WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-22-20 Clouds appear to become more prevalent today with south and southeast flow. Moisture will be on the increase, while a slow moving front sits draped across the Eastern Dakotas. A very brief shower may be possible somewhere in Western Wisconsin, but the vast majority to all locations will remain dry. We head into the holiday weekend with an increasing chance for at least scattered showers and thunderstorms, but there will still be plenty of opportunities to spend some time outdoors without having to worry about rain. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a good chance to see a showers and possible rumble of thunder while the actual front is not forecast to arrive until the second half of Sunday. This is when chances will be favored to see more organized thunderstorms and perhaps a low end severe weather threat. However, exact timing, coverage, and severity remains uncertain this far out. Still, it will feel a bit more like summer as temperatures reach about 80 and humidity levels increase to noticeable amounts. The front should be exiting by sometime on Memorial Day, but some models suggest the front may move slower. While this seems like the less likely scenario right now, it does prompt at least a slight chance for some storms in the first half of the day. MADISON, WIs. (WEAU) The latest statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Heath Services: 163,238 negative test results (increase of 8,938) 13,885 positive test results (increase of 472) 2,218 hospitalizations (increase of 57)\ 487 deaths (increase of 6) Every county in Wisconsin now has COVID-19. It is important that people continue to practice social distancing. Department of Workforce Development working hard to get benefits out. Everybody who needs benefits will get them. A list of assistance iniatives including $75-million for business, $25-million for rental assistance. $50-million for farmers, $15-million for food stability and $100-million for services. They will need more federal aid for the state. In recent weeks there has been hate towards the Asian-American community. People should know that nobody is at fault for this virus and the virus does not discriminate. SAWYER COUNTY – On May 21, at approximately 8:30 AM, the Sawyer County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of State Highway 70 and County Highway W in the Village of Winter. Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Sawyer County EMS and Winter Fire Department. Initial investigation indicates that a 2015 Buick Encore operated by Beatrice C. Stoner, 95 of Winter was traveling South on county Highway W when she failed to yield at the intersection and collided with an East bound semi-tractor trailer operated by Kenneth A. Beres, 33 of Weyerhaeuser. Stoner received fatal injuries from the crash. The driver of the semi sustained no known injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol. PRENTICE – The Price County Public Health Department reports of the 43 residents that participated in the mass community testing in Prentice, all 43 tested negative for COVID-19. The Price County testing was done at the Prentice DNR station on May 17th. The National Guard assisted. Price County has 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 RUSK COUNTY – Shortly after 9 AM Thursday, a Rusk County deputy advised Rusk County dispatch to page the Ladysmith Fire Department and contact Excel Energy for a wire down and a fire at a location on County Highway P and Highway 27. According to the report, the lines were in the ditch and started a small fire. The DNR was also called to respond to the fire. It was reported that an oversized load that may have taken down the power lines. There was no description or direction of travel of the vehicle. MEDFORD – On Thursday, May 21, at about 1:35 PM, the Medford Police Department along with assistance from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and Rib Lake Police Department executed a search warrant at 727 Ella Street in the village of Rib Lake. The warrant was executed after information was received indicating a possible suspect in the armed robbery of the Medford HealthMart Pharmacy resided at that residence. Evidence was recovered during the execution of the search warrant and investigation that led to the arrest of Bradley R. Peterson of Rib Lake. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — Eau Claire Police say they are aware of a video circulating on social media regarding an assault. In a Facebook post on Friday morning the department says they believe they have identified and arrested all suspects. Here is the full statement: We are aware of the video circulating on social media regarding an assault. We have had officers investigating this case since early Thursday morning. We now believe we have identified and arrested all suspects. Please do not contact the communication center to report this incident as it has been reported and documented. We are continuing to investigate this case. Thank you to everyone who called and tagged us regarding this incident. Your vigilance is appreciated.

