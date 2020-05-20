WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-21-20 Dry weather remains in place; however, we will start to see some clouds today. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Clouds appear to become more prevalent heading into Friday with south and southeast flow. Moisture will be on the increase, while a weak front will be located to our west. Though a shower may sneak into western areas by late in the day, chances look very low and the majority of our area will stay dry. The partly to mostly cloudy skies will drop temperatures just a couple degrees. We head into the holiday weekend with an increasing chance for at least scattered showers and thunderstorms, but there will still be plenty of opportunities to spend some time outdoors without having to worry about rain. Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance to see a shower or two while the actual front is not forecast to arrive until the second half of Sunday. This is when chances will be favored to see more organized thunderstorms and perhaps a low end severe weather threat. However, exact timing, coverage, and severity remains uncertain this far out. Still, it will feel a bit more like summer as temperatures reach about 80 and humidity levels increase to noticeable amounts. MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin now has more than 13,000 new coronavirus cases. After a relatively quiet couple of days, state testing identified a record 528 new patients since Tuesday afternoon. The state also received 6,591 test results, also a record. Eight percent of those came back positive, putting Wisconsin’s coronavirus case count at 13,413. That’s one of the highest percentages of positive results in the past two weeks, but well under the double-digit percentages at the beginning of May. 297 of the 528 new cases were tested in Milwaukee County. Fourteen more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported. That brings the death toll to 481. Currently, 3.5% of known cases were fatal, but that percentage has been falling. Fifty-one more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hours. So far, 2,161 patients were hospitalized at some point during their treatment, or 16% of cases. There are 298 patients currently hospitalized, including 129 in ICU. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– The Chippewa County Health Department held their weekly update for COVID-19 and currently has 43 positive cases. WEDNESDAY, MAY 20th UPDATE: 43 confirmed cases (increase of 7 from last week) 1,974 negative tests 31 out of isolation 12 monitoring 0 hospitalizations 22 cases over the age of 40, 21 under the age of 40 RUSK COUNTY (WEAU) – Colten Treu has been sentenced to jail for his Rusk County charges. Court records show Treu has been sentenced to 110 days in jail, which will be served at the same time as his Chippewa County sentence. Treu’s charge for possession of meth was dismissed but read in. Counts two and three are for drug possession-party to a crime. Charge four was amended to opearting with restricted controlled substance-third. Treu was sentenced after a company truck was crashed into the ditch off Highway 27 in Rusk County. The criminal complaint says Treu admitted to smoking pot before the crash. Drugs were found in the truck by investigators. CHIPPEWA COUNTY (BLOOMER) – Shortly after 12 Noon Wednesday, Rusk County received a report from the state regarding a stolen vehicle out of the City of Bloomer in Chippewa County. The vehicle was a Black colored Ford Escape with a MN. Plate. According to the report, the Suspect, David D. Menton, 36, and complainant purchased a large amount of Meth Tuesday in the Wausau Area and were possibly heading to the Duluth area. Menton has open cases for fleeing and eluding and past weapon charges. At about 12:30 this (Thursday) morning, the subject and vehicle were located at the MPS Airport and were in custody with the MSP PD. The dramatic slowing of the economy to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus decreased home sales in April even as prices continued to rise, according to the most recent review of the existing home market by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. Existing home sales fell 6.9% in April, compared to April 2019 whereas the significant tightening of inventories drove the median price up 9.7% over the past 12 months to $214,000. Year to date home sales remained in positive territory after a good start to the year, rising 2.9% through the first four months of 2020 relative to that same period in 2019. Median prices continued to rise on a year to date basis, increasing 8.3 % to $200,000. In Rusk County, the median price in April was not available but in April of 2019 was $85,000. Year to date the median price was $142,116 in Rusk County compared to $84,000 last year. Sales in Rusk county was 5 in April compared to 12 in April of last year. Year to date sales in Rusk County was 36, compared to 45 last year. Since the time from an accepted contract to a closing can be 4 to 8 weeks, it’s only now that we’re seeing the effect of the coronavirus on monthly sales. SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU)– One firefighter was treated for an injury to his leg after a fire broke out in a the town of Leon. Sparta Fire Chief Mike Arnold says officials were dispatched to a house on Jamboree Road that was reported to be fully engulfed. All occupants were confirmed to be out of the house and the fire spread quickly. The house has extensive damage but some family possessions were saved and the house is insured, according to Arnold. The fire is believed to have started on the deck. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 2.4 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week in the latest wave of layoffs from the viral outbreak that triggered widespread business shutdowns two months ago and sent the economy into a deep recession. Roughly 38.6 million people have now filed for jobless aid since the coronavirus forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces, the Labor Department said Thursday. The number of weekly applications has slowed for seven straight weeks, and last week the figures declined in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Yet historically, they remain immense — roughly 10 times the typical figure that prevailed before the virus struck. “While the steady decline in claims is good news, the labor market is still in terrible shape,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial. The continuing stream of heavy job cuts reflects an economy that is sinking into the worst recession since the Great Depression. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated this week that the economy is shrinking at a 38% annual rate in the April-June quarter. That would be by far the sharpest quarterly contraction on record
RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday evening at about 7:45, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop of a vehicle on Highway 27 Road near Conrath. Little information was available, but from the Police log after an investigation, a female subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. No other information was available. RUSK COUNTY – Just before midnight Tuesday, a male subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff's Office that he was side swiped by another vehicle that hit him and kept going. According to the report, the complainant was traveling on Highway 8 Eastbound and this vehicle was traveling Westbound when the Westbound vehicle hit the front quarter panel, the driver's side of his vehicle. The subject advised he wasn't injured but his ear was bleeding from the glass that was broken from the car window. Rusk County deputies and the Ladysmith ambulance was called to the scene, West on Highway 8 and North Anderson Road. Shortly after midnight this (Wednesday) morning, a deputy did a stop of a White vehicle on Old 14 by Ingram. After an investigation, the deputy advised he has taken a subject into custody and transporting to the Rusk County jail. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Sheriff's Office received a call at about 4:45 this (Wednesday) morning, reporting a White car flipped on its top on the first curve North of Highway 8 on County Highway I. The vehicle was off the roadway and the driver appeared to be out of the vehicle standing next to it. Rusk County deputies and the Ladysmith ambulance responded to the scene. According to the report, after an investigation, the subject was given a ride home to a location on Lawrence Street in Ingram. The subject was advised he would be receiving citations in the mail. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) The latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services: 148,237 negative test results (increase of 3,735) 12,885 positive test results (increase of 198) 2110 hospitalizations (increase of 42) 467 deaths (increase of 8) TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Taylor County Public Department have confirmed that a person has tested positive for COVID-19. The health department says the person had a contact with a positive case in Northern Wisconsin. This individual has been self-quarantining at home. MADISON, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin crime labs are taking longer to test evidence for DNA, a potential liability for Attorney General Josh Kaul after he hammered his Republican opponent about testing delays during their 2018 campaign. Kaul released a report Wednesday that shows DNA testing took an average of 97 days in 2019, up from 80 days in 2018 and 76 days in 2017 under Republican Brad Schimel. Kaul criticized Schimel during the 2018 campaign for taking too long to process evidence at the crime labs. The report shows Kaul has not been able to speed up the analyses. (CNN) – Children who may have developed the new coronavirus-related multisystem inflammatory syndrome will likely have to hospitalized, but their parents should still bring them for treatment, doctors say. The symptoms of MIS-C, which is believed to be a complication of COVID-19 that happens in children, do not look like the classic symptoms. Those affected may experience stomach pain, vomiting, fever and possibly a rash, according to experts at a meeting organized by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Any child at home who has fever, abdominal pain or symptoms such as rash and conjunctivitis should be seen by a pediatrician right away," said Dr. James Schneider, who heads pediatric critical care at Northwell Health in New York. "I think we need to have a low threshold for evaluation." Many children with MIS-C have damage to their hearts, possibly as a result of a delayed immune response to COVID-19, and need immediate treatment. Most were previously healthy and had no underlying conditions. May 20, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-19-20 Mostly cloudy skies will persist today. We remain in a strong easterly flow, trapped between a storm over the Ohio Valley. Winds will be lighter than yesterday but still from the east to northeast. Tonight will drop to around 50. The upper level pattern features ridging across the central and eastern part of the country which would generally promote widespread warmth this time of year. The problem for us locally is a large upper low to our southeast that has now become cutoff and trapped within this pattern. This system in part will help to keep the clouds around Tuesday, before moving further to the southeast into the midweek and stalling. Eventually it will again lift to the north, indirectly impacting our weather again late this week. Until that happens, we can expect a few nicer days. Clouds will finally start to clear out Tuesday night, leading to a sunny and warmer day Wednesday. Temperatures have a chance to rise a bit above average, into the mid 70’s. Thursday will start off sunny, but we may start to see some clouds return through the afternoon. It will stay dry though, with highs again in the mid 70’s. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU)– MONDAY, MAY 18 RECAP: Gov. Evers says it is still a good idea to only go to the grocery store once a week and use curbside pickup, it will help slow the virus. He added that providing relief to small businesses is also a part of the relief and recovering from the virus. The $75 million will go into this assistance as part of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Evers also noted that as people are going back to work, childcare is essential, creating a “Childcare Counts” as an initiative. Designee Andrea Palm says you are encouraged to skip dinning in and use the curbside options. You are encouraged to limit interactions with others. WISCONSIN NUMBERS: 52 active labs 144,502 negative tests, increase of 4,828 over Sunday 12,697 positive cases, an increase of 144 since Sunday 459 total deaths in the state 299 public health investigations currently ongoing MILWAUKEE, WIS. (AP) Wisconsin health officials are concerned about how tourism during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend might facilitate the spread of the coronavirus in rural parts of the state after the state’s Supreme Court halted Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order last week. Dr. Geoffrey Swain, former medical director for the city of Milwaukee Health Department, told Wisconsin Public Radio that people aren’t following safe physical distancing practices as bars and restaurants reopened in many rustic areas. His warning follows Wisconsin’s Supreme Court striking down Evers’ directive on May 13. Some regions took advantage of the court’s ruling by immediately resuming economic activity. RUSK COUNTY – Just after 8 AM Monday morning, the Principal at the Flambeau School requested to speak with a deputy about the Senior signs put out by Glen Flora and Hawkins have been taken. The banners had pictures of the entire graduation class on them. They were allegedly stolen over the weekend. RUSK COUNTY – Monday morning shortly after 10 AM, a female subject reported a theft complaint of metal from their residence on Rocky Ridge Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, a few days ago The complainants started moving misc. metal items from a disabled horse trailer to a 4×8 sheet of plywood nearby. Monday while continuing the organization they removed a Blue tarp covering and learned some of the metal items were gone. The items are described as Rebar, a Yellow crow bar, and misc. scrap metal. There were no vehicle tracks in the yard and no suspects. RUSK COUNTY – This past Saturday morning at about 2 AM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on North County Highway G and West Broken Arrow Road. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed on the driver. After an investigation the driver had a PBT of .20 and was taken into custody for OWI. The driver was transported to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw. RUSK COUNTY – Sunday morning a male subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that some Democratic Political signs were stolen from an area on Highway 8 West of Weyerhaeuser. After an investigation, 6 Democratic Political signs were stolen, unknown who took the signs. May 19, 2020