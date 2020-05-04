mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-5-20 Low pressure to our the west has been producing showers across Minnesota, Iowa and extreme southern Wisconsin, but high pressure to the northeast should keep the northern two-thirds of the state dry. Unfortunately, skies will remain gray as moisture levels will be greater, higher up in the atmosphere. This will also contribute to daytime highs that will be in the mid to upper 50’s, about 10 degrees below average. Gray skies will remain overnight into Wednesday morning as well as the low pressure system slowly pulls away to our southeast. Wednesday morning will feature more clouds than sun with clearing coming later in the afternoon. Temperatures may start off in the upper 30’s, but will likely climb into the 60s with the additional sun. A very isolated shower is possible in southern counties during the evening, but the day will be dry for nearly all. Skies will continue to clear overnight as high pressure approaches from the west and rapid cooling will occur after sunset. EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- As temperatures rise and humidity levels drop, officials warn of the high risk for wildfires. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the risk for fire danger remains ‘very high’. Over the weekend, the DNR issued a red flag warning for 12 Wisconsin counties and responded to nearly 50 wildfires in the last week, including one near Osseo. Local officials say campfires and bonfires can easily cause catastrophic fires in dry conditions. “The state, along with most of the fire departments and municipalities are recommending people not to have campfires or bonfires, “If you do, we ask people to have tools and water on hand, and make sure their fire’s completely out before they leave it.” DNR-issued burning permits remain suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the public is advised to take extra precautions in activities that could cause fires, including the use of outdoor grills. Fire control officials are urging the public not to become complacent as Wisconsin enters peak wildfire season in the next couple of weeks. WISCONSIN – Gov. Tony Evers says N95 masks of first responders, nurses and other workers will be able to be sent to Madison for decontamination and will be sent back to the original owner. The state will be geared up to see 85,000 COVID tests each week so Wisconsin cane be one of the top testing states. Evers urges people who may have symptoms to get tested at one of the various testing sites around the state. Evers also said the state was in a good place for number of testing but did urge the President to allow more swabs and tests to come into the state to ensure that everyone can get tested. Designee Andrea Palm said with the increase of testing, the state is expecting to see an increase of positive cases. These positive cases will allow for better contact tracing. MADISON, Wis. (AP) Gov. Tony Evers has announced a plan to expand testing for COVID-19, including every nursing home resident and worker. Evers announced the increased testing Monday ahead of his first meeting with Republican and Democratic legislative leaders to discuss the next steps in response to the pandemic as pressure builds to more rapidly reopen the state’s economy. Evers’ late-afternoon meeting with lawmakers comes the day before the Wisconsin Supreme Court was scheduled to hear oral arguments in a case brought by the Republican legislative leaders seeking to block Evers’ “safer at home” order that is slated to run until May 26. Wis. (WEAU)- Several counties are working together with the National Guard to offer free COVID testing for anyone five and older with symptoms. Clark, Taylor and Chippewa County testing will be at the Thorp High School on May 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Chippewa and Rusk County testing will be at the Rusk County Fairgrounds on May 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Testing is free but there is a limit of tests that can be give at each site. “Widespread testing is important to help our communities get back to normal. By knowing where individuals with COVID-19 are, we can better track and contain the virus. These testing events are the first steps towards having widespread testing in our area,” said Angela Weideman, Chippewa County Health Officer/Director. MADISON, WIs. (WEAU) Republican legislative leaders are talking with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers about opening some parts of Wisconsin less affected by the coronavirus pandemic sooner than others. Evers and Republican and Democratic legislative leaders met for the first time Monday to talk about the virus response. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says they discussed the possibility of a regional approach to reopening the state. The meeting comes a day before the Wisconsin Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in a case brought by Republican legislative leaders seeking to block Evers’ “safer at home” order that is slated to run until May 26. MADISON (WKOW) – The State Supreme court will hear oral arguments whether Governor Tony Evers administration had the power to issue new restrictions when extending the safe at home order until the end of May. UW-Madison political science professor Howard Schweber said this will be the court’s second time ruling during unprecedented times.  “The stakes are very high,” he said. “I think for people already engaging in political partisanship this will throw gasoline on the fire.” Last month, the high court ruled Evers could not postpone the state’s presidential primary, striking down his order to move the election to June over coronavirus outbreak fears. Today, the court will make another historic decision, whether or not to keep Evers safer at home order in place.  The case focuses on how much power Evers has during a public health crisis. Last month he declared a public health emergency (March 12th) which expires after 60 days on May 11th. Then, his top health official Andrea Palm with the Department of Health Services issues an extension of the safer at home order, expiring May 26th.  GOP lawmakers argue Palm can’t make these decisions on her own and must instead follow another law that requires state agencies to include the legislature in major decisions. If the court rules in Republicans favor it doesn’t mean the safer at home order is automatically over. Instead, it will allow the legislature time to renegotiate a deal with Evers to rewrite plans on how and when to reopen the state. However, Schweber said with both sides not finding much agreement since the governor took office he said this could leave the state without any plans to reopen. The argument at stake is that Republicans believe the safer at home restrictions are too extreme for businesses. The governor believes his plan its the best path forward to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic. 

