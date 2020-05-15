WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-18-20 Rainfall amounts have been significant in the last 24 hours, ranging from 0.50-2.50″, depending on where you live in Western Wisconsin. The steady rain has tapered off patchy light rain and sprinkles, while northeast winds will continue at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s today. Clouds will linger into Tuesday and this storm system remains nearby and slow to move east across the Great Lakes. Highs will be a little warmer reaching the upper 60s. A warmer stretch is then expected to finally take hold with some sunshine returning Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will rise above average, but not as warm as it had looked a few days back. Still, if you are hoping for some good weather to get outside for recreation or yardwork, it will be perfect with highs in the 70’s. Winds will eventually start to shift more to the south by late in the week and into next weekend when dew points will rise and it should also turn a bit warmer. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)– The state of Wisconsin now has a total of 12, 543 cases of COVID-19, which is a daily increase of 356 according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. There have been no increase in deaths with the total still at 453. There are a total of 139,674 negative tests and 2, 038 hospitalizations. MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials on Saturday reported more than 500 new cases of the coronavirus, as communities and counties continued to debate their plans after the state Supreme Court rescinded a statewide stay-at-home order. Some local health officials in Wisconsin rescinded their stay-at-home orders Friday after attorneys warned they could be vulnerable to legal challenges. Wisconsin’s largest counties, Milwaukee and Dane, home to about 1.5 million of the state’s 6 million residents, left their orders in place. Meanwhile, the Department of Health Services update shows that the number of COVID19 cases across the state has gone over 12,100. The total number of hospitalizations has topped 2,000. LADYSMITH – Friday evening at about 8:30, Ladysmith police received a Disorderly Conduct complaint. According to the report, City Officers were dispatched to a location in the 800 block of Worden Avenue East, Ladysmith, to respond to a Disorderly Conduct in progress. After an investigation, citations were to be issued to multiple subjects. LADYSMITH – Saturday night at about 9:20, while on an assist business call in the area of Worden Avenue East, Ladysmith, a City Officer observed a Disorderly vehicle driving East bound in the alley Between Miner and Worden Avenue crossing East 2nd Street. According to the report, the City Officer observed a vehicle traveling approximately 40 to 50 miles per hour cross East 2nd Street at the alley. The vehicle went air born and slammed into the middle of the road continuing East bound through the alley towards Flambeau River Outfitter. The vehicle was stopped and the driver, a 19 year old male, was cited for D.C with a motor vehicle. RUSK COUNTY – Ladysmith Police Sunday night just after 10 PM, responded to a location on Doughty Road to assist a Wisconsin State Trooper with a traffic stop. According to the report, the trooper advised he had just pulled over a vehicle with 4 occupants traveling at approximately 130 miles per hour. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for OWI and a passenger was arrested for a felony bond violation. The City Officer transported the passenger to the Rusk County jail. The State Trooper brought the driver to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw. BARRON – On May 15, 2020, at 1:50 PM., the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department advised that they were chasing a white car at a high rate of speed northbound on Hwy 53. Barron County Deputies located this vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Hwy 53 and attempted to stop it. The lone driver refused to stop and a chase ensued. Stop sticks were deployed near the Chetek Exit but the driver avoiding them. The case continued into Washburn Co with the Wisconsin State Patrol and Washburn County Sheriff’s Department assisting. A Washburn Deputy was able to set up spikes near Sarona and hit 3 of the tires. As the vehicle started to go into the ditch another Washburn Deputy was then able to pin the vehicle in the ditch where the chase ended. The driver, Danielle Ford, 29 of Chippewa Falls, was taken into custody without further incident. The vehicle she was driving was stolen out of the West Allis area. West Allis Police Department advised that this subject had stolen another car in Illinois before stealing this vehicle. Danielle is being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of Felony Fleeing and Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent until charges are filed by the Barron County District Attorney Office. The chase ended near Hwy B in Washburn County and was approximately 40 miles in length all on Hwy 53. MEDFORD – On Friday, May 15, at 8:37 AM, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the Medford Healthmart Pharmacy, located on S. Main Street in the City of Medford, reporting that the pharmacy had just been robbed. It was reported that a lone, male subject wearing a mask entered the pharmacy and confronted staff members and demanded narcotics at gunpoint. Staff at the pharmacy cooperated with the male suspect and the male left the store with an undisclosed amount of drugs. The male suspect got into a Black colored SUV, possible a Chevrolet Trailblazer, and left the area heading North bound on Main Street. No one was injured during the incident. At this time, no susopects have been identified and the incident is currently under investigation by the Medford Police Department with assistance of the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information that may be helpful in the investigation, please contact the Taylor County Dispatch Center at 715-748-2200.
