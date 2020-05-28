WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-29-20 Cooler and dry weather has arrived behind a cold front and as an upper trough takes hold of the state. This will promote the development of some extra clouds as temperatures rise during the day, but it will be cooler than average for a change with afternoon highs staying in the 60’s, along with northwest breezes. Going into the night a few clouds will remain but it will cool into the upper 40’s which is pretty seasonable. This final weekend of May will treat us with some great weather to do anything outdoors, just remember to apply the sunscreen! Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry with plenty of sunshine. A large high pressure system will be dropping down from the northwest, keeping dew points very low for this time of year. It will be super comfortable outside, with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and just a few degrees warmer on Sunday. RUSK COUNTY – On Tuesday, May 26, at 10:58 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on CTH I near Mae West Road, North of the Village of Tony. The crash was reported as a vehicle vs pedestrian accident. When deputies arrived they located a vehicle parked South of the crash scene and a UTV in the South bound lane facing North with its lights on. Deputies also located two injured subjects in the ditch near the UTV at this location. The injured were identified as Wayne Zillmer, 47, of Tony and Shanae Zillmer, 38 , of Tony. The Zillmers were transported to area hospitals with life Threatening injuries. The 16 year old female driver of the car was also transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. Shanae Zillmer passed away a couple days later from the injuries she received in the crash. This crash remains under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol. RUSK COUNTY – This (Friday) morning at about 12:40, a Ladysmith Officer observed a vehicle on West 6th Street North and Pederson Avenue, and believed the vehicle registration was expired. According to the report, the officer ran the registration through dispatch and found that the vehicle plates did not meet the vehicle. The Officer conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle. During the course of the stop, a county deputy arrived to assist. The Rusk County K-9 was deployed and an alert was indicated. Search of the vehicle was completed and Methamphetamine and Methamphetamine Paraphernalia was located. Orville Baker, Jr. was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Paraphernalia. Darrell B. Cole was arrested for a Price County Warrant, and issued Cole a citation for operating without a valid DL, and transported to the Price County line. BARRON COUNTY – A press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department: Scam Alert – We are receiving reports of transient ( out of state) paving companies in Barron County. (Thursday in the Chetek area) We urge homeowners caution when using transient companies since there is little recourse/warranties with the products and methods of application they are using. Homeowners can protect themselves by: use local reputable companies, ask for references of previous work and check on satisfaction of that work have a signed written contract listing the products to be used. WISCONSIBN – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports of all patient results from the last 24 hours, 4.8% of tests show positive COVID-19 cases. That’s a 1% decrease since Wednesday as the state saw its all-time high for testing. For the first time, tests processed surpassed 10,000—at 10,626. However, that also meant 512 new COVID-19 cases. Eleven more deaths were reported bringing the state’s total to 550. In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Marathon, Waupaca and Wood counties have reported one death. Four deaths have been reported in Clark County. The state now has 56 labs processing tests. DHS also reported 31 more labs are being on boarded for future testing. The percentage of hospitalized dropped by 1% from Wednesday. That means 14% of COVID patients were hospitalized for a total of 2,452. As of Thursday, 220,715 have tested negative for COVID-19 and 16,974 have tested positive. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thick smoke hovered over Minneapolis on Friday, hours after cheering protesters torched a police station that officers abandoned as a third night of protests flared over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck. Police evacuated the 3rd Precinct station, the focus of many of the protests, late Thursday to protect employees, a spokesman said. Livestream video showed protesters entering the building, where intentionally set fires activated smoke alarms and sprinklers. President Donald Trump threatened action, prompting a warning from Twitter for “glorifying violence.” Dozens of fires were also set in nearby St. Paul, where nearly 200 businesses were damaged or looted. Protests spread across the U.S., fueled by outrage over Floyd’s death, and years of violence against African Americans at the hands of police. Demonstrators clashed with officers in New York and blocked traffic in Columbus, Ohio, and Denver. Trump threatened to bring Minneapolis “under control,” calling the protesters “thugs” and tweeting that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” The tweet drew another warning from Twitter, which said the comment violated the platform’s rules, but the company did not remove it. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul issued a statement on Friday on the death of George Floyd that has caused unrest in Minneapolis. “What America witnessed happening to George Floyd in Minneapolis was not, in any true sense of the phrase, law enforcement. It was torture and murder, under color of law,” said AG Kaul. “Justice demands that those involved in this depraved crime be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-28-20 Cooler and drier weather is on the way today. By this afternoon a cold front will be passing through Eau Claire. Skies will clear quickly and humidity will drop once it does. Highs are expected to reach the mid 70’s as a result. A large high pressure system will be building out of Canada on Friday, returning northerly flow and cooler, drier air. As we bring May to a close, temperatures will drop back to below average while dew points fall back into the drier 30’s and 40’s. Expect the return of sunshine Friday with breezier weather and highs just below 70. The weekend will fare about the same with a slow