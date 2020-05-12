WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-13-20 Winds will increase quickly today. Overcast conditions will take over throughout the day. A chance for showers will be present through the afternoon, but rainfall amounts will remain light with low level dry air that precipitation will have to overcome. With the extra clouds and warm front holding to the south, it should only be a few degrees warmer with highs around 60. Greater coverage in showers will be present overnight, though rainfall is expected to remain light. Heading into Thursday a wave of low pressure will be tracking along the front, but the timing places this second piece of energy around sunrise. This means that while the day will start off cloudy with a shower or two, and a chance for a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Thanks to a south wind and clouds overnight, lows will fall in the upper 40s. This, combined with at least partly sunny conditions, provides us a good chance to see highs reach 70! (WQOW) – After more than seven months, we now know who will fill the seat vacated by Sean Duffy last September. Duffy resigned from Congress on September 23, 2019 citing family reasons. In a special election on Tuesday, voters picked state Senator Tom Tiffany to serve as the leader of the 7th Congressional District. Tiffany, a Republican, defeated Democratic challenger Tricia Zunker. Tom Tiffany 109,594 57% Tricia Zunker 81,931 43% Tiffany, publically endorsed by President Donald Trump, has served on the Wisconsin Senate in District 12 since 2013. Prior to that, he spent two years in the Wisconsin Assembly. He defeated fellow Republican and Menomonie native Jason Church by 15 percentage points in the primary back in February. Tiffany is not guaranteed to hold the seat long, however. This election was only to fill out the remainder of Duffy’s term which ends in January 2021. If there is more than one candidate on each side of the aisle, there will be a primary in August, and the seat will be up for grabs in the November election. RUSK-BARRON COUNTIES – Tuesday afternoon just after 4 PM, Rusk County was advised that the State Patrol was on a chase in progress of a motorcycle heading towards Rusk County. According to the Police log, the pursuit was reportedly on Washburn Avenue in Weyerhaeuser and then heading back West bound on highway 8. Barron County advised they still had deputies following the motorcycle. The pursuit was also on Cedar Swamp Road, Right of way road and North bound on County Highway F. The subject was East Bound on Highway 8 passing multiple people at a high rate of speed. The subject was a white male, black leather jacket and leather pants. After a few minutes the subject was seen by the bike shop in Bruce. The subject was taken into custody at the motorcycle shop. The subject was turned over to the Wisconsin State Patrol for transport to Barron County. LADYSMITH – Ladysmith Police just after 8 PM, received a theft complaint. According to the report, the City Police investigated a theft complaint from a male subject, who stated that items were taken from his residence on East College Avenue during the day. The case is under investigation. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — Upcoming free, COVID-19 testing sites to test symptomatic people: Clark, Taylor, & Chippewa Counties May 13 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thorp High School 605. S. Clark Street — Chippewa & Rusk Counties May 14 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Rusk Co. Fairgrounds Ladysmith Please call Rusk County Health & Human Services to schedule an appointment for testing at 715-532-2299. Anyone 5 years and older with current symptoms of fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea, chills, shaking with chills, muscle aches are eligible for nasal swab testing. Following testing, people should return straight home and isolate themselves until their symptoms end, regardless of the test results. During the Wisconsin Army National Guard testing event held in Eau Claire on May 10 and 11, 216 tests were conducted on Sunday, and 288 tests were conducted on Monday, for a total of 504 tests. “We’re very grateful to the Army National Guard for their assistance with this testing site, and the other sites in our region. This was a very valuable opportunity to offer free testing for those that need it, and to get a moment-in-time snapshot of disease in our community,” said Lieske Giese, Health Officer/Director for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows Wisconsinites are becoming more divided with the response to the coronavirus pandemic. A majority of people still agree with the closing of businesses and schools in response to the pandemic, but the urge to reopen is starting to begin. The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows 69 percent say it was the right call to close schools and businesses, with 26 percent saying it was an overreaction. While in terms of the Safer at Home order, 56 percent are concerned the state will reopen too soon with 40 percent worried it won’t open soon enough. The pandemic continues to have an economic impact as well with 41 percent of people polled saying either them, a family member, or both, have lost their jobs. People who were polled are also starting to realize it could be a while before the pandemic passes. “Now it’s over 50 percent that think it will be more than a year before we get back to normal. And the idea that we’d be done by the end of May is now only about 18 percent, it was 44 percent a month ago. And so this is the kind of change in perspective that we are stuck with this thing for a much longer time than what people had thought we might be back at the end of March,” said Marquette Law School Poll Director Dr. Charles Franklin.