A breezy northeast wind along with these gray skies will keep highs temps to the low 60’s at best. Conditions will improve rather quickly overnight with clearing skies and a calming wind. Ladysmith, WI—May 14, 2020 1600—The following statement was issued by Dawn Brost, Rusk County Public Health Officer: “The past two months have been an extraordinary period of time, and I appreciate the cooperation from Rusk County residents and community partners thus far. Subsequent to the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling regarding the Safer at Home order, the Rusk County Department of Public Health is working with state and local officials, as well as other regional partners to determine the next steps. The health and safety of all community members is our highest priority, and keeping the community safe is what we are highly trained to do. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the health department asks that community members voluntarily follow the same guidance that has already been shared until further notice.” Residents of Rusk County can expect additional information and guidance today. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Chippewa County Health Department is scheduled to hold their weekly update for COVID-19 and currently has 36 positive cases. FRIDAY, MAY 15th UPDATE: Chippewa County COVID-19 numbers: 36 positive cases (increase of 9 from last week) 1,617 negative tests 26 individuals out of isolation, monitoring 10 No hospitalizations or deaths Community testing, they had 142 tests at Thorp, 115 in Ladysmith. Eau Claire and Dunn County had 505 total. They are not enacting a local order right now. Working with state and local leaders to see what the next step is. Asking people to voluntarily follow guidelines from the WEDC plan. RUSK COUNTY – Early Thursday afternoon, a theft complaint was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, a subject advised that a theft of a cooler, a Blue Coleman with wheels was taken Wednesday night from the front yard of the residence on Highway 8, Tony. No other information was available. LADYSMITH – Ladysmith Officers Thursday afternoon at about 1 PM, responded to a residence on Worden Avenue East, Ladysmith, for a report of a possible Domestic Incident. After an investigation, a City Officer referred charges of Damage to Property and Disorderly Conduct for a male subject. BARRON COUNTY – On May 14, 2020 the Barron County Sheriff’s Department arrested Justin Cloud, 32 of Barron. Cloud is being held in the Barron County Jail on 3 Counts of Arson and 3 counts of Reckless Endangering Safety. Over the past month Cloud, who also was a Volunteer Fireman with the Barron Fire Department, set 3 grass fires in the Barron Fire District. Cloud did respond to one of those fires as a fireman. The Barron Fire Department has suspended Mr. Cloud and Cloud is being held in the Barron County Jail pending formal charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office. Chippewa County (WQOW) – A Chippewa County Board member involved in a bar fight that was allegedly prompted by a racial comment he made has been ticketed for disorderly conduct. Leigh Darrow, who was also the county board chairman until his term expired this spring was cited by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office for his role in the brawl at a rural Chippewa Falls tavern in March. According to the investigator’s report, Adam Jaisle, who is Asian, said as he walked into the bar, Darrow said words to the effect “the Asian is here we all better watch out so we don’t get coronavirus.” A member of jaisle’s group said she heard it too. A short time later Darrow’s son Derek can be seen arguing with Jaisle, who appears agitated. The bartender then orders them to leave, but Jaisle can be seen trying to punch the men. The fight escalates as the men go outside, out of the view of cameras. When Leigh Darrow comes back inside his shirt is clearly torn. He told investigators he was fairly intoxicated and was being obnoxious, but denied ever saying anything about Jaisle’s ethnicity, or the coronavirus. Jaisle said he suffered a broken nose in the fight. He too was ticketed for disorderly conduct, along with one of his friends, and Derek Darrow. Acccording to online court records, Leigh Darrow pleaded guilty or no contest last week. Derek Darrow and Adam Jaisle are due in court in july, WOOD COUNTY, Wis. — (WEAU) two people have died after two vehicles collided in wood county. 48-year-old Tia Garcia, of Spencer, and 59-year-old Kenneth Szaflarski of Marshfiled, were killed in the crash on Highway 10 and County Road k in the Township of Auburndale Thursday afternoon. Deputies say the car the pair was riding in collided with a pickup. Two people in the pickup suffered minor injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. retail sales tumbled by a record 16.4% from March to April as business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus kept shoppers away, threatened the viability of stores across the country and further weighed down a sinking economy. The Commerce Department’s report Friday on retail purchases showed a sector that has collapsed so fast that sales over the past 12 months are down a crippling 21.6%. The severity of the decline is unrivaled for retail figures that date back to 1992. The monthly decline in April nearly doubled the previous record drop of 8.3% — set just one month earlier. “It’s like a hurricane came and leveled the entire economy, and now we’re trying to get it back up and running,” said Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist for the consultancy Maria Fiorini Ramirez. - WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-14-20 A warm front passing through the state is bringing milder weather to the region. The drizzle and light rain should end and we’ll see sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will rise quicker with the sun and should manage to reach 70! A very isolated shower will be possible in the evening, but most places will be mostly clear and comfortable. Conditions will not change too much into Friday with skies remaining mostly clear and temperatures returning to around 70. Wind will be breezy out of the