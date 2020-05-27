WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-28-20 Cooler and drier weather is on the way today. By this afternoon a cold front will be passing through Eau Claire. Skies will clear quickly and humidity will drop once it does. Highs are expected to reach the mid 70’s as a result. A large high pressure system will be building out of Canada on Friday, returning northerly flow and cooler, drier air. As we bring May to a close, temperatures will drop back to below average while dew points fall back into the drier 30’s and 40’s. Expect the return of sunshine Friday with breezier weather and highs just below 70. The weekend will fare about the same with a slow warming. High pressure will remain overhead through both days, which will keep conditions very comfortable. Temps will reach the low 70’s both days, but nighttime lows may drop back into the mid 40’s. Still the light wind, dry air, comfortable highs, and abundant sunshine will make this one of the nicest weekends in May. WISCONSIN STATE NUMBERS 210,605 negative tests, 9,731 increase since Tuesday 16,462 confirmed cases, an increase of 599 cases since Tuesday 539 total deaths Evers says they are concerned that there is not enough people wearing masks and not following physical distancing. He said they will be reinforcing how simple it is to wear a mask and distance yourself when you are in public. Health officials say infection control and widespread testing is important in long term care facilities. Gov. Evers says wearing a mask is the best for the common good. Evers launches “Roots to Recovery” program targeted at local leaders who are addressing COVID relief efforts. Wednesday, May 27th Update: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY 104 positive test results (increase of 1 since Tuesday) 77 release from isolation New County order starts May 28th and will run until June 11th Most of it remains the same from the last order with businesses, public spaces, buildings and one-on-one services with same requirements for social distancing. People are urged to keep their circle small and stay at home as much as they can. Indoor gatherings must remain no more than 10, but outdoor gatherings can now have up to 20 with social distancing. The state continues with their widespread testing of high risk facilities. ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) — The Clark County Health Department is reporting three employees of Abbyland Foods Inc. have tested positive for COVID-19. “Clark and Marathon County Health Departments are working with Abbyland leadership and staff to conduct an investigation to track, trace, and contain the virus,” stated Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Officer. “Abbyland Foods is located in both counties. We are all working together to ensure the facility, staff, residents, and their family members, are taking steps to contain the spread of COVID-19.” Abbyland employs many in the Hispanic community, which could lead to added challenges with contact tracing. The Marathon County Health Department says they currently have bilingual interpreters but “would love to have more bilingual people join the team,” Judy Burrows noted in an interview with NewsChannel 7. Clark County Health Department did not yet respond to a similar request about bilingual contact tracers. LADYSMITH – Wednesday afternoon at 4:45, a subject reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that a Silver colored Jeep Patriot was traveling West bound on County Highway P from Rocky Ridge Road that is all over the road and appeared that subjects were hanging out of the windows. According to the report, Ladysmith Police received this traffic complaint and a Rusk County deputy was in the area and able to conduct a traffic stop with the vehicle. While speaking with the driver, Javier G. Colon, 23, there was alcohol in the vehicle. Colon was ran through sobriety tests, and arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. City Police while on the traffic stop, a passenger, 17 year old male admitted to drinking alcohol in the vehicle and was seen smoking. The subject is under the legal age for both, and was cited and released to a parent. RUSK COUNTY – A Rusk County deputy just before 6 PM Wednesday, was out with a Green colored Arctic Cat ATV at a location on County Highway O and Natchwey Road near Bruce. According to the report, a 17 year old was operating a non-registered ATV. The ATV does not have working headlights or taillights, the operator is under 18, was not wearing a helmet, and had not taken an ATV Safety Class. The 17 year old operator was issued a citation for operating ATV without safety certificate. WASHINGTON (AP) — An estimated 2.1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week despite the gradual reopening of businesses around the country, bringing the running total since the coronavirus shutdowns took hold in mid-March to about 41 million, the government said Thursday. The figures underscored the continuing damage to businesses and livelihoods from the outbreak that has now killed at least 100,000 people in the U.S., more than the number of Americans lost in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined, and more than 33 times the death toll on 9/11. The U.S. unemployment rate was 14.7% in April, the highest since the Depression, and many economists expect it will near 20% in May. First-time applications for unemployment, though still extraordinarily high, have fallen for eight straight weeks, and states are gradually letting stores, restaurants, salons, gyms and other businesses reopen. But other employers are still laying off workers in the face of a deep recession. The Labor Department report included a positive sign: The number of people now receiving benefits fell for the first time since the outbreak intensified in mid-March, from 25 million to 21 million. That suggests companies are starting to rehire and could mean that total job losses will peak in May. