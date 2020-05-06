mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-7-20 **FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT FOR EAU CLAIRE AREA AND AREAS NORTH** Today, high pressure will stretch from Canada southward to the Gulf Coast. A weak front will be sliding south of the state this afternoon, leading to northerly flow. Winds will again stir up just a bit, while the cooler pattern will start to take hold. Afternoon highs will be around 60 but many places are likely to remain in the 50’s as will see high clouds stream into the area from the west. With diminishing winds and clear skies tonight, temperatures may drop below freezing for a time before dawn Friday morning. An upper low with arctic origins will be sliding into the Great Lakes where the coldest anomalies will be found Friday into Saturday, but we will still be a good ten to fifteen degrees below average. Friday will only warm into the low 50’s at best under a mix of sunshine and clouds. Winds will also be stronger from the north, making it feel colder. At night the next high pressure system will be just to our west, leading to lighter wind and a clear sky. The air will also remain very dry and the set up will be in place for a widespread freeze. By early Saturday we expect lows in the upper 20’s and temperatures this cold will be quite damaging to many outdoor plants that aren’t protected. The only potential caveat is an earlier arrival of clouds out ahead of a low moving through the Northern Plains. For now these are expected to hold off until Saturday, with sun and increasing clouds. By later in the day a few showers will be possible as temperatures rise into the mid and upper 50’s. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) The latest statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. 87,826 negative tests (increase of 3,859) 8,901 positive tests (increase of 335) 1,694 hospitalized (increase of 29) 362 deaths (increase of 9) WEDNESDAY MAY 6TH UPDATE: Chippewa County COVID-19 numbers: 27 positive cases (increase of 6 since last week) 19 released from isolation 8 monitoring 0 hospitalizations 16 cases are over the age of 40, 11 cases under the age of 40 Free drive thru testing sites to be run by the National Guard: -Clark, Taylor and Chippewa Counties at Thorp H.S. on May 13th (11am-7pm) -Chippewa and Rusk Counties at Rusk County Fairgrounds in Ladysmith, May 14th (11am-7pm) -Eau Claire, Dunn County at CVTC Prevea site May 10th (8am-5pm) and May 11th (11am) Any Wisconsin resident older than 5-years and showing some symptoms can be tested. Can’t test anybody from out of state. Not an antibody test. MAY 6th UPDATE: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY 47 confirmed cases (increase of 3) 2,461 tested 2,335 negative tests 26 have completed isolation Age ranges from teenagers to over 60. State testing capacity is about 15,000 Seven day average in Eau Claire is up from 38 to 68 tests a day. Positivity rate has risen in Eau Claire from 1.1% in April to 5.59% in May so far. LADYSMITH – Tuesday afternoon a Rusk County deputy served a warrant at a residence on East 6th Street South, Ladysmith. According to the report, the deputy was in contact with the subject, Suzin Croenne. After an investigation, Croenne was taken into custody and was transported to the Rusk County Jail. RUSK COUNTY – Rusk County dispatch Wednesday evening shortly before 10 PM, received a 911 call from a female who advised of needing law enforcement. The caller advised that a male subject pulled a gun on her son and husband. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. According to the report, the suspect advised that he was just in a self defense situation. He advised he came to the residence on Zebro Road, Weyerhaeuser, to collect his belongings and the husband of the landowner confronted him and told him to get off the property. The suspect told the male to get away from him multiple times and he kept coming at him so he pulled his firearm and told him to stepback. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday afternoon at about 5 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a male who owns a cabin in question on County Highway O, Weyerhaeuser. They received a picture on their trail cam of a truck going onto the property. Rusk County deputies were called to the scene. A Ladysmith Officer received mutual aide to assist Rusk County with locating Shane A. Shimko, 32. The Officer went to an address off of County Road O with deputies and located a stolen truck and cleared a cabin. They then went to a residence on Norweign Road and assisted with locating Shimko at that residence. H e was located and taken into custody without incident. The owner of the vehicle was notified and returned to the owner. MADISON, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday that he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of reopening some parts of the state less affected by the coronavirus sooner than others, even though he worries about that approach leading to an outbreak. Republican legislative leaders have been pushing for a regionalized reopening plan. Rural parts of Wisconsin have seen far fewer cases of COVID-19 than more urban areas. Milwaukee, the state’s largest city, has seen the greatest number of deaths and positive cases. Regionalization was one idea Evers discussed with Republican leaders on Monday. “We didn’t come to any conclusions,” Evers said on WTMJ radio. He expressed concern about COVID-19 cases in rural areas being under counted because of a lack of testing. Bringing more people to those areas, particularly those that rely on tourism over the summer months, could lead to a spike in cases, he said. “I never say never in this situation,” Evers said of regionalization. “There may be cases where we do it. I think we can do a lot of things, reopening, that are statewide and impact all counties at the same time.” The Wisconsin Supreme Court is currently weighing a Republican-brought lawsuit that seeks to block the current “safer at home” order due to expire May 26 and take authority away from Evers’ administration to issue similar such orders going forward. Evers said he hoped to not have to extend that order, which was originally slated to end on April 24, but the future of his powers now rests with the conservative-controlled court.

