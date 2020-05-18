mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-19-20 Mostly cloudy skies will persist today. We remain in a strong easterly flow, trapped between a storm over the Ohio Valley. Winds will be lighter than yesterday but still from the east to northeast. Tonight will drop to around 50. The upper level pattern features ridging across the central and eastern part of the country which would generally promote widespread warmth this time of year. The problem for us locally is a large upper low to our southeast that has now become cutoff and trapped within this pattern. This system in part will help to keep the clouds around Tuesday, before moving further to the southeast into the midweek and stalling. Eventually it will again lift to the north, indirectly impacting our weather again late this week. Until that happens, we can expect a few nicer days. Clouds will finally start to clear out Tuesday night, leading to a sunny and warmer day Wednesday. Temperatures have a chance to rise a bit above average, into the mid 70’s. Thursday will start off sunny, but we may start to see some clouds return through the afternoon. It will stay dry though, with highs again in the mid 70’s. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU)– MONDAY, MAY 18 RECAP: Gov. Evers says it is still a good idea to only go to the grocery store once a week and use curbside pickup, it will help slow the virus. He added that providing relief to small businesses is also a part of the relief and recovering from the virus. The $75 million will go into this assistance as part of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Evers also noted that as people are going back to work, childcare is essential, creating a “Childcare Counts” as an initiative. Designee Andrea Palm says you are encouraged to skip dinning in and use the curbside options. You are encouraged to limit interactions with others. WISCONSIN NUMBERS: 52 active labs 144,502 negative tests, increase of 4,828 over Sunday 12,697 positive cases, an increase of 144 since Sunday 459 total deaths in the state 299 public health investigations currently ongoing MILWAUKEE, WIS. (AP) Wisconsin health officials are concerned about how tourism during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend might facilitate the spread of the coronavirus in rural parts of the state after the state’s Supreme Court halted Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order last week. Dr. Geoffrey Swain, former medical director for the city of Milwaukee Health Department, told Wisconsin Public Radio that people aren’t following safe physical distancing practices as bars and restaurants reopened in many rustic areas. His warning follows Wisconsin’s Supreme Court striking down Evers’ directive on May 13. Some regions took advantage of the court’s ruling by immediately resuming economic activity. RUSK COUNTY – Just after 8 AM Monday morning, the Principal at the Flambeau School requested to speak with a deputy about the Senior signs put out by Glen Flora and Hawkins have been taken. The banners had pictures of the entire graduation class on them. They were allegedly stolen over the weekend. RUSK COUNTY – Monday morning shortly after 10 AM, a female subject reported a theft complaint of metal from their residence on Rocky Ridge Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, a few days ago The complainants started moving misc. metal items from a disabled horse trailer to a 4×8 sheet of plywood nearby. Monday while continuing the organization they removed a Blue tarp covering and learned some of the metal items were gone. The items are described as Rebar, a Yellow crow bar, and misc. scrap metal. There were no vehicle tracks in the yard and no suspects. RUSK COUNTY – This past Saturday morning at about 2 AM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on North County Highway G and West Broken Arrow Road. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed on the driver. After an investigation the driver had a PBT of .20 and was taken into custody for OWI. The driver was transported to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw. RUSK COUNTY – Sunday morning a male subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that some Democratic Political signs were stolen from an area on Highway 8 West of Weyerhaeuser. After an investigation, 6 Democratic Political signs were stolen, unknown who took the signs.

