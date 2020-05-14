mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-15-20 A weak cold front will bring drier air into the area today. Wind will be breezy at times out of the northwest as a weak low pressure system pulls east and a weak high approaches from the northwest. With the partly sunny weather though, temps should still manage to reach about 70 degrees. The first half of Saturday looks like it will feature some nice weather with temps once again returning to 70. Sun will be abundant until the early afternoon when clouds ahead of this low pressure system begin to approach. A few showers are possible later in the evening, but most of the rain from this system is expected to fall overnight. It’s worth mentioning that even a couple days out, this looks like a fairly strong low and widespread rainfall amounts between 0.50-1.50″ are expected. On Sunday this low will be pulling out of the area, but not very quickly. Showers are expected to continue into the afternoon with skies remaining gray into the evening. A breezy northeast wind along with these gray skies will keep highs temps to the low 60’s at best. Conditions will improve rather quickly overnight with clearing skies and a calming wind. Ladysmith, WI—May 14, 2020 1600—The following statement was issued by Dawn Brost, Rusk County Public Health Officer: “The past two months have been an extraordinary period of time, and I appreciate the cooperation from Rusk County residents and community partners thus far. Subsequent to the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling regarding the Safer at Home order, the Rusk County Department of Public Health is working with state and local officials, as well as other regional partners to determine the next steps. The health and safety of all community members is our highest priority, and keeping the community safe is what we are highly trained to do. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the health department asks that community members voluntarily follow the same guidance that has already been shared until further notice.” Residents of Rusk County can expect additional information and guidance today. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Chippewa County Health Department is scheduled to hold their weekly update for COVID-19 and currently has 36 positive cases. FRIDAY, MAY 15th UPDATE: Chippewa County COVID-19 numbers: 36 positive cases (increase of 9 from last week) 1,617 negative tests 26 individuals out of isolation, monitoring 10 No hospitalizations or deaths Community testing, they had 142 tests at Thorp, 115 in Ladysmith. Eau Claire and Dunn County had 505 total. They are not enacting a local order right now. Working with state and local leaders to see what the next step is. Asking people to voluntarily follow guidelines from the WEDC plan. RUSK COUNTY – Early Thursday afternoon, a theft complaint was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, a subject advised that a theft of a cooler, a Blue Coleman with wheels was taken Wednesday night from the front yard of the residence on Highway 8, Tony. No other information was available. LADYSMITH – Ladysmith Officers Thursday afternoon at about 1 PM, responded to a residence on Worden Avenue East, Ladysmith, for a report of a possible Domestic Incident. After an investigation, a City Officer referred charges of Damage to Property and Disorderly Conduct for a male subject. BARRON COUNTY – On May 14, 2020 the Barron County Sheriff’s Department arrested Justin Cloud, 32 of Barron. Cloud is being held in the Barron County Jail on 3 Counts of Arson and 3 counts of Reckless Endangering Safety. Over the past month Cloud, who also was a Volunteer Fireman with the Barron Fire Department, set 3 grass fires in the Barron Fire District. Cloud did respond to one of those fires as a fireman. The Barron Fire Department has suspended Mr. Cloud and Cloud is being held in the Barron County Jail pending formal charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office. Chippewa County (WQOW) – A Chippewa County Board member involved in a bar fight that was allegedly prompted by a racial comment he made has been ticketed for disorderly conduct. Leigh Darrow, who was also the county board chairman until his term expired this spring was cited by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office for his role in the brawl at a rural Chippewa Falls tavern in March. According to the investigator’s report, Adam Jaisle, who is Asian, said as he walked into the bar, Darrow said words to the effect “the Asian is here we all better watch out so we don’t get coronavirus.”  A member of jaisle’s group said she heard it too. A short time later Darrow’s son Derek can be seen arguing with Jaisle, who appears agitated.  The bartender then orders them to leave, but Jaisle can be seen trying to punch the men.  The fight escalates as the men go outside, out of the view of cameras.  When Leigh Darrow comes back inside his shirt is clearly torn.  He told investigators he was fairly intoxicated and was being obnoxious, but denied ever saying anything about Jaisle’s ethnicity, or the coronavirus. Jaisle said he suffered a broken nose in the fight. He too was ticketed for disorderly conduct, along with one of his friends, and Derek Darrow.  Acccording to online court records, Leigh Darrow pleaded guilty or no contest last week. Derek Darrow  and Adam Jaisle are due in court in july, WOOD COUNTY, Wis. — (WEAU) two people have died after two vehicles collided in wood county. 48-year-old Tia Garcia, of Spencer, and 59-year-old Kenneth Szaflarski of Marshfiled, were killed in the crash on Highway 10 and County Road k in the Township of Auburndale Thursday afternoon. Deputies say the car the pair was riding in collided with a pickup. Two people in the pickup suffered minor injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. retail sales tumbled by a record 16.4% from March to April as business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus kept shoppers away, threatened the viability of stores across the country and further weighed down a sinking economy. The Commerce Department’s report Friday on retail purchases showed a sector that has collapsed so fast that sales over the past 12 months are down a crippling 21.6%. The severity of the decline is unrivaled for retail figures that date back to 1992. The monthly decline in April nearly doubled the previous record drop of 8.3% — set just one month earlier. “It’s like a hurricane came and leveled the entire economy, and now we’re trying to get it back up and running,” said Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist for the consultancy Maria Fiorini Ramirez. Shapiro said he thinks retail sales should rebound somewhat as states and localities reopen their economies. But he said overall sales would remain depressed “because there is going to be a big chunk of the lost jobs that don’t come back.”

