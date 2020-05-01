WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-4-20 Today is looking to be a pretty nice day with mostly sunny skies through some high thin cirrus clouds. The sunshine will help return temperatures reach the low 60s. Winds will thankfully be lighter. The clouds will be out ahead of a low pressure system that will track this way at night but then take a right turn over Minnesota and then to our south into Tuesday. Dry weather will hold through tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s. Clouds will then thicken and shower chances will increase for southern areas through the day Tuesday. Forecast models have been trending towards less rain overall, but it will still bring our best chances to see precipitation this work week. The clouds and threat of rain will keep it cooler with highs no better than the mid to upper 50’s. The chance for showers will dwindle into the start of the night before exiting all together. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU)– The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 304 new cases of COVID-19 on May 3rd bringing the total to 7,964 cases in Wisconsin. 1,608 have been hospitalized for the virus and 339 people have died. 77,997 have tested negative. There are two new cases in Eau Claire County, bringing the total to 36, according to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. Barron County has seven cases. Chippewa County has 25 cases. Clark County has 21 cases and four deaths. Dunn County has 12 cases. Pierce County has 10 cases. Polk County has four cases. Rusk County has four cases. St. Croix County has 18 cases. Trempealeau County has three cases. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — Upcoming free, COVID-19 testing sites to test symptomatic people: Dunn & Eau Claire Counties May 10 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 11 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. CVTC/Prevea (617 W. Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire) — Clark, Taylor, & Chippewa Counties May 13 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thorp High School 605. S. Clark Street — Chippewa & Rusk Counties May 14 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Rusk Co. Fairgrounds Ladysmith. Barron County (WQOW) – A pair of Barron County deputies were injured over the weekend while trying to arrest a man for a domestic disturbance. Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said deputies were trying to take Joe Brown, 53, of Barron into custody and he resisted arrest. During the struggle, two deputies were injured. Both deputies were taken to Mayo Hospital with hand injuries. One deputy will need surgery and be out of work for 8-12 weeks, according to the sheriff. He said the other deputy is OK. Brown is being held on recommended charges of bail jumping, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and battery to a law enforcement officer. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (Press Release)– On 5/3/20 at approximately 7:28am, the Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire County Sheriffs Department responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 94 in Eau Claire County at milepost 82 eastbound. Upon arrival it was discovered the lone occupant and driver, a 30-year-old female from Black River Falls, Wi was deceased. The initial investigation indicates the vehicle lost control, entered the median, then crossed the eastbound lanes into the ditch and rolled several times. The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — One person is missing after a boating accident in Clark County on Saturday afternoon. The accident happened around 3:30 on Saturday on the Black River south of Neillsville in the Township of Pine Valley According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, two men were fishing on the Black River and using a boat to cross to the other side when it capsized, throwing the two men off board. According to the report, one of the men was able to put on a life jacket and make it to shore. The second man did not have a life jacket and went under the water. The missing man was wearing a lime green shirt with blue pants. A search is currently underway for the missing man. State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor has proclaimed May 4-8, 2020, as Teacher Appreciation Week in Wisconsin. “Teachers have the incredible responsibility of educating our youth, preparing them for tomorrow’s world, and inspiring a lifelong love of learning,” Stanford Taylor said. “As many have seen through the ongoing public health emergency, the ability of teachers to adapt and support their students is invaluable. Teachers dedicate countless hours to helping students succeed, preparing them for further education, and teaching them important life skills. Please join me in showing your appreciation for Wisconsin’s teachers this week.”
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-1-20 High pressure will move to our east today and that will initiate a southerly flow of air. Our already seasonable air mass will continue to warm with this flow of air. In spite of this, a weak cold front will be approaching from the west, increasing low level moisture ahead of it. This will spawn greater cloudy cover with partly to mostly cloudy conditions through the morning, and mainly gray skies in the afternoon. A hit-and-miss showers are possible through the area, particularly our northern counties. Luckily, high temperatures are still expected to reach the upper 60s. Conditions slowly cool and dry overnight as the front passes overhead into early Saturday. The sky throughout Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The day will be a breezier one with a northwest wind on the backside of that front. However, thanks to dry air and sunshine, temperatures are still expected to reach the low 70’s in the afternoon! Similar conditions are expected into Sunday as a weak high pressure system approaches from the west. Wind will become a tad lighter and westerly. Mostly sunny skies and another high in the low 70’s will cement this as likely the nicest weekend so far this year. WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) — A dozen workers living in a Wisconsin Dells international student residence facility have tested positive for COVID-19. Dan Bullock of Holz Company, which owns Hiawatha Property Management and runs the Hiawatha Residence Halls, says all 180 student residents were tested on Saturday; twelve tested positive. “We immediately contacted Sauk County Public Health and have been working closely with them,” Bullock said. Hiawatha saw its first case two weeks ago. The students with positive cases are all isolated in a separate building, each with their own room. Hiawatha has six resident dorms. “Because it’s not the busy season we have space so we were able to immediately isolate those students,” Bullock said. He said Sauk County Public Health is checking in with the students every day and has ensured everyone in the dorms is receiving meals. Bullock said the Wisconsin Dells community has been awesome feeding students and reaching out to them, from businesses, volunteers and churches. As for how long those J-1 Visa students will stay at Hiawatha, it’s unclear. Some were set to leave in mid-March but couldn’t due to travel restrictions in the United States and their home countries. Other students arrived in early March only to find the resorts where they would work close shortly afterwards. In the weeks since, Hiawatha officials said students who aren’t working can stay rent free as long as they need and Bullock said the community will continue to provide for them. LADYSMITH – Ladysmith Police early Thursday afternoon, responded to Holiday Gas Station for a report of a theft. According to the report, the officers met with the complainant who advised that someone had stolen his carton of cigarettes he purchased while he was buying lottery tickets. The case is under investigation. May 1, 2020