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody rocked a Minneapolis neighborhood for a second straight night as angry crowds looted stores, set fires and left a path of damage that stretched for miles. The protests that began late Wednesday and stretched into Thursday morning were the most destructive yet since the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video gasping for breath during an arrest in which an officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes. In the footage, George pleads that he cannot breathe before he slowly stops talking and moving. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey appealed to the governor to activate the National Guard and asked for calm. “Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy,” he said on Twitter. Protests also spread to other U.S. cities. In California, hundreds of people protesting Floyd’s death blocked a Los Angeles freeway and shattered windows of California Highway Patrol cruisers.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-27-20 A slowly moving front to our west will finally make some progress to the east TODAY, but not before one more warm and muggy day. Scattered showers and still a few storms will develop from afternoon heating, though severe chances look to be low. Any rain could still be heavy however, while daytime highs climb back to around 80. Dew points in the mid 60’s will then start to drop as the front sags to our east and then south on Thursday. There are some questions as to how far this moves away, with still some shower and storm chances at least to the south and east of Eau Claire, but the Chippewa Valley largely looks dry with a partly sunny sky and highs in the upper 70’s. By Friday a large high pressure system will be building out of Canada, returning northerly flow and cooler, drier air. As we bring May to a close, temperatures will drop back a touch below average while dew points fall back into the drier 30’s and 40’s. Expect the return of sunshine Friday with increasing breezes and highs near 70. The weekend will fare about the same with a slow warming but cool nights in the 40’s will warm back to around 70 on Saturday and a few degrees warmer on Sunday. It will be a great weekend to enjoy the outdoors! MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports of all patient results from the last 24 hours, 3.6% of tests show positive COVID-19 cases– marking another day of decline. However, that means 279 new COVID-19 cases. The highest percentage in the last two weeks occurred on May 16, when 8.3% of tests were positive. Three more deaths were reported bringing the state’s total to 517. In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Forest, Marathon, Waupaca and Wood counties have reported one death. Four deaths have been reported in Clark County. The state now has 55 labs processing tests with a daily capacity of 14,253 tests. DHS also reported 32 more labs are being on boarded for future testing. The percentage of hospitalized remained the same day-to-day at 15% or 2,362. As of Tuesday, the state has 5,940 active cases and 9,405 recovered cases. DHS reports 200,874 have tested negative for COVID-19 and 15,863 have tested positive. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– The Chippewa County Health Department held their weekly update for COVID-19 and currently has 54 positive cases. WEDNESDAY, MAY 27th UPDATE: 54 confirmed cases (increase of 11 from last week) 2,439 negative tests 40 confirmed cases out of isolation 14 monitoring 1 hospitalization 0 deaths Last week the county had it’s first investigation at a group home. Worked with the National Guard for testing at the facility. School Update: Schools will be closed until June 30th. Once they are open, they will need to adjust cleaning and physical distancing. Any staff and students that feel sick will be asked to stay home. Health of the the community will dictate when schools will open, but right now the numbers are going in t he wrong direction. LADYSMITH – Early Tuesday afternoon, Ladysmith Police received a theft complaint of items from a residence on East Center Avenue, Ladysmith. According to the report, the female complainant stated it happened approximately at the end of April. The subject stated she did not know for sure who took the items. The complainant stated that this has not been the first time she has noticed items were taken from her residence. The case is under investigation. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — The Eau Claire Police Department identifies the suspect in a shots fired case during the weekend as 22-year-old Kyle Baker. Baker was arrested and as of Tuesday is being held in the Chippewa County jail, awaiting charges. The Eau Claire Police Department says the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 3300 block of Reno Drive on Eau Claire’s north side, which is in Chippewa County. Authorities say they made contact with several people who saw what happened. They determined some sort of altercation happened and witnesses say baker shot the victim. “As with any investigation into gunshots or this form of violence in our community, we take it very seriously. Just with any other investigation that we do, we do a thorough job – and we’re going to do that in this case as well,” said Lt. Ben Frederick with ECPD. The police department says during a search of the house, officers found a spent bullet round, a shell casing, and drug paraphernalia. The shooting victim – only identified as an adult man – is expected to recover. MADISON, Wis. (AP) A politically divided Wisconsin Elections Commission will consider for the second time in a week whether to mail absentee ballot application forms to 2.7 million registered voters in the battleground state ahead of the November presidential election. The panel split 3-3 along partisan lines last week on whether to mail the forms to nearly all registered voters, even if they had not requested one. Democrats were in favor while Republicans were opposed. The commission is meeting again Wednesday to once again take up the issue. Democrats have advocated for more mail-in voting, while Republicans and President Donald Trump have opposed it. MADISON, Wis. (AP) Alliant Energy says it’s buying about $900 million worth of new solar power plants in Wisconsin, making the utility company the largest solar operator in Wisconsin. The six projects are under development in Grant, Jefferson, Richland, Rock, Sheboygan and Wood counties. Together they will have 675 megawatts of capacity, which is enough to power about 175,000 homes for a year. The State Journal reports the announcement comes just days after Alliant announced plans to retire the 35-year-old, 380-megawatt Edgewater plant in Sheboygan. That marks another step in the utility’s plan to cut 80% of its carbon emissions by 2050.