WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-14-20 A warm front passing through the state is bringing milder weather to the region. The drizzle and light rain should end and we’ll see sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will rise quicker with the sun and should manage to reach 70! A very isolated shower will be possible in the evening, but most places will be mostly clear and comfortable. Conditions will not change too much into Friday with skies remaining mostly clear and temperatures returning to around 70. Wind will be breezy out of the northwest however as the low pressure system pulls east and a quick moving ridge approaches from the northwest. More questions arise over the weekend as the next potential storm system enters the region. The first half of Saturday looks like it will feature some nice weather with temps once again returning to 70. Sun will be abundant until the mid afternoon when clouds ahead of this low pressure system begin to approach. A few showers are possible later in the evening, but most of the rain from this system is expected to fall overnight. It’s worth mentioning that even a couple days out, this looks like a fairly strong low and widespread rainfall amounts between 0.50-1.50″ are expected. On Sunday this low will be pulling out of the area, but showers are likely to remain through at least the first half of the day. A northeast wind and cloudy conditions will keep temperatures lower through the day. Some peeks of sun are possible before the end of the day luckily, and that should help temps get up to the mid 60’s. Skies will continue to clear overnight ahead of a building high. RUSK COUNTY – In our area, Rusk and Chippewa Counties are collaborating to host a community COVID-19 specimen collection site in Ladysmith today at the Rusk County Fairgrounds in Ladysmith now until 7 PM. Anyone 5 years and older with current symptoms of fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea, chills, shaking with chills, muscle aches are eligible for nasal swab testing. Testing through the collection will be free of cost. Please call Rusk County Health & Human Services to schedule an appointment for testing at 715-532-2299. Following testing, people should return straight home and isolate themselves until their symptoms end, regardless of the test result. Please note that you will need to remain in your vehicle during this event and bathroom facilities will not be available. The Rusk County Transit Commission will be providing free transportation from 11 AM to 7 PM for the COVID-19 free testing at the fairgrounds. They urge those wanting to participate in this free travel to the event to wear facemasks and take safety precautions. The phone number is 715-532-1000. THORP, Wis. (Press Release) On Wednesday, May 13, the Clark, Chippewa, and Taylor County Health Departments and Emergency Management hosted a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) drive-thru testing event at Thorp High School. The event was attended by residents from several different communities. Overall, 142 individuals were tested for COVID-19. Immediately following the event, the Wisconsin National Guard drove specimen samples to the lab for analysis. Notification of test results will be done as quickly as possible once results are received. “This event would not have been possible without our partners. We can accomplish great things through collaboration,” said Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Department Director/Health Officer. “We would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin National Guard, Thorp School District, Thorp Police Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Highway Department, Chippewa County Highway Department, and City of Thorp Public Works Department, and other individuals who made this event possible.” RUSK COUNTY – This (Thursday) morning at about 1:20, a Rusk County deputy did a traffic stop near Grant Town. According to the report, the deputy was out with a subject for field sobriety. After an investigation, the subject was taken into custody and was transported to the Rusk County jail. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court coming back with a decision on the Safer at Home extension. In a 4-3 decision, the court ruling the extension by Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm was an overstep by the administration. “When one person can make these sorts of decisions, that’s the definition of tyranny. That’s a pretty tell tale comment going into this, so I suspected that the order would be overturned. The process here on out is to work in conjunction with the elected officials in the legislature I would think,” said State Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls). The decision comes more than a week after oral arguments were made to the justices. Attorney’s for the legislature arguing an unelected cabinet official does not have the power to act without input from the legislature. While attorney’s for Palm say the secretary can use any means necessary to protect the public during a public health emergency. MADISON, Wis. (MEDIA RELEASE) — Gov. Tony Evers issued the following statement regarding the Supreme Court of Wisconsin’s ruling, effective immediately, and requiring the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to go through the rulemaking process to be able to respond to an epidemic. “Up until now, Wisconsin was in a pretty good place in our battle against COVID-19. We had reached almost all our gating criteria. We had opened up 14,000 small businesses across the state, putting 90,000 folks back to work, and that was because of the good work of Wisconsinites across our state who banded together, stayed home, and stayed safe,” said Gov. Evers. “Despite that good work, Republican legislators have convinced 4 justices to throw our state into chaos. We cannot let today’s ruling undo all the work we have done and all the sacrifices Wisconsinites have made over these past few months. We need everyone to continue doing their part to keep our families, our neighbors, and our communities safe by continuing to stay safer at home, practice social distancing, and limit travel, because folks, deadly viruses don’t wait around for politicians and bureaucrats to settle their differences or promulgate rules. This virus has killed more than 400 of our family members, friends, and neighbors and thousands more across our state are sick. I am disappointed in the decision today, but our top priority has been and will remain doing what we can and what we have to do to protect the health and safety of the people of our state. After months of unproductive posturing, I hope the folks in the Legislature are ready to do the same.”
