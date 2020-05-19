WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-20-20 The next few days will bring the return of some nice May weather. High pressure will be wrapped around the state to the north and west, while the same upper level low pressure system sits to our southeast. The overall air mass is warm and with the return of some sunshine, we will enjoy a warm up back into the 70’s. Today we will trend to a sunnier late afternoon and end up reaching the mid 70’s with still some light breezes around. Thursday will be a similar day with the chance to see some clouds return by later in the afternoon, again with highs in the mid 70’s. Heading into Friday clouds look to become more prevalent again with south and southeast flow. Moisture will be on the increase, while a weak front will be located to our west. Though a shower may sneak into western areas by late in the day, chances look very low and the majority of our area should stay dry. RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday evening at about 7:45, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop of a vehicle on Highway 27 Road near Conrath. Little information was available, but from the Police log after an investigation, a female subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. No other information was available. RUSK COUNTY – Just before midnight Tuesday, a male subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that he was side swiped by another vehicle that hit him and kept going. According to the report, the complainant was traveling on Highway 8 Eastbound and this vehicle was traveling Westbound when the Westbound vehicle hit the front quarter panel, the driver’s side of his vehicle. The subject advised he wasn’t injured but his ear was bleeding from the glass that was broken from the car window. Rusk County deputies and the Ladysmith ambulance was called to the scene, West on Highway 8 and North Anderson Road. Shortly after midnight this (Wednesday) morning, a deputy did a stop of a White vehicle on Old 14 by Ingram. After an investigation, the deputy advised he has taken a subject into custody and transporting to the Rusk County jail. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 4:45 this (Wednesday) morning, reporting a White car flipped on its top on the first curve North of Highway 8 on County Highway I. The vehicle was off the roadway and the driver appeared to be out of the vehicle standing next to it. Rusk County deputies and the Ladysmith ambulance responded to the scene. According to the report, after an investigation, the subject was given a ride home to a location on Lawrence Street in Ingram. The subject was advised he would be receiving citations in the mail. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) The latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services: 148,237 negative test results (increase of 3,735) 12,885 positive test results (increase of 198) 2110 hospitalizations (increase of 42) 467 deaths (increase of 8) TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Taylor County Public Department have confirmed that a person has tested positive for COVID-19. The health department says the person had a contact with a positive case in Northern Wisconsin. This individual has been self-quarantining at home. MADISON, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin crime labs are taking longer to test evidence for DNA, a potential liability for Attorney General Josh Kaul after he hammered his Republican opponent about testing delays during their 2018 campaign. Kaul released a report Wednesday that shows DNA testing took an average of 97 days in 2019, up from 80 days in 2018 and 76 days in 2017 under Republican Brad Schimel. Kaul criticized Schimel during the 2018 campaign for taking too long to process evidence at the crime labs. The report shows Kaul has not been able to speed up the analyses. (CNN) – Children who may have developed the new coronavirus-related multisystem inflammatory syndrome will likely have to hospitalized, but their parents should still bring them for treatment, doctors say. The symptoms of MIS-C, which is believed to be a complication of COVID-19 that happens in children, do not look like the classic symptoms. Those affected may experience stomach pain, vomiting, fever and possibly a rash, according to experts at a meeting organized by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Any child at home who has fever, abdominal pain or symptoms such as rash and conjunctivitis should be seen by a pediatrician right away,” said Dr. James Schneider, who heads pediatric critical care at Northwell Health in New York. “I think we need to have a low threshold for evaluation.” Many children with MIS-C have damage to their hearts, possibly as a result of a delayed immune response to COVID-19, and need immediate treatment. Most were previously healthy and had no underlying conditions.