� May 27, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-26-20 Tuesday will be pretty much a repeat of Monday, though storm chances are likely during the afternoon and evening hours. Clouds and some sunshine will be found, with more sticky conditions and highs reaching for 80 again. Storms will likely develop and feed off these conditions from mid-late afternoon on into the first half of the night. These will produce more heavy rainfall and may carry at least a low end severe threat with hail and gusty winds possible. Night time lows will again only be in the mid 60’s. All of this activity will continue to develop to the south and lift northward, out ahead of a very slow moving front to our west. This front will be arriving in Western Wisconsin on Wednesday. Expect a continued chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, though any severe threat will remain low and more likely to the east. Clouds will continue to be dominant overall but temperatures should still be able to make a run for 80. Rain chances will not be totally gone on Thursday, but should be mostly to our east and south as the front edges away. Humidity levels will be slowly dropping while afternoon temperatures stay a few degrees cooler, in the 70’s. RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County this past Holiday weekend, at about 11 PM Monday night, Rusk County dispatch received a call of an accident with injury. Rusk County deputies, the Ladysmith, Bruce and Hawkins Ambulances and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report on the Rusk County Police log, a deputy advised there were 2 subjects with extreme medical conditions at the accident. A Medical Helicopter was requested but were not able to fly due to the weather. All the ambulances at the scene left with patients and transported them to MMC-Ladysmith. A Rusk County Deputy followed an ambulance to the Barron hospital to get a blood draw from the driver. Earlier this (Tuesday) morning, two juveniles were turned over to a family member. No other information was available from the Police log. RUSK COUNTY – Friday afternoon a female subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that her mailbox and two newspaper boxes on Schmidt Road. After an investigation, a deputy observed a mail box which appeared to be hit by a vehicle as it traveled off the roadway. Unknown damage to the vehicle as it left the scene. RUSK COUNTY – Rusk County Deputies early Sunday morning at about 1:20, was out with a vehicle on Old Highway D Road near Holcombe. According to the report, a field sobriety test was performed on the driver. After an investigation, a female was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. RUSK COUNTY – Sunday evening just after 7 PM, a Rusk County deputy advised that he was at a location on Perch Lake Road and Audie near Birchwood doing field sobriety. After an investigation, the deputy advised that one subject was detained for OWI on an ATV. The subject refused a breath test but was cited for operating while impaired. RUSK COUNTY – A Rusk County Deputy shortly after midnight Monday morning, did a traffic stop on County Highway D and North Shore Drive near Conrath. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed on a subject. After an investigation, a subject was taken into custody for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail. BRUCE – Monday morning a subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that their mailbox was damaged on County Highway E near Bruce. After an investigation, a Rusk County deputy advised the evidence suggests a South bound vehicle at or above the post speed limit drifted right and likely struck the mailbox with the passenger side mirror. Thee was no visible paint transfer on the plastic mailbox and no vehicle parts found in the area. No other mailboxes were found damaged in the area. LADYSMITH – Sunday afternoon at about 1:30, Ladysmith Police investigated a Domestic incident at a residence on Worden Avenue East, Ladysmith. According to the report, Darrell B. Cole, 44, was arrested for multiple charges after a Domestic Incident. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)– The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Wisconsin Argi-Business Association have signed a two year alliance to address safety and health hazards that employees face at Wisconsin grain-handling sites. The Department of Labor says the alliance will focus on reducing and preventing exposure to engulfment, falls, auger entanglement, struck-by and combustible dust hazards and electrocutions. (Gray News) – Farmers and ranchers who have been hurt financially by the coronavirus pandemic have an opportunity to get aid from the federal government starting Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program through Aug. 28. Farmers and ranchers have been walloped by issues related to the closures of restaurants and schools. They left many farmers without a market for their goods, forcing them to euthanize animals and destroy crops. Farmers and ranchers whose commodities have sustained a price decline of 5% or greater, or sustained losses because of supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, are among those targeted for aid. Eligible commodities include certain crops, livestock, wool and dairy. TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– The 2020 Trempealeau County Fair has been canceled and the fairground will close through August 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fair organizers say any youth exhibitor who is aging out of the participation this year and is enrolled in a 2020 project, will be eligible for the 2021 Trempealeau County Fair within the same project area. The Trempealeau County Agricultural Society Board of Directors assessed the risk to the population and determined they were unable to host the fair. May 26, 2020