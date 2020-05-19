mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-20-20 The next few days will bring the return of some nice May weather. High pressure will be wrapped around the state to the north and west, while the same upper level low pressure system sits to our southeast. The overall air mass is warm and with the return of some sunshine, we will enjoy a warm up back into the 70’s. Today we will trend to a sunnier late afternoon and end up reaching the mid 70’s with still some light breezes around. Thursday will be a similar day with the chance to see some clouds return by later in the afternoon, again with highs in the mid 70’s. Heading into Friday clouds look to become more prevalent again with south and southeast flow. Moisture will be on the increase, while a weak front will be located to our west. Though a shower may sneak into western areas by late in the day, chances look very low and the majority of our area should stay dry. RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday evening at about 7:45, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop of a vehicle on Highway 27 Road near Conrath. Little information was available, but from the Police log after an investigation, a female subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. No other information was available. RUSK COUNTY – Just before midnight Tuesday, a male subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that he was side swiped by another vehicle that hit him and kept going. According to the report, the complainant was traveling on Highway 8 Eastbound and this vehicle was traveling Westbound when the Westbound vehicle hit the front quarter panel, the driver’s side of his vehicle. The subject advised he wasn’t injured but his ear was bleeding from the glass that was broken from the car window. Rusk County deputies and the Ladysmith ambulance was called to the scene, West on Highway 8 and North Anderson Road. Shortly after midnight this (Wednesday) morning, a deputy did a stop of a White vehicle on Old 14 by Ingram. After an investigation, the deputy advised he has taken a subject into custody and transporting to the Rusk County jail. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 4:45 this (Wednesday) morning, reporting a White car flipped on its top on the first curve North of Highway 8 on County Highway I. The vehicle was off the roadway and the driver appeared to be out of the vehicle standing next to it. Rusk County deputies and the Ladysmith ambulance responded to the scene. According to the report, after an investigation, the subject was given a ride home to a location on Lawrence Street in Ingram. The subject was advised he would be receiving citations in the mail. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) The latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services: 148,237 negative test results (increase of 3,735) 12,885 positive test results (increase of 198) 2110 hospitalizations (increase of 42) 467 deaths (increase of 8) TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Taylor County Public Department have confirmed that a person has tested positive for COVID-19. The health department says the person had a contact with a positive case in Northern Wisconsin. This individual has been self-quarantining at home. MADISON, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin crime labs are taking longer to test evidence for DNA, a potential liability for Attorney General Josh Kaul after he hammered his Republican opponent about testing delays during their 2018 campaign. Kaul released a report Wednesday that shows DNA testing took an average of 97 days in 2019, up from 80 days in 2018 and 76 days in 2017 under Republican Brad Schimel. Kaul criticized Schimel during the 2018 campaign for taking too long to process evidence at the crime labs. The report shows Kaul has not been able to speed up the analyses. (CNN) – Children who may have developed the new coronavirus-related multisystem inflammatory syndrome will likely have to hospitalized, but their parents should still bring them for treatment, doctors say. The symptoms of MIS-C, which is believed to be a complication of COVID-19 that happens in children, do not look like the classic symptoms. Those affected may experience stomach pain, vomiting, fever and possibly a rash, according to experts at a meeting organized by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Any child at home who has fever, abdominal pain or symptoms such as rash and conjunctivitis should be seen by a pediatrician right away,” said Dr. James Schneider, who heads pediatric critical care at Northwell Health in New York. “I think we need to have a low threshold for evaluation.” Many children with MIS-C have damage to their hearts, possibly as a result of a delayed immune response to COVID-19, and need immediate treatment. Most were previously healthy and had no underlying conditions.

