 per business. Eligible costs include mortgage or lease payments, utilities and insurance. Funds may also be used for security measures that have been deemed necessary to protect the business location. Funds are available as 0% interest loans that may be converted to grants if all guidelines are met. A list of guidelines is available through Ladysmith City Hall. Applications for the program will be availoable for 2 weeks, starting Monday, May 11. Available at City Hall or City Website. Applications received by Friday, May 15 will be reviewed by the Community Development Committee on Monday, May 18. Applications received by Friday, May 22 will be reviewed Tuesday, May 26. Applications are to be submitted through the City Administrator via mail at PO BOX 431 Ladysmith, at the drop box at City Hall or via email at achristianson@cityofladysmithwi.com. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) The latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services: 93,035 negative tests (increase of 5,209) 9,215 positive tests (increase of 314) 1,732 hospitalizations (increase of 38) 374 deaths (increase of 12) MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) — The number of COVID-19 tests reported by the Department of Health Services in its latest daily update skyrocketed to its highest point ever. The agency recorded results of over 5,500 tests on Thursday, more than a 1,000 more than the high set the previous day. Additionally, the percentage of tests that came back positive reached a new low as well. DHS’ figures show 314 confirmed cases, which is only 5.7 percent of the tests given. That is a full percentage point lower than the 6.9 percent reported on April 29. The new cases did push the total cases to 9,215, of which 1,732 people have had to be hospitalized. Rock County recorded 13 new cases, while for the second day in a row, Dane County reported two more. Those increases bring their countywide total to 447 and 324, respectively. According to DHS, twelve new deaths were reported across the state, bringing the number killed by complications related to the coronavirus to 374. Western Wisconsin (WQOW) – There are several opportunities to get tested for COVID-19 in western Wisconsin in the next couple of weeks. These free testing clinics are only for people five years old and older who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell. Tests are free and you will be notified of results within 24-48 hours. These tests are being done with the help of the National Guard. Eau Claire and Dunn counties CVTC/ Prevea Health Clinic 617 W. Clairemont Avenue, Eau Claire Sunday, May 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Chippewa, Clark and Taylor counties Thorp High School 605 S. Clark Street, Thorp Wednesday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Chippewa and Rusk counties Rusk County Fairgrounds Rusk Co. Fairgrounds Road, Ladysmith Thursday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Please call Rusk County Health & Human Services to schedule an appointment for testing at 715-532-2299. MADISON, Wis. (AP) The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says it’s released nearly 1,600 inmates since March to help reduce the possibility of spreading the coronavirus. Corrections spokeswoman Anna Neal says most of the inmates released since March 2 had been detained because they violated terms of their probation, parole or extended supervision. The State Journal reports the inmates were released from either a county jail or DOC’s Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility. The DOC houses more than 22,000 adult prisoners. Twenty prisoners across four DOC facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday. And, 24 corrections employees have self-reported testing positive.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.