northwest however as the low pressure system pulls east and a quick moving ridge approaches from the northwest. More questions arise over the weekend as the next potential storm system enters the region. The first half of Saturday looks like it will feature some nice weather with temps once again returning to 70. Sun will be abundant until the mid afternoon when clouds ahead of this low pressure system begin to approach. A few showers are possible later in the evening, but most of the rain from this system is expected to fall overnight. It’s worth mentioning that even a couple days out, this looks like a fairly strong low and widespread rainfall amounts between 0.50-1.50″ are expected. On Sunday this low will be pulling out of the area, but showers are likely to remain through at least the first half of the day. A northeast wind and cloudy conditions will keep temperatures lower through the day. Some peeks of sun are possible before the end of the day luckily, and that should help temps get up to the mid 60’s. Skies will continue to clear overnight ahead of a building high. RUSK COUNTY – In our area, Rusk and Chippewa Counties are collaborating to host a community COVID-19 specimen collection site in Ladysmith today at the Rusk County Fairgrounds in Ladysmith now until 7 PM. Anyone 5 years and older with current symptoms of fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea, chills, shaking with chills, muscle aches are eligible for nasal swab testing. Testing through the collection will be free of cost. Please call Rusk County Health & Human Services to schedule an appointment for testing at 715-532-2299. Following testing, people should return straight home and isolate themselves until their symptoms end, regardless of the test result. Please note that you will need to remain in your vehicle during this event and bathroom facilities will not be available. The Rusk County Transit Commission will be providing free transportation from 11 AM to 7 PM for the COVID-19 free testing at the fairgrounds. They urge those wanting to participate in this free travel to the event to wear facemasks and take safety precautions. The phone number is 715-532-1000. THORP, Wis. (Press Release) On Wednesday, May 13, the Clark, Chippewa, and Taylor County Health Departments and Emergency Management hosted a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) drive-thru testing event at Thorp High School. The event was attended by residents from several different communities. Overall, 142 individuals were tested for COVID-19. Immediately following the event, the Wisconsin National Guard drove specimen samples to the lab for analysis. Notification of test results will be done as quickly as possible once results are received. “This event would not have been possible without our partners. We can accomplish great things through collaboration,” said Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Department Director/Health Officer. “We would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin National Guard, Thorp School District, Thorp Police Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Highway Department, Chippewa County Highway Department, and City of Thorp Public Works Department, and other individuals who made this event possible.” RUSK COUNTY – This (Thursday) morning at about 1:20, a Rusk County deputy did a traffic stop near Grant Town. According to the report, the deputy was out with a subject for field sobriety. After an investigation, the subject was taken into custody and was transported to the Rusk County jail. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court coming back with a decision on the Safer at Home extension. In a 4-3 decision, the court ruling the extension by Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm was an overstep by the administration. “When one person can make these sorts of decisions, that’s the definition of tyranny. That’s a pretty tell tale comment going into this, so I suspected that the order would be overturned. The process here on out is to work in conjunction with the elected officials in the legislature I would think,” said State Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls). The decision comes more than a week after oral arguments were made to the justices. Attorney’s for the legislature arguing an unelected cabinet official does not have the power to act without input from the legislature. While attorney’s for Palm say the secretary can use any means necessary to protect the public during a public health emergency. MADISON, Wis. (MEDIA RELEASE) — Gov. Tony Evers issued the following statement regarding the Supreme Court of Wisconsin’s ruling, effective immediately, and requiring the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to go through the rulemaking process to be able to respond to an epidemic. “Up until now, Wisconsin was in a pretty good place in our battle against COVID-19. We had reached almost all our gating criteria. We had opened up 14,000 small businesses across the state, putting 90,000 folks back to work, and that was because of the good work of Wisconsinites across our state who banded together, stayed home, and stayed safe,” said Gov. Evers. “Despite that good work, Republican legislators have convinced 4 justices to throw our state into chaos. We cannot let today’s ruling undo all the work we have done and all the sacrifices Wisconsinites have made over these past few months. We need everyone to continue doing their part to keep our families, our neighbors, and our communities safe by continuing to stay safer at home, practice social distancing, and limit travel, because folks, deadly viruses don’t wait around for politicians and bureaucrats to settle their differences or promulgate rules. This virus has killed more than 400 of our family members, friends, and neighbors and thousands more across our state are sick. I am disappointed in the decision today, but our top priority has been and will remain doing what we can and what we have to do to protect the health and safety of the people of our state. After months of unproductive posturing, I hope the folks in the Legislature are ready to do the same.” May 14, 2020