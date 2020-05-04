WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-5-20 Low pressure to our the west has been producing showers across Minnesota, Iowa and extreme southern Wisconsin, but high pressure to the northeast should keep the northern two-thirds of the state dry. Unfortunately, skies will remain gray as moisture levels will be greater, higher up in the atmosphere. This will also contribute to daytime highs that will be in the mid to upper 50’s, about 10 degrees below average. Gray skies will remain overnight into Wednesday morning as well as the low pressure system slowly pulls away to our southeast. Wednesday morning will feature more clouds than sun with clearing coming later in the afternoon. Temperatures may start off in the upper 30’s, but will likely climb into the 60s with the additional sun. A very isolated shower is possible in southern counties during the evening, but the day will be dry for nearly all. Skies will continue to clear overnight as high pressure approaches from the west and rapid cooling will occur after sunset. EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- As temperatures rise and humidity levels drop, officials warn of the high risk for wildfires. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the risk for fire danger remains ‘very high’. Over the weekend, the DNR issued a red flag warning for 12 Wisconsin counties and responded to nearly 50 wildfires in the last week, including one near Osseo. Local officials say campfires and bonfires can easily cause catastrophic fires in dry conditions. “The state, along with most of the fire departments and municipalities are recommending people not to have campfires or bonfires, “If you do, we ask people to have tools and water on hand, and make sure their fire’s completely out before they leave it.” DNR-issued burning permits remain suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the public is advised to take extra precautions in activities that could cause fires, including the use of outdoor grills. Fire control officials are urging the public not to become complacent as Wisconsin enters peak wildfire season in the next couple of weeks. WISCONSIN – Gov. Tony Evers says N95 masks of first responders, nurses and other workers will be able to be sent to Madison for decontamination and will be sent back to the original owner. The state will be geared up to see 85,000 COVID tests each week so Wisconsin cane be one of the top testing states. Evers urges people who may have symptoms to get tested at one of the various testing sites around the state. Evers also said the state was in a good place for number of testing but did urge the President to allow more swabs and tests to come into the state to ensure that everyone can get tested. Designee Andrea Palm said with the increase of testing, the state is expecting to see an increase of positive cases. These positive cases will allow for better contact tracing. MADISON, Wis. (AP) Gov. Tony Evers has announced a plan to expand testing for COVID-19, including every nursing home resident and worker. Evers announced the increased testing Monday ahead of his first meeting with Republican and Democratic legislative leaders to discuss the next steps in response to the pandemic as pressure builds to more rapidly reopen the state’s economy. Evers’ late-afternoon meeting with lawmakers comes the day before the Wisconsin Supreme Court was scheduled to hear oral arguments in a case brought by the Republican legislative leaders seeking to block Evers’ “safer at home” order that is slated to run until May 26. Wis. (WEAU)- Several counties are working together with the National Guard to offer free COVID testing for anyone five and older with symptoms. Clark, Taylor and Chippewa County testing will be at the Thorp High School on May 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Chippewa and Rusk County testing will be at the Rusk County Fairgrounds on May 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Testing is free but there is a limit of tests that can be give at each site. “Widespread testing is important to help our communities get back to normal. By knowing where individuals with COVID-19 are, we can better track and contain the virus. These testing events are the first steps towards having widespread testing in our area,” said Angela Weideman, Chippewa County Health Officer/Director. MADISON, WIs. (WEAU) Republican legislative leaders are talking with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers about opening some parts of Wisconsin less affected by the coronavirus pandemic sooner than others. Evers and Republican and Democratic legislative leaders met for the first time Monday to talk about the virus response. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says they discussed the possibility of a regional approach to reopening the state. The meeting comes a day before the Wisconsin Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in a case brought by Republican legislative leaders seeking to block Evers’ “safer at home” order that is slated to run until May 26. MADISON (WKOW) – The State Supreme court will hear oral arguments whether Governor Tony Evers administration had the power to issue new restrictions when extending the safe at home order until the end of May. UW-Madison political science professor Howard Schweber said this will be the court’s second time ruling during unprecedented times. “The stakes are very high,” he said. “I think for people already engaging in political partisanship this will throw gasoline on the fire.” Last month, the high court ruled Evers could not postpone the state’s presidential primary, striking down his order to move the election to June over coronavirus outbreak fears. Today, the court will make another historic decision, whether or not to keep Evers safer at home order in place. The case focuses on how much power Evers has during a public health crisis. Last month he declared a public health emergency (March 12th) which expires after 60 days on May 11th. Then, his top health official