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-12-20 Bright sunshine will allow for a bit of a warm up today and we will be reaching for 60′ this afternoon. High pressure will be overhead and moving to our east, making for lighter winds. Clouds will then start to increase at night, out ahead of a front that will be moving through the Plains. This system will bring a mostly cloudy day on Wednesday, with an increasing chance for a few showers. Rainfall amounts will remain light with still some low level dry air that will have to be overcome. With a warm front staying to our south and the extra clouds, it should only be a few degrees warmer, in the low 60's. On Thursday a wave of low pressure will be tracking along the front, but whether or not it will be pushing through our area or already to the east remains to be seen. There are differences in the forecast models, so for now we continue with a chance for some showers on Thursday. It should warm a bit more, getting closer to 70. MADISON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin special congressional election pits a state senator closely aligned with President Donald Trump against a school board president backed by liberals who is seeking to become the first Native American elected to Congress from the state. Tuesday's election is in the 7th District, a swatch of northwest Wisconsin that Trump carried by 20 points four years ago. The winner will replace Republican Sean Duffy, a former star on MTV's "Real World" who held the seat since 2011 and remains a vocal Trump backer. Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany faces Democrat Tricia Zunker, the Wausau School Board chair. Polls are open until 8 PM. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU)– MONDAY, MAY 11 update: -Gov. Evers announces the next dial of the Safer at Home order, allowing some retail stores to open with five people or less shopping at a time. This would include strip-malls or individual stores, not malls. -Madison and Milwaukee Counties will be assisted by the National Guard for additional COVID testing. -Evers suggested residents wear masks and face coverings while in public -Designee Andrea Palm says over 3,000 people have applied to be contact tracers and officials are working through those applications now. DAILY NUMBERS 51 active labs 108,033 negative tests, an increase of 2,870 since Sunday 10,418 confirmed positive cases, an increase of 199 since Sunday 409 deaths total -Health officials say they are not able to give specific dates on when these dial turns will happen, but rather have to watch certain data and criteria. -Evers said this opening does not yet include hair salons. RUSK COUNTY – Monday afternoon just after 1 PM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop at North Town Line Road and West Highway 8, Ladysmith. According to the report, the traffic stop was conducted for failure to stop at the stop sign on Kroll Road at Towline Road. The driver was found to be suspended and without Insurance. Citations were issued for both offenses. After an investigation, a driver was also found to be on a Misdemeanor bond that prohibits vehicle operation with out a valid license. The driver will not be arrested but the case will be referred to the D.A. For bail jumping. WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, is warning Congress that reopening the economy too soon during the coronavirus pandemic will result in "needless suffering and death." Fauci is among the health experts testifying Tuesday to a Senate panel. His testimony comes as President Donald Trump is praising states that are reopening after the prolonged lockdown aimed at controlling the virus's spread. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn, chairman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said as the hearing opened that "what our country has done so far in testing is impressive, but not nearly enough." Fauci, a member of the coronavirus task force charged with shaping the response to COVID-19, which has killed tens of thousands of people in the U.S., is testifying via video conference after self-quarantining as a White House staffer tested positive for the virus. With the U.S. economy in free-fall and more than 30 million people unemployed, Trump has been pressuring states to reopen. May 12, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-11-20 A large and strong high pressure system sits over Western Canada and will be sliding southeast the next few days. This will return sunny and dry weather to the state, while it remains cool for May. Monday will be mostly sunny with a northwest breeze again developing, while afternoon highs reach the mid 50’s. This will still be more than ten degrees below average, but an improvement over Sunday. Another freeze threat is in the forecast tonight, with a better set up for widespread sub-freezing temperatures. It should be the last night the plants will need to be protected, with expected lows in the upper 20’s under a clear sky. Tuesday will be bright and sunny, and after that cold start, will warm into the upper 50’s with less wind. Enjoy the sunshine however, as clouds will be returning for at least a few days. A stretched out front across the Plains will be moving east, bringing increasing clouds at night with more around on Wednesday. Chances will also be rising for a few showers by later in the day. It will be able to warm further out ahead of this system and we are looking to rise back into the low 60’s. Shower chances will continue at night and depending on the placement of a low along the front, may continue on Thursday. It will also continue to warm and our several day stretch of below average temperatures should finally come to an end as we reach into the upper 60’s to near 70. RUSK COUNTY – Shortly after 11 AM Saturday, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call reporting a house on fire at a location on N Edming Road. Smoke and flames were visible from windows. Rusk County deputy, Wisconsin State Patrol, Hawkins ambulance, the Hawkins Fire Department and the Ladysmith Fire Department for Mutual Aid responded to the scene. According to the report, subjects on scene advised that everyone from the house was accounted for and safe. Two dogs were contained but a third dog was missing and might have been in the house. The fire was fully involved upon arrival and there were what appeared to be fireworks and ammo going off from the fire. The house was a total loss. RUSK COUNTY – Saturday just before 5 PM, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to a report of a vehicle which had run into the ditch on CTH O at Fire Lane Road. When the Trooper arrived on scene he found the operator, Christopher Arthur Thannum, 57 from Hayward, was uninjured and standing outside of his vehicle. The vehicle had no damage. Thannum admitted he had gone into the ditch because he had been texting and driving. The Trooper noticed the odor of intoxicants coming from