mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-6-20 Look for skies to turn mostly sunny this afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the mid 60’s with the additional sun. A northwest wind may become breezy for a time in the afternoon as well. Skies will continue to clear overnight as high pressure approaches from the west and rapid cooling will occur after sunset. Thursday through the weekend will feature quiet but cool weather with highs in the mid to upper 50s. This cooler than average weather is all the result of a deep upper level trough outstretched across the entire Eastern and Central US. Sunday will remain quiet but cooler than average with highs near 60. LADYSMITH – Dawn Brost R.C. Public Health Officer Local public health departments in the Western WI. Region have requested assistance from the WI. National Guard to scale up COVID-19 testing. In our area, Rusk and Chippewa Counties are collaborating to host a community COVID-19 specimen collection site in Ladysmith on Thursday, May 14. Anyone 5 years and older with current symptoms of fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea, chills, shaking with chills, muscle aches are eligible for nasal swab testing. Testing through the collection site will be Free of Cost. If testing kits run out before the end of the event, we will update our Facebook page. Please look at Facebook page before you leave home to ensure kits are still available. This event is only available to WI. Residents. The collection site will be located at the Rusk County Fairgrounds, Ladysmith. Please call Rusk County Health & Human Services to schedule an appointment for testing at 715-532-2299. We will begin accepting appointment calls on Thursday, May 7. We have two goals with this event: 1) providing our communities with mass testing, allowing local healthcare providers more time to increase their testing capacity, 2) This event will give Public Health better insight into how much COVID-19 is in our communities. Following this event, we will continue to work closely with our local healthcare providers to continue building their capacity to meet patient demand. If we get positive cases through this event, we will be able to isolate those people and trace their contacts to stop further spread in our communities. If there are not many positive cases as a result of this event, we can use that data to explore reopening activities. A lack of positive cases as a result of this event doesn’t mean we’re in the clear; it means we are doing a great job of limiting contacts and need to keep social distancing, said Rusk County Public Health Officer, Dawn Brost. Following testing , people should return straight home and isolate themselves until their symptoms end, regardless of the test result. Please note that you will need to remain in your vehicle during this event and bathroom facilities will not be available. Again the number to call to schedule an appointment is 715-532-2299. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) — It’s been two weeks since the Wisconsin legislature filed an emergency petition with the state’s highest court, asking for the current ‘Safer at Home’ order to be struck down. The basis for the petition by the legislature is the elected officials in the State Senate and State Assembly should have a say in the emergency order. Tuesday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court heard the case. Attorneys for the legislature argued Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm does not have the power to create Emergency Order #28, also known as the ‘Safer at Home’ order extension. “We are irreparably harmed as the entity that created DHS and gave it its powers in the first place. The public is also harmed because they get no input through an elected official other than the governor, but consider that the governor has only 60 days to respond. The people have no means to oversee this exercise of power that derives from them in the first place,” said Attorney for the Wisconsin Legislature Ryan Walsh. While Colin Roth, attorney for Andrea Palm, says the DHS Secretary can do whatever is necessary to protect public health. “The COVID-19 virus is a wildfire that’s spreading across the state and DHS is the fire department that the legislature has empowered to fight that fire. And that fire is still burning, it’s still smoldering across the state and if we start lifting these restrictions it’s going to pop back up,” said Roth. Oral arguments lasted for around an hour and a half between the two attorneys. The seven justices went into closed session to discuss the case Tuesday afternoon. If the injunction is granted and the ‘Safer at Home’ extension is overruled, there would be a six day stay of the current order so the DHS and legislative leaders can work to make a new order in its place. LADYSMITH – Tuesday evening Ladysmith Police went to the Legacy Theater located in Memorial Park. They observed an electrical outlet was damaged and off the wall. The damage was photographed and will check the camera for a suspect. The case is under investigation. LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU)– A Lake Hallie man has been arrested and taken to the Chippewa County Jail after police took a call reporting him to be intoxicated and armed with a hand gun. Lake Hallie Police Chief Cal Smokowicz says 58-year-old Gerald Nauer was making threats and pointed a gun at someone. Nauer was found to be near a loaded 9mm handgun. Smokowicz says Nauer was not cooperating with law enforcement and would not leave the building which was located in the 2700 block of CTY Tk OO. A Chippewa County Deputy was able to get Nauer to the ground, safety ending the incident that lasted roughly an hour, according to Lake Hallie Police. Wednesday, May 6th Update: Chippewa County COVID-19 numbers: 27 positive cases (increase of 6 since last week) 19 released from isolation 8 monitoring 0 hospitalizations 16 cases are over the age of 40, 11 cases under the age of 40 Free drive thru testing sites to be run by the National Guard: -Clark, Taylor and Chippewa Counties at Thorp H.S. on May 13th (11am-7pm)

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.