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-19-20 Mostly cloudy skies will persist today. We remain in a strong easterly flow, trapped between a storm over the Ohio Valley. Winds will be lighter than yesterday but still from the east to northeast. Tonight will drop to around 50. The upper level pattern features ridging across the central and eastern part of the country which would generally promote widespread warmth this time of year. The problem for us locally is a large upper low to our southeast that has now become cutoff and trapped within this pattern. This system in part will help to keep the clouds around Tuesday, before moving further to the southeast into the midweek and stalling. Eventually it will again lift to the north, indirectly impacting our weather again late this week. Until that happens, we can expect a few nicer days. Clouds will finally start to clear out Tuesday night, leading to a sunny and warmer day Wednesday. Temperatures have a chance to rise a bit above average, into the mid 70’s. Thursday will start off sunny, but we may start to see some clouds return through the afternoon. It will stay dry though, with highs again in the mid 70’s. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU)– MONDAY, MAY 18 RECAP: Gov. Evers says it is still a good idea to only go to the grocery store once a week and use curbside pickup, it will help slow the virus. He added that providing relief to small businesses is also a part of the relief and recovering from the virus. The $75 million will go into this assistance as part of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Evers also noted that as people are going back to work, childcare is essential, creating a “Childcare Counts” as an initiative. Designee Andrea Palm says you are encouraged to skip dinning in and use the curbside options. You are encouraged to limit interactions with others. WISCONSIN NUMBERS: 52 active labs 144,502 negative tests, increase of 4,828 over Sunday 12,697 positive cases, an increase of 144 since Sunday 459 total deaths in the state 299 public health investigations currently ongoing MILWAUKEE, WIS. (AP) Wisconsin health officials are concerned about how tourism during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend might facilitate the spread of the coronavirus in rural parts of the state after the state’s Supreme Court halted Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order last week. Dr. Geoffrey Swain, former medical director for the city of Milwaukee Health Department, told Wisconsin Public Radio that people aren’t following safe physical distancing practices as bars and restaurants reopened in many rustic areas. His warning follows Wisconsin’s Supreme Court striking down Evers’ directive on May 13. Some regions took advantage of the court’s ruling by immediately resuming economic activity. RUSK COUNTY – Just after 8 AM Monday morning, the Principal at the Flambeau School requested to speak with a deputy about the Senior signs put out by Glen Flora and Hawkins have been taken. The banners had pictures of the entire graduation class on them. They were allegedly stolen over the weekend. RUSK COUNTY – Monday morning shortly after 10 AM, a female subject reported a theft complaint of metal from their residence on Rocky Ridge Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, a few days ago The complainants started moving misc. metal items from a disabled horse trailer to a 4×8 sheet of plywood nearby. Monday while continuing the organization they removed a Blue tarp covering and learned some of the metal items were gone. The items are described as Rebar, a Yellow crow bar, and misc. scrap metal. There were no vehicle tracks in the yard and no suspects. RUSK COUNTY – This past Saturday morning at about 2 AM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on North County Highway G and West Broken Arrow Road. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed on the driver. After an investigation the driver had a PBT of .20 and was taken into custody for OWI. The driver was transported to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw. RUSK COUNTY – Sunday morning a male subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that some Democratic Political signs were stolen from an area on Highway 8 West of Weyerhaeuser. After an investigation, 6 Democratic Political signs were stolen, unknown who took the signs. May 19, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-18-20 Rainfall amounts have been significant in the last 24 hours, ranging from 0.50-2.50″, depending on where you live in Western Wisconsin. The steady rain has tapered off patchy light rain and sprinkles, while northeast winds will continue at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s today. Clouds will linger into Tuesday and this storm system remains nearby and slow to move east across the Great Lakes. Highs will be a little warmer reaching the upper 60s. A warmer stretch is then expected to finally take hold with some sunshine returning Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will rise above average, but not as warm as it had looked a few days back. Still, if you are hoping for some good weather to get outside for recreation or yardwork, it will be perfect with highs in the 70’s. Winds will eventually start to shift more to the south by late in the week and into next weekend when dew points will rise and it should also turn a bit warmer. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)– The state of Wisconsin now has a total of 12, 543 cases of COVID-19, which is a daily increase of 356 according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. There have been no increase in deaths with the total still at 453. There are a total of 139,674 negative tests and 2, 038 hospitalizations. MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials on Saturday reported more than 500 new cases of the coronavirus, as communities and counties continued to debate their plans after the state Supreme Court rescinded a statewide stay-at-home order. Some local health officials in Wisconsin rescinded their stay-at-home orders Friday after attorneys warned they could be vulnerable to legal challenges. Wisconsin’s largest counties, Milwaukee and Dane, home to about 1.5 million of the state’s 6 million residents, left their orders in place. Meanwhile, the Department of Health Services update shows that the number of COVID19 cases across the state has gone over 12,100. The total number of hospitalizations has topped 2,000. LADYSMITH – Friday evening at about 8:30, Ladysmith police received a Disorderly Conduct complaint. According to the report, City Officers were dispatched to a location in the 800 block of Worden Avenue East, Ladysmith, to respond to a Disorderly Conduct in progress. After an investigation, citations were to be issued to multiple subjects. LADYSMITH – Saturday night at about 9:20, while on an assist business call in the area of Worden Avenue East, Ladysmith, a City Officer observed a Disorderly vehicle driving East bound in the alley Between Miner and Worden Avenue crossing East 2nd Street. According to the report, the City Officer observed a vehicle traveling approximately 40 to 50 miles per hour cross East 2nd Street at the alley. The vehicle went air born and slammed into the middle of the road continuing East bound through the alley towards Flambeau River Outfitter. The vehicle was stopped and the driver, a 19 year old male, was cited for D.C with a motor vehicle. RUSK COUNTY – Ladysmith Police Sunday night just after 10 PM, responded to a location on Doughty Road to assist a Wisconsin State Trooper with a traffic stop. According to the report, the trooper advised he had just pulled over a vehicle with 4 occupants traveling at approximately 130 miles per hour. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for OWI and a passenger was arrested for a felony bond violation. The City Officer transported the passenger to the Rusk County jail. The State Trooper brought the driver to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw. BARRON – On May 15, 2020, at 1:50 PM., the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department advised that they were chasing a white car at a high rate of speed northbound on Hwy 53. Barron County Deputies located this vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Hwy 53 and attempted to stop it. The lone driver refused to stop and a chase ensued. Stop sticks were deployed near the Chetek Exit but the driver avoiding them. The case continued into Washburn Co with the Wisconsin State Patrol and Washburn County Sheriff’s Department assisting. A Washburn Deputy was able to set up spikes near Sarona and hit 3 of the tires. As the vehicle started to go into the ditch another Washburn Deputy was then able to pin the vehicle in the ditch where the chase ended. The driver, Danielle Ford, 29 of Chippewa Falls, was taken into custody without further incident. The vehicle she was driving was stolen out of the West Allis area. West Allis Police Department advised that this subject had stolen another car in Illinois before stealing this vehicle. Danielle is being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of Felony Fleeing and Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent until charges are filed by the Barron County District Attorney Office. The chase ended near Hwy B in Washburn County and was approximately 40 miles in length all on Hwy 53. MEDFORD – On Friday, May 15, at 8:37 AM, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the Medford Healthmart Pharmacy, located on S. Main Street in the City of Medford, reporting that the pharmacy had just been robbed. It was reported that a lone, male subject wearing a mask entered the pharmacy and confronted staff members and demanded narcotics at gunpoint. Staff at the pharmacy cooperated with the male suspect and the male left the store with an undisclosed amount of drugs. The male suspect got into a Black colored SUV, possible a Chevrolet Trailblazer, and left the area heading North bound on Main Street. No one was injured during the incident. At this time, no susopects have been identified and the incident is currently under investigation by the Medford Police Department with assistance of the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information that may be helpful in the investigation, please contact the Taylor County Dispatch Center at 715-748-2200. May 18, 2020