warming. High pressure will remain overhead through both days, which will keep conditions very comfortable. Temps will reach the low 70’s both days, but nighttime lows may drop back into the mid 40’s. Still the light wind, dry air, comfortable highs, and abundant sunshine will make this one of the nicest weekends in May. WISCONSIN STATE NUMBERS 210,605 negative tests, 9,731 increase since Tuesday 16,462 confirmed cases, an increase of 599 cases since Tuesday 539 total deaths Evers says they are concerned that there is not enough people wearing masks and not following physical distancing. He said they will be reinforcing how simple it is to wear a mask and distance yourself when you are in public. Health officials say infection control and widespread testing is important in long term care facilities. Gov. Evers says wearing a mask is the best for the common good. Evers launches “Roots to Recovery” program targeted at local leaders who are addressing COVID relief efforts. Wednesday, May 27th Update: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY 104 positive test results (increase of 1 since Tuesday) 77 release from isolation New County order starts May 28th and will run until June 11th Most of it remains the same from the last order with businesses, public spaces, buildings and one-on-one services with same requirements for social distancing. People are urged to keep their circle small and stay at home as much as they can. Indoor gatherings must remain no more than 10, but outdoor gatherings can now have up to 20 with social distancing. The state continues with their widespread testing of high risk facilities. ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) — The Clark County Health Department is reporting three employees of Abbyland Foods Inc. have tested positive for COVID-19. “Clark and Marathon County Health Departments are working with Abbyland leadership and staff to conduct an investigation to track, trace, and contain the virus,” stated Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Officer. “Abbyland Foods is located in both counties. We are all working together to ensure the facility, staff, residents, and their family members, are taking steps to contain the spread of COVID-19.” Abbyland employs many in the Hispanic community, which could lead to added challenges with contact tracing. The Marathon County Health Department says they currently have bilingual interpreters but “would love to have more bilingual people join the team,” Judy Burrows noted in an interview with NewsChannel 7. Clark County Health Department did not yet respond to a similar request about bilingual contact tracers. LADYSMITH – Wednesday afternoon at 4:45, a subject reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that a Silver colored Jeep Patriot was traveling West bound on County Highway P from Rocky Ridge Road that is all over the road and appeared that subjects were hanging out of the windows. According to the report, Ladysmith Police received this traffic complaint and a Rusk County deputy was in the area and able to conduct a traffic stop with the vehicle. While speaking with the driver, Javier G. Colon, 23, there was alcohol in the vehicle. Colon was ran through sobriety tests, and arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. City Police while on the traffic stop, a passenger, 17 year old male admitted to drinking alcohol in the vehicle and was seen smoking. The subject is under the legal age for both, and was cited and released to a parent. RUSK COUNTY – A Rusk County deputy just before 6 PM Wednesday, was out with a Green colored Arctic Cat ATV at a location on County Highway O and Natchwey Road near Bruce. According to the report, a 17 year old was operating a non-registered ATV. The ATV does not have working headlights or taillights, the operator is under 18, was not wearing a helmet, and had not taken an ATV Safety Class. The 17 year old operator was issued a citation for operating ATV without safety certificate. WASHINGTON (AP) — An estimated 2.1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week despite the gradual reopening of businesses around the country, bringing the running total since the coronavirus shutdowns took hold in mid-March to about 41 million, the government said Thursday. The figures underscored the continuing damage to businesses and livelihoods from the outbreak that has now killed at least 100,000 people in the U.S., more than the number of Americans lost in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined, and more than 33 times the death toll on 9/11. The U.S. unemployment rate was 14.7% in April, the highest since the Depression, and many economists expect it will near 20% in May. First-time applications for unemployment, though still extraordinarily high, have fallen for eight straight weeks, and states are gradually letting stores, restaurants, salons, gyms and other businesses reopen. But other employers are still laying off workers in the face of a deep recession. The Labor Department report included a positive sign: The number of people now receiving benefits fell for the first time since the outbreak intensified in mid-March, from 25 million to 21 million. That suggests companies are starting to rehire and could mean that total job losses will peak in May. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody rocked a Minneapolis neighborhood for a second straight night as angry crowds looted stores, set fires and left a path of damage that stretched for miles. The protests that began late Wednesday and stretched into Thursday morning were the most destructive yet since the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video gasping for breath during an arrest in which an officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes. In the footage, George pleads that he cannot breathe before he slowly stops talking and moving. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey appealed to the governor to activate the National Guard and asked for calm. “Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy,” he said on Twitter. Protests also spread to other U.S. cities. In California, hundreds of people protesting Floyd’s death blocked a Los Angeles freeway and shattered windows of California Highway Patrol cruisers. May 28, 2020
- Wilma A. Bennor May 28, 2020Wilma A. Bennor, 88 of Bruce, died on Tuesday, May 26th, at her home. She is survived by 3 children: Ray Plummer, Sr., of Cornell, Roger Plummer of Bruce and Ruth Grinnell of Exland, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters: Elaine, Elsie and Alena, numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held for […]