AP study: MLB average at around $4.4M for 5th year in row Major League Baseball’s average salary ahead of a postponed opening day remained at around $4.4 million for the fifth straight season, according to a study of contracts by The Associated Press

In shortened season, stars still had chance to shine in 1981 Fans should be prepared for a significantly shortened season if baseball is able to come back at all this year, and the 1981 campaign may be the most relevant comparison available