AP Interview: Udinese and Watford owners wary of restart The Pozzo family that owns Udinese and Watford is wary of restarting Serie A and the Premier League too soon amid the coronavirus pandemic

Countermeasures needed for Olympics, but what will they be? Tokyo Olympic organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto has spoken about the need to take “countermeasures” to combat the coronavirus at next year's postponed games