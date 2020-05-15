mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-18-20 Rainfall amounts have been significant in the last 24 hours, ranging from 0.50-2.50″, depending on where you live in Western Wisconsin. The steady rain has tapered off patchy light rain and sprinkles, while northeast winds will continue at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s today. Clouds will linger into Tuesday and this storm system remains nearby and slow to move east across the Great Lakes. Highs will be a little warmer reaching the upper 60s. A warmer stretch is then expected to finally take hold with some sunshine returning Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will rise above average, but not as warm as it had looked a few days back. Still, if you are hoping for some good weather to get outside for recreation or yardwork, it will be perfect with highs in the 70’s. Winds will eventually start to shift more to the south by late in the week and into next weekend when dew points will rise and it should also turn a bit warmer. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)– The state of Wisconsin now has a total of 12, 543 cases of COVID-19, which is a daily increase of 356 according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. There have been no increase in deaths with the total still at 453. There are a total of 139,674 negative tests and 2, 038 hospitalizations. MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials on Saturday reported more than 500 new cases of the coronavirus, as communities and counties continued to debate their plans after the state Supreme Court rescinded a statewide stay-at-home order. Some local health officials in Wisconsin rescinded their stay-at-home orders Friday after attorneys warned they could be vulnerable to legal challenges. Wisconsin’s largest counties, Milwaukee and Dane, home to about 1.5 million of the state’s 6 million residents, left their orders in place. Meanwhile, the Department of Health Services update shows that the number of COVID19 cases across the state has gone over 12,100. The total number of hospitalizations has topped 2,000. LADYSMITH – Friday evening at about 8:30, Ladysmith police received a Disorderly Conduct complaint. According to the report, City Officers were dispatched to a location in the 800 block of Worden Avenue East, Ladysmith, to respond to a Disorderly Conduct in progress. After an investigation, citations were to be issued to multiple subjects. LADYSMITH – Saturday night at about 9:20, while on an assist business call in the area of Worden Avenue East, Ladysmith, a City Officer observed a Disorderly vehicle driving East bound in the alley Between Miner and Worden Avenue crossing East 2nd Street. According to the report, the City Officer observed a vehicle traveling approximately 40 to 50 miles per hour cross East 2nd Street at the alley. The vehicle went air born and slammed into the middle of the road continuing East bound through the alley towards Flambeau River Outfitter. The vehicle was stopped and the driver, a 19 year old male, was cited for D.C with a motor vehicle. RUSK COUNTY – Ladysmith Police Sunday night just after 10 PM, responded to a location on Doughty Road to assist a Wisconsin State Trooper with a traffic stop. According to the report, the trooper advised he had just pulled over a vehicle with 4 occupants traveling at approximately 130 miles per hour. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for OWI and a passenger was arrested for a felony bond violation. The City Officer transported the passenger to the Rusk County jail. The State Trooper brought the driver to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw. BARRON – On May 15, 2020, at 1:50 PM., the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department advised that they were chasing a white car at a high rate of speed northbound on Hwy 53. Barron County Deputies located this vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Hwy 53 and attempted to stop it. The lone driver refused to stop and a chase ensued. Stop sticks were deployed near the Chetek Exit but the driver avoiding them. The case continued into Washburn Co with the Wisconsin State Patrol and Washburn County Sheriff’s Department assisting. A Washburn Deputy was able to set up spikes near Sarona and hit 3 of the tires. As the vehicle started to go into the ditch another Washburn Deputy was then able to pin the vehicle in the ditch where the chase ended. The driver, Danielle Ford, 29 of Chippewa Falls, was taken into custody without further incident. The vehicle she was driving was stolen out of the West Allis area. West Allis Police Department advised that this subject had stolen another car in Illinois before stealing this vehicle. Danielle is being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of Felony Fleeing and Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent until charges are filed by the Barron County District Attorney Office. The chase ended near Hwy B in Washburn County and was approximately 40 miles in length all on Hwy 53. MEDFORD – On Friday, May 15, at 8:37 AM, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the Medford Healthmart Pharmacy, located on S. Main Street in the City of Medford, reporting that the pharmacy had just been robbed. It was reported that a lone, male subject wearing a mask entered the pharmacy and confronted staff members and demanded narcotics at gunpoint. Staff at the pharmacy cooperated with the male suspect and the male left the store with an undisclosed amount of drugs. The male suspect got into a Black colored SUV, possible a Chevrolet Trailblazer, and left the area heading North bound on Main Street. No one was injured during the incident. At this time, no susopects have been identified and the incident is currently under investigation by the Medford Police Department with assistance of the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information that may be helpful in the investigation, please contact the Taylor County Dispatch Center at 715-748-2200.

