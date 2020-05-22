mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-26-20 Tuesday will be pretty much a repeat of Monday, though storm chances are likely during the afternoon and evening hours. Clouds and some sunshine will be found, with more sticky conditions and highs reaching for 80 again. Storms will likely develop and feed off these conditions from mid-late afternoon on into the first half of the night. These will produce more heavy rainfall and may carry at least a low end severe threat with hail and gusty winds possible. Night time lows will again only be in the mid 60’s. All of this activity will continue to develop to the south and lift northward, out ahead of a very slow moving front to our west. This front will be arriving in Western Wisconsin on Wednesday. Expect a continued chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, though any severe threat will remain low and more likely to the east. Clouds will continue to be dominant overall but temperatures should still be able to make a run for 80. Rain chances will not be totally gone on Thursday, but should be mostly to our east and south as the front edges away. Humidity levels will be slowly dropping while afternoon temperatures stay a few degrees cooler, in the 70’s. RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County this past Holiday weekend, at about 11 PM Monday night, Rusk County dispatch received a call of an accident with injury. Rusk County deputies, the Ladysmith, Bruce and Hawkins Ambulances and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report on the Rusk County Police log, a deputy advised there were 2 subjects with extreme medical conditions at the accident. A Medical Helicopter was requested but were not able to fly due to the weather. All the ambulances at the scene left with patients and transported them to MMC-Ladysmith. A Rusk County Deputy followed an ambulance to the Barron hospital to get a blood draw from the driver. Earlier this (Tuesday) morning, two juveniles were turned over to a family member. No other information was available from the Police log. RUSK COUNTY – Friday afternoon a female subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that her mailbox and two newspaper boxes on Schmidt Road. After an investigation, a deputy observed a mail box which appeared to be hit by a vehicle as it traveled off the roadway. Unknown damage to the vehicle as it left the scene. RUSK COUNTY – Rusk County Deputies early Sunday morning at about 1:20, was out with a vehicle on Old Highway D Road near Holcombe. According to the report, a field sobriety test was performed on the driver. After an investigation, a female was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. RUSK COUNTY – Sunday evening just after 7 PM, a Rusk County deputy advised that he was at a location on Perch Lake Road and Audie near Birchwood doing field sobriety. After an investigation, the deputy advised that one subject was detained for OWI on an ATV. The subject refused a breath test but was cited for operating while impaired. RUSK COUNTY – A Rusk County Deputy shortly after midnight Monday morning, did a traffic stop on County Highway D and North Shore Drive near Conrath. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed on a subject. After an investigation, a subject was taken into custody for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail. BRUCE – Monday morning a subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that their mailbox was damaged on County Highway E near Bruce. After an investigation, a Rusk County deputy advised the evidence suggests a South bound vehicle at or above the post speed limit drifted right and likely struck the mailbox with the passenger side mirror. Thee was no visible paint transfer on the plastic mailbox and no vehicle parts found in the area. No other mailboxes were found damaged in the area. LADYSMITH – Sunday afternoon at about 1:30, Ladysmith Police investigated a Domestic incident at a residence on Worden Avenue East, Ladysmith. According to the report, Darrell B. Cole, 44, was arrested for multiple charges after a Domestic Incident. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)– The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Wisconsin Argi-Business Association have signed a two year alliance to address safety and health hazards that employees face at Wisconsin grain-handling sites. The Department of Labor says the alliance will focus on reducing and preventing exposure to engulfment, falls, auger entanglement, struck-by and combustible dust hazards and electrocutions. (Gray News) – Farmers and ranchers who have been hurt financially by the coronavirus pandemic have an opportunity to get aid from the federal government starting Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program through Aug. 28. Farmers and ranchers have been walloped by issues related to the closures of restaurants and schools. They left many farmers without a market for their goods, forcing them to euthanize animals and destroy crops. Farmers and ranchers whose commodities have sustained a price decline of 5% or greater, or sustained losses because of supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, are among those targeted for aid. Eligible commodities include certain crops, livestock, wool and dairy. TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– The 2020 Trempealeau County Fair has been canceled and the fairground will close through August 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fair organizers say any youth exhibitor who is aging out of the participation this year and is enrolled in a 2020 project, will be eligible for the 2021 Trempealeau County Fair within the same project area. The Trempealeau County Agricultural Society Board of Directors assessed the risk to the population and determined they were unable to host the fair.