- Sister Mary Damian Powers May 13, 2020Sister Mary Damian Powers, OSM, of the Servants of Mary, Ladysmith, died peacefully at Addolorata Villa in Wheeling, IL., on Monday, May 11. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends, and the Servite Sisters. A private graveside service will be held, with burial in the Servants of Mary Cemetery in Ladysmith. A public […]
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-13-20 Winds will increase quickly today. Overcast conditions will take over throughout the day. A chance for showers will be present through the afternoon, but rainfall amounts will remain light with low level dry air that precipitation will have to overcome. With the extra clouds and warm front holding to the south, it should only be a few degrees warmer with highs around 60. Greater coverage in showers will be present overnight, though rainfall is expected to remain light. Heading into Thursday a wave of low pressure will be tracking along the front, but the timing places this second piece of energy around sunrise. This means that while the day will start off cloudy with a shower or two, and a chance for a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Thanks to a south wind and clouds overnight, lows will fall in the upper 40s. This, combined with at least partly sunny conditions, provides us a good chance to see highs reach 70! (WQOW) – After more than seven months, we now know who will fill the seat vacated by Sean Duffy last September. Duffy resigned from Congress on September 23, 2019 citing family reasons. In a special election on Tuesday, voters picked state Senator Tom Tiffany to serve as the leader of the 7th Congressional District. Tiffany, a Republican, defeated Democratic challenger Tricia Zunker. Tom Tiffany 109,594 57% Tricia Zunker 81,931 43% Tiffany, publically endorsed by President Donald Trump, has served on the Wisconsin Senate in District 12 since 2013. Prior to that, he spent two years in the Wisconsin Assembly. He defeated fellow Republican and Menomonie native Jason Church by 15 percentage points in the primary back in February. Tiffany is not guaranteed to hold the seat long, however. This election was only to fill out the remainder of Duffy’s term which ends in January 2021. If there is more than one candidate on each side of the aisle, there will be a primary in August, and the seat will be up for grabs in the November election. RUSK-BARRON COUNTIES – Tuesday afternoon just after 4 PM, Rusk County was advised that the State Patrol was on a chase in progress of a motorcycle heading towards Rusk County. According to the Police log, the pursuit was reportedly on Washburn Avenue in Weyerhaeuser and then heading back West bound on highway 8. Barron County advised they still had deputies following the motorcycle. The pursuit was also on Cedar Swamp Road, Right of way road and North bound on County Highway F. The subject was East Bound on Highway 8 passing multiple people at a high rate of speed. The subject was a white male, black leather jacket and leather pants. After a few minutes the subject was seen by the bike shop in Bruce. The subject was taken into custody at the motorcycle shop. The subject was turned over to the Wisconsin State Patrol for transport to Barron County. LADYSMITH – Ladysmith Police just after 8 PM, received a theft complaint. According to the report, the City Police investigated a theft complaint from a male subject, who stated that items were taken from his residence on East College Avenue during the day. The case is under investigation. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — Upcoming free, COVID-19 testing sites to test symptomatic people: Clark, Taylor, & Chippewa Counties May 13 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thorp High School 605. S. Clark Street — Chippewa & Rusk Counties May 14 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Rusk Co. Fairgrounds Ladysmith Please call Rusk County Health & Human Services to schedule an appointment for testing at 715-532-2299. Anyone 5 years and older with current symptoms of fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea, chills, shaking with chills, muscle aches are eligible for nasal swab testing. Following testing, people should return straight home and isolate themselves until their symptoms end, regardless of the test results. During the Wisconsin Army National Guard testing event held in Eau Claire on May 10 and 11, 216 tests were conducted on Sunday, and 288 tests were conducted on Monday, for a total of 504 tests. “We’re very grateful to the Army National Guard for their assistance with this testing site, and the other sites in our region. This was a very valuable opportunity to offer free testing for those that need it, and to get a moment-in-time snapshot of disease in our community,” said Lieske Giese, Health Officer/Director for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows Wisconsinites are becoming more divided with the response to the coronavirus pandemic. A majority of people still agree with the closing of businesses and schools in response to the pandemic, but the urge to reopen is starting to begin. The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows 69 percent say it was the right call to close schools and businesses, with 26 percent saying it was an overreaction. While in terms of the Safer at Home order, 56 percent are concerned the state will reopen too soon with 40 percent worried it won’t open soon enough. The pandemic continues to have an economic impact as well with 41 percent of people polled saying either them, a family member, or both, have lost their jobs. People who were polled are also starting to realize it could be a while before the pandemic passes. “Now it’s over 50 percent that think it will be more than a year before we get back to normal. And the idea that we’d be done by the end of May is now only about 18 percent, it was 44 percent a month ago. And so this is the kind of change in perspective that we are stuck with this thing for a much longer time than what people had thought we might be back at the end of March,” said Marquette Law School Poll Director Dr. Charles Franklin. May 13, 2020