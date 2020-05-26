WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-27-20 A slowly moving front to our west will finally make some progress to the east TODAY, but not before one more warm and muggy day. Scattered showers and still a few storms will develop from afternoon heating, though severe chances look to be low. Any rain could still be heavy however, while daytime highs climb back to around 80. Dew points in the mid 60’s will then start to drop as the front sags to our east and then south on Thursday. There are some questions as to how far this moves away, with still some shower and storm chances at least to the south and east of Eau Claire, but the Chippewa Valley largely looks dry with a partly sunny sky and highs in the upper 70’s. By Friday a large high pressure system will be building out of Canada, returning northerly flow and cooler, drier air. As we bring May to a close, temperatures will drop back a touch below average while dew points fall back into the drier 30’s and 40’s. Expect the return of sunshine Friday with increasing breezes and highs near 70. The weekend will fare about the same with a slow warming but cool nights in the 40’s will warm back to around 70 on Saturday and a few degrees warmer on Sunday. It will be a great weekend to enjoy the outdoors! MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports of all patient results from the last 24 hours, 3.6% of tests show positive COVID-19 cases– marking another day of decline. However, that means 279 new COVID-19 cases. The highest percentage in the last two weeks occurred on May 16, when 8.3% of tests were positive. Three more deaths were reported bringing the state’s total to 517. In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Forest, Marathon, Waupaca and Wood counties have reported one death. Four deaths have been reported in Clark County. The state now has 55 labs processing tests with a daily capacity of 14,253 tests. DHS also reported 32 more labs are being on boarded for future testing. The percentage of hospitalized remained the same day-to-day at 15% or 2,362. As of Tuesday, the state has 5,940 active cases and 9,405 recovered cases. DHS reports 200,874 have tested negative for COVID-19 and 15,863 have tested positive. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– The Chippewa County Health Department held their weekly update for COVID-19 and currently has 54 positive cases. WEDNESDAY, MAY 27th UPDATE: 54 confirmed cases (increase of 11 from last week) 2,439 negative tests 40 confirmed cases out of isolation 14 monitoring 1 hospitalization 0 deaths Last week the county had it’s first investigation at a group home. Worked with the National Guard for testing at the facility. School Update: Schools will be closed until June 30th. Once they are open, they will need to adjust cleaning and physical distancing. Any staff and students that feel sick will be asked to stay home. Health of the the community will dictate when schools will open, but right now the numbers are going in t he wrong direction. LADYSMITH – Early Tuesday afternoon, Ladysmith Police received a theft complaint of items from a residence on East Center Avenue, Ladysmith. According to the report, the female complainant stated it happened approximately at the end of April. The subject stated she did not know for sure who took the items. The complainant stated that this has not been the first time she has noticed items were taken from her residence. The case is under investigation. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — The Eau Claire Police Department identifies the suspect in a shots fired case during the weekend as 22-year-old Kyle Baker. Baker was arrested and as of Tuesday is being held in the Chippewa County jail, awaiting charges. The Eau Claire Police Department says the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 3300 block of Reno Drive on Eau Claire’s north side, which is in Chippewa County. Authorities say they made contact with several people who saw what happened. They determined some sort of altercation happened and witnesses say baker shot the victim. “As with any investigation into gunshots or this form of violence in our community, we take it very seriously. Just with any other investigation that we do, we do a thorough job – and we’re going to do that in this case as well,” said Lt. Ben Frederick with ECPD. The police department says during a search of the house, officers found a spent bullet round, a shell casing, and drug paraphernalia. The shooting victim – only identified as an adult man – is expected to recover. MADISON, Wis. (AP) A politically divided Wisconsin Elections Commission will consider for the second time in a week whether to mail absentee ballot application forms to 2.7 million registered voters in the battleground state ahead of the November presidential election. The panel split 3-3 along partisan lines last week on whether to mail the forms to nearly all registered voters, even if they had not requested one. Democrats were in favor while Republicans were opposed. The commission is meeting again Wednesday to once again take up the issue. Democrats have advocated for more mail-in voting, while Republicans and President Donald Trump have opposed it. MADISON, Wis. (AP) Alliant Energy says it’s buying about $900 million worth of new solar power plants in Wisconsin, making the utility company the largest solar operator in Wisconsin. The six projects are under development in Grant, Jefferson, Richland, Rock, Sheboygan and Wood counties. Together they will have 675 megawatts of capacity, which is enough to power about 175,000 homes for a year. The State Journal reports the announcement comes just days after Alliant announced plans to retire the 35-year-old, 380-megawatt Edgewater plant in Sheboygan. That marks another step in the utility’s plan to cut 80% of its carbon emissions by 2050.�
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-26-20 Tuesday will be pretty much a repeat of Monday, though storm chances are likely during the afternoon and evening hours. Clouds and some sunshine will be found, with more sticky conditions and highs reaching for 80 again. Storms will likely develop and feed off these conditions from mid-late afternoon on into the first half of the night. These will produce more heavy rainfall and may carry at least a low end severe threat with hail and gusty winds possible. Night time lows will again only be in the mid 60’s. All of this activity will continue to develop to the south and lift northward, out ahead of a very slow moving front to our west. This front will be arriving in Western Wisconsin on Wednesday. Expect a continued chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, though any severe threat will remain low and more likely to the east. Clouds will continue to be dominant overall but temperatures should still be able to make a run for 80. Rain chances will not be totally gone on Thursday, but should be mostly to our east and south as the front edges away. Humidity levels will be slowly dropping while afternoon temperatures stay a few degrees cooler, in the 70’s. RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County this past Holiday weekend, at about 11 PM Monday night, Rusk County dispatch received a call of an accident with injury. Rusk County deputies, the Ladysmith, Bruce and Hawkins Ambulances and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report on the Rusk County Police log, a deputy advised there were 2 subjects with extreme medical conditions at the accident. A Medical Helicopter was requested but were not able to fly due to the weather. All the ambulances at the scene left with patients and transported them to MMC-Ladysmith. A Rusk County Deputy followed an ambulance to the Barron hospital to get a blood draw from the driver. Earlier this (Tuesday) morning, two juveniles were turned over to a family member. No other information was available from the Police log. RUSK COUNTY – Friday afternoon a female subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that her mailbox and two newspaper boxes on Schmidt Road. After an investigation, a deputy observed a mail box which appeared to be hit by a vehicle as it traveled off the roadway. Unknown damage to the vehicle as it left the scene. RUSK COUNTY – Rusk County Deputies early Sunday morning at about 1:20, was out with a vehicle on Old Highway D Road near Holcombe. According to the report, a field sobriety test was performed on the driver. After an investigation, a female was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. RUSK COUNTY – Sunday evening just after 7 PM, a Rusk County deputy advised that he was at a location on Perch Lake Road and Audie near Birchwood doing field sobriety. After an investigation, the deputy advised that one subject was detained for OWI on an ATV. The subject refused a breath test but was cited for operating while impaired. RUSK COUNTY – A Rusk County Deputy shortly after midnight Monday morning, did a traffic stop on County Highway D and North Shore Drive near Conrath. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed on a subject. After an investigation, a subject was taken into custody for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail. BRUCE – Monday morning a subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that their mailbox was damaged on County Highway E near Bruce. After an investigation, a Rusk County deputy advised the evidence suggests a South bound vehicle at or above the post speed limit drifted right and likely struck the mailbox with the passenger side mirror. Thee was no visible paint transfer on the plastic mailbox and no vehicle parts found in the area. No other mailboxes were found damaged in the area. LADYSMITH – Sunday afternoon at about 1:30, Ladysmith Police investigated a Domestic incident at a residence on Worden Avenue East, Ladysmith. According to the report, Darrell B. Cole, 44, was arrested for multiple charges after a Domestic Incident. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)– The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Wisconsin Argi-Business Association have signed a two year alliance to address safety and health hazards that employees face at Wisconsin grain-handling sites. The Department of Labor says the alliance will focus on reducing and preventing exposure to engulfment, falls, auger entanglement, struck-by and combustible dust hazards and electrocutions. (Gray News) – Farmers and ranchers who have been hurt financially by the coronavirus pandemic have an opportunity to get aid from the federal government starting Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program through Aug. 28. Farmers and ranchers have been walloped by issues related to the closures of restaurants and schools. They left many farmers without a market for their goods, forcing them to euthanize animals and destroy crops. Farmers and ranchers whose commodities have sustained a price decline of 5% or greater, or sustained losses because of supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, are among those targeted for aid. Eligible commodities include certain crops, livestock, wool and dairy. TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– The 2020 Trempealeau County Fair has been canceled and the fairground will close through August 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fair organizers say any youth exhibitor who is aging out of the participation this year and is enrolled in a 2020 project, will be eligible for the 2021 Trempealeau County Fair within the same project area. The Trempealeau County Agricultural Society Board of Directors assessed the risk to the population and determined they were unable to host the fair. May 26, 2020
- Toby Kostick May 26, 2020Toby Kostick, 79 of Bruce, died on Sunday, May 24 at Clark County Health Care Center in Owen. He is survived by his wife, Gloria, 5 children: Rocky of Hudson, Randy of Mooresville, NC., Michelle of Peoria, AZ., Tony of Woodbury and Shana Lopez of Argyle, TX. 3 step-sons, Steve, Sam and Doug Devine, 13 […]