Andrea Palm with the Department of Health Services issues an extension of the safer at home order, expiring May 26th. GOP lawmakers argue Palm can’t make these decisions on her own and must instead follow another law that requires state agencies to include the legislature in major decisions. If the court rules in Republicans favor it doesn’t mean the safer at home order is automatically over. Instead, it will allow the legislature time to renegotiate a deal with Evers to rewrite plans on how and when to reopen the state. However, Schweber said with both sides not finding much agreement since the governor took office he said this could leave the state without any plans to reopen. The argument at stake is that Republicans believe the safer at home restrictions are too extreme for businesses. The governor believes his plan its the best path forward to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-4-20 Today is looking to be a pretty nice day with mostly sunny skies through some high thin cirrus clouds. The sunshine will help return temperatures reach the low 60s. Winds will thankfully be lighter. The clouds will be out ahead of a low pressure system that will track this way at night but then take a right turn over Minnesota and then to our south into Tuesday. Dry weather will hold through tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s. Clouds will then thicken and shower chances will increase for southern areas through the day Tuesday. Forecast models have been trending towards less rain overall, but it will still bring our best chances to see precipitation this work week. The clouds and threat of rain will keep it cooler with highs no better than the mid to upper 50’s. The chance for showers will dwindle into the start of the night before exiting all together. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU)– The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 304 new cases of COVID-19 on May 3rd bringing the total to 7,964 cases in Wisconsin. 1,608 have been hospitalized for the virus and 339 people have died. 77,997 have tested negative. There are two new cases in Eau Claire County, bringing the total to 36, according to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. Barron County has seven cases. Chippewa County has 25 cases. Clark County has 21 cases and four deaths. Dunn County has 12 cases. Pierce County has 10 cases. Polk County has four cases. Rusk County has four cases. St. Croix County has 18 cases. Trempealeau County has three cases. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — Upcoming free, COVID-19 testing sites to test symptomatic people: Dunn & Eau Claire Counties May 10 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 11 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. CVTC/Prevea (617 W. Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire) — Clark, Taylor, & Chippewa Counties May 13 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thorp High School 605. S. Clark Street — Chippewa & Rusk Counties May 14 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Rusk Co. Fairgrounds Ladysmith. Barron County (WQOW) – A pair of Barron County deputies were injured over the weekend while trying to arrest a man for a domestic disturbance. Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said deputies were trying to take Joe Brown, 53, of Barron into custody and he resisted arrest. During the struggle, two deputies were injured. Both deputies were taken to Mayo Hospital with hand injuries. One deputy will need surgery and be out of work for 8-12 weeks, according to the sheriff. He said the other deputy is OK. Brown is being held on recommended charges of bail jumping, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and battery to a law enforcement officer. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (Press Release)– On 5/3/20 at approximately 7:28am, the Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire County Sheriffs Department responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 94 in Eau Claire County at milepost 82 eastbound. Upon arrival it was discovered the lone occupant and driver, a 30-year-old female from Black River Falls, Wi was deceased. The initial investigation indicates the vehicle lost control, entered the median, then crossed the eastbound lanes into the ditch and rolled several times. The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — One person is missing after a boating accident in Clark County on Saturday afternoon. The accident happened around 3:30 on Saturday on the Black River south of Neillsville in the Township of Pine Valley According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, two men were fishing on the Black River and using a boat to cross to the other side when it capsized, throwing the two men off board. According to the report, one of the men was able to put on a life jacket and make it to shore. The second man did not have a life jacket and went under the water. The missing man was wearing a lime green shirt with blue pants. A search is currently underway for the missing man. State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor has proclaimed May 4-8, 2020, as Teacher Appreciation Week in Wisconsin. “Teachers have the incredible responsibility of educating our youth, preparing them for tomorrow’s world, and inspiring a lifelong love of learning,” Stanford Taylor said. “As many have seen through the ongoing public health emergency, the ability of teachers to adapt and support their students is invaluable. Teachers dedicate countless hours to helping students succeed, preparing them for further education, and teaching them important life skills. Please join me in showing your appreciation for Wisconsin’s teachers this week.” May 4, 2020
- Edwin Byron Lincoln May 4, 2020Edwin Byron Lincoln, 98, of Glendale, Arizona was born in Huddleston, Arkansas and the Lord called him home on Tuesday, April 21. Edwin leaves behind one sister, Irma DuSell of Ladysmith, his children, Veneva Lincoln, Konrad (Ruth) Lincoln, Alice Thiesfeldt, Christine (Jerry) Morgan, and Anita (Darrell) O’Donnal of Arizona, his 13 grandchildren and his 10 […]