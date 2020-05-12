mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-13-20 Winds will increase quickly today. Overcast conditions will take over throughout the day. A chance for showers will be present through the afternoon, but rainfall amounts will remain light with low level dry air that precipitation will have to overcome. With the extra clouds and warm front holding to the south, it should only be a few degrees warmer with highs around 60. Greater coverage in showers will be present overnight, though rainfall is expected to remain light. Heading into Thursday a wave of low pressure will be tracking along the front, but the timing places this second piece of energy around sunrise. This means that while the day will start off cloudy with a shower or two, and a chance for a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Thanks to a south wind and clouds overnight, lows will fall in the upper 40s. This, combined with at least partly sunny conditions, provides us a good chance to see highs reach 70! (WQOW) – After more than seven months, we now know who will fill the seat vacated by Sean Duffy last September. Duffy resigned from Congress on September 23, 2019 citing family reasons. In a special election on Tuesday, voters picked state Senator Tom Tiffany to serve as the leader of the 7th Congressional District. Tiffany, a Republican, defeated Democratic challenger Tricia Zunker. Tom Tiffany 109,594 57% Tricia Zunker 81,931 43% Tiffany, publically endorsed by President Donald Trump, has served on the Wisconsin Senate in District 12 since 2013. Prior to that, he spent two years in the Wisconsin Assembly. He defeated fellow Republican and Menomonie native Jason Church by 15 percentage points in the primary back in February. Tiffany is not guaranteed to hold the seat long, however. This election was only to fill out the remainder of Duffy’s term which ends in January 2021. If there is more than one candidate on each side of the aisle, there will be a primary in August, and the seat will be up for grabs in the November election. RUSK-BARRON COUNTIES – Tuesday afternoon just after 4 PM, Rusk County was advised that the State Patrol was on a chase in progress of a motorcycle heading towards Rusk County. According to the Police log, the pursuit was reportedly on Washburn Avenue in Weyerhaeuser and then heading back West bound on highway 8. Barron County advised they still had deputies following the motorcycle. The pursuit was also on Cedar Swamp Road, Right of way road and North bound on County Highway F. The subject was East Bound on Highway 8 passing multiple people at a high rate of speed. The subject was a white male, black leather jacket and leather pants. After a few minutes the subject was seen by the bike shop in Bruce. The subject was taken into custody at the motorcycle shop. The subject was turned over to the Wisconsin State Patrol for transport to Barron County. LADYSMITH – Ladysmith Police just after 8 PM, received a theft complaint. According to the report, the City Police investigated a theft complaint from a male subject, who stated that items were taken from his residence on East College Avenue during the day. The case is under investigation. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — Upcoming free, COVID-19 testing sites to test symptomatic people: Clark, Taylor, & Chippewa Counties May 13 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thorp High School 605. S. Clark Street — Chippewa & Rusk Counties May 14 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Rusk Co. Fairgrounds Ladysmith Please call Rusk County Health & Human Services to schedule an appointment for testing at 715-532-2299. Anyone 5 years and older with current symptoms of fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea, chills, shaking with chills, muscle aches are eligible for nasal swab testing. Following testing, people should return straight home and isolate themselves until their symptoms end, regardless of the test results. During the Wisconsin Army National Guard testing event held in Eau Claire on May 10 and 11, 216 tests were conducted on Sunday, and 288 tests were conducted on Monday, for a total of 504 tests. “We’re very grateful to the Army National Guard for their assistance with this testing site, and the other sites in our region. This was a very valuable opportunity to offer free testing for those that need it, and to get a moment-in-time snapshot of disease in our community,” said Lieske Giese, Health Officer/Director for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows Wisconsinites are becoming more divided with the response to the coronavirus pandemic. A majority of people still agree with the closing of businesses and schools in response to the pandemic, but the urge to reopen is starting to begin. The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows 69 percent say it was the right call to close schools and businesses, with 26 percent saying it was an overreaction. While in terms of the Safer at Home order, 56 percent are concerned the state will reopen too soon with 40 percent worried it won’t open soon enough. The pandemic continues to have an economic impact as well with 41 percent of people polled saying either them, a family member, or both, have lost their jobs. People who were polled are also starting to realize it could be a while before the pandemic passes. “Now it’s over 50 percent that think it will be more than a year before we get back to normal. And the idea that we’d be done by the end of May is now only about 18 percent, it was 44 percent a month ago. And so this is the kind of change in perspective that we are stuck with this thing for a much longer time than what people had thought we might be back at the end of March,” said Marquette Law School Poll Director Dr. Charles Franklin.

