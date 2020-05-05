WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-6-20 Look for skies to turn mostly sunny this afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the mid 60’s with the additional sun. A northwest wind may become breezy for a time in the afternoon as well. Skies will continue to clear overnight as high pressure approaches from the west and rapid cooling will occur after sunset. Thursday through the weekend will feature quiet but cool weather with highs in the mid to upper 50s. This cooler than average weather is all the result of a deep upper level trough outstretched across the entire Eastern and Central US. Sunday will remain quiet but cooler than average with highs near 60. LADYSMITH – Dawn Brost R.C. Public Health Officer Local public health departments in the Western WI. Region have requested assistance from the WI. National Guard to scale up COVID-19 testing. In our area, Rusk and Chippewa Counties are collaborating to host a community COVID-19 specimen collection site in Ladysmith on Thursday, May 14. Anyone 5 years and older with current symptoms of fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea, chills, shaking with chills, muscle aches are eligible for nasal swab testing. Testing through the collection site will be Free of Cost. If testing kits run out before the end of the event, we will update our Facebook page. Please look at Facebook page before you leave home to ensure kits are still available. This event is only available to WI. Residents. The collection site will be located at the Rusk County Fairgrounds, Ladysmith. Please call Rusk County Health & Human Services to schedule an appointment for testing at 715-532-2299. We will begin accepting appointment calls on Thursday, May 7. We have two goals with this event: 1) providing our communities with mass testing, allowing local healthcare providers more time to increase their testing capacity, 2) This event will give Public Health better insight into how much COVID-19 is in our communities. Following this event, we will continue to work closely with our local healthcare providers to continue building their capacity to meet patient demand. If we get positive cases through this event, we will be able to isolate those people and trace their contacts to stop further spread in our communities. If there are not many positive cases as a result of this event, we can use that data to explore reopening activities. A lack of positive cases as a result of this event doesn’t mean we’re in the clear; it means we are doing a great job of limiting contacts and need to keep social distancing, said Rusk County Public Health Officer, Dawn Brost. Following testing , people should return straight home and isolate themselves until their symptoms end, regardless of the test result. Please note that you will need to remain in your vehicle during this event and bathroom facilities will not be available. Again the number to call to schedule an appointment is 715-532-2299. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) — It’s been two weeks since the Wisconsin legislature filed an emergency petition with the state’s highest court, asking for the current ‘Safer at Home’ order to be struck down. The basis for the petition by the legislature is the elected officials in the State Senate and State Assembly should have a say in the emergency order. Tuesday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court heard the case. Attorneys for the legislature argued Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm does not have the power to create Emergency Order #28, also known as the ‘Safer at Home’ order extension. “We are irreparably harmed as the entity that created DHS and gave it its powers in the first place. The public is also harmed because they get no input through an elected official other than the governor, but consider that the governor has only 60 days to respond. The people have no means to oversee this exercise of power that derives from them in the first place,” said Attorney for the Wisconsin Legislature Ryan Walsh. While Colin Roth, attorney for Andrea Palm, says the DHS Secretary can do whatever is necessary to protect public health. “The COVID-19 virus is a wildfire that’s spreading across the state and DHS is the fire department that the legislature has empowered to fight that fire. And that fire is still burning, it’s still smoldering across the state and if we start lifting these restrictions it’s going to pop back up,” said Roth. Oral arguments lasted for around an hour and a half between the two attorneys. The seven justices went into closed session to discuss the case Tuesday afternoon. If the injunction is granted and the ‘Safer at Home’ extension is overruled, there would be a six day stay of the current order so the DHS and legislative leaders can work to make a new order in its place. LADYSMITH – Tuesday evening Ladysmith Police went to the Legacy Theater located in Memorial Park. They observed an electrical outlet was damaged and off the wall. The damage was photographed and will check the camera for a suspect. The case is under investigation. LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU)– A Lake Hallie man has been arrested and taken to the Chippewa County Jail after police took a call reporting him to be intoxicated and armed with a hand gun. Lake Hallie Police Chief Cal Smokowicz says 58-year-old Gerald Nauer was making threats and pointed a gun at someone. Nauer was found to be near a loaded 9mm handgun. Smokowicz says Nauer was not cooperating with law enforcement and would not leave the building which was located in the 2700 block of CTY Tk OO. A Chippewa County Deputy was able to get Nauer to the ground, safety ending the incident that lasted roughly an hour, according to Lake Hallie Police. Wednesday, May 6th Update: Chippewa County COVID-19 numbers: 27 positive cases (increase of 6 since last week) 19 released from isolation 8 monitoring 0 hospitalizations 16 cases are over the age of 40, 11 cases under the age of 40 Free drive thru testing sites to be run by the National Guard: -Clark, Taylor and Chippewa Counties at Thorp H.S. on May 13th (11am-7pm)
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-5-20 Low pressure to our the west has been producing showers across Minnesota, Iowa and extreme southern Wisconsin, but high pressure to the northeast should keep the northern two-thirds of the state dry. Unfortunately, skies will remain gray as moisture levels will be greater, higher up in the atmosphere. This will also contribute to daytime highs that will be in the mid to upper 50’s, about 10 degrees below average. Gray skies will remain overnight into Wednesday morning as well as the low pressure system slowly pulls away to our southeast. Wednesday morning will feature more clouds than sun with clearing coming later in the afternoon. Temperatures may start off in the upper 30’s, but will likely climb into the 60s with the additional sun. A very isolated shower is possible in southern counties during the evening, but the day will be dry for nearly all. Skies will continue to clear overnight as high pressure approaches from the west and rapid cooling will occur after sunset. EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- As temperatures rise and humidity levels drop, officials warn of the high risk for wildfires. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the risk for fire danger remains ‘very high’. Over the weekend, the DNR issued a red flag warning for 12 Wisconsin counties and responded to nearly 50 wildfires in the last week, including one near Osseo. Local officials say campfires and bonfires can easily cause catastrophic fires in dry conditions. “The state, along with most of the fire departments and municipalities are recommending people not to have campfires or bonfires, “If you do, we ask people to have tools and water on hand, and make sure their fire’s completely out before they leave it.” DNR-issued burning permits remain suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the public is advised to take extra precautions in activities that could cause fires, including the use of outdoor grills. Fire control officials are urging the public not to become complacent as Wisconsin enters peak wildfire season in the next couple of weeks. WISCONSIN – Gov. Tony Evers says N95 masks of first responders, nurses and other workers will be able to be sent to Madison for decontamination and will be sent back to the original owner. The state will be geared up to see 85,000 COVID tests each week so Wisconsin cane be one of the top testing states. Evers urges people who may have symptoms to get tested at one of the various testing sites around the state. Evers also said the state was in a good place for number of testing but did urge the President to allow more swabs and tests to come into the state to ensure that everyone can get tested. Designee Andrea Palm said with the increase of testing, the state is expecting to see an increase of positive cases. These positive cases will allow for better contact tracing. MADISON, Wis. (AP) Gov. Tony Evers has announced a plan to expand testing for COVID-19, including every nursing home resident and worker. Evers announced the increased testing Monday ahead of his first meeting with Republican and Democratic legislative leaders to discuss the next steps in response to the pandemic as pressure builds to more rapidly reopen the state’s economy. Evers’ late-afternoon meeting with lawmakers comes the day before the Wisconsin Supreme Court was scheduled to hear oral arguments in a case brought by the Republican legislative leaders seeking to block Evers’ “safer at home” order that is slated to run until May 26. Wis. (WEAU)- Several counties are working together with the National Guard to offer free COVID testing for anyone five and older with symptoms. Clark, Taylor and Chippewa County testing will be at the Thorp High School on May 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Chippewa and Rusk County testing will be at the Rusk County Fairgrounds on May 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Testing is free but there is a limit of tests that can be give at each site. “Widespread testing is important to help our communities get back to normal. By knowing where individuals with COVID-19 are, we can better track and contain the virus. These testing events are the first steps towards having widespread testing in our area,” said Angela Weideman, Chippewa County Health Officer/Director. MADISON, WIs. (WEAU) Republican legislative leaders are talking with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers about opening some parts of Wisconsin less affected by the coronavirus pandemic sooner than others. Evers and Republican and Democratic legislative leaders met for the first time Monday to talk about the virus response. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says they discussed the possibility of a regional approach to reopening the state. The meeting comes a day before the Wisconsin Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in a case brought by Republican legislative leaders seeking to block Evers’ “safer at home” order that is slated to run until May 26. MADISON (WKOW) – The State Supreme court will hear oral arguments whether Governor Tony Evers administration had the power to issue new restrictions when extending the safe at home order until the end of May. UW-Madison political science professor Howard Schweber said this will be the court’s second time ruling during unprecedented times. “The stakes are very high,” he said. “I think for people already engaging in political partisanship this will throw gasoline on the fire.” Last month, the high court ruled Evers could not postpone the state’s presidential primary, striking down his order to move the election to June over coronavirus outbreak fears. Today, the court will make another historic decision, whether or not to keep Evers safer at home order in place. The case focuses on how much power Evers has during a public health crisis. Last month he declared a public health emergency (March 12th) which expires after 60 days on May 11th. Then, his top health official Andrea Palm with the Department of Health Services issues an extension of the safer at home order, expiring May 26th. GOP lawmakers argue Palm can’t make these decisions on her own and must instead follow another law that requires state agencies to include the legislature in major decisions. If the court rules in Republicans favor it doesn’t mean the safer at home order is automatically over. Instead, it will allow the legislature time to renegotiate a deal with Evers to rewrite plans on how and when to reopen the state. However, Schweber said with both sides not finding much agreement since the governor took office he said this could leave the state without any plans to reopen. The argument at stake is that Republicans believe the safer at home restrictions are too extreme for businesses. The governor believes his plan its the best path forward to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic. May 5, 2020
- Kathy M. Shimko May 5, 2020Kathy M. Shimko, 84 of Ladysmith, died Sunday, May 3, at her home. She is survived by her husband: Martin A. Shimko, Daughters: Wendy Mosier of St. Charles, IL., Peggy Shimko of Eagan, MN., Sons: Martin E. of Coon Rapids, MN., Kenneth of Altoona and Timothy of Hudson, WI. A Celebration of Life for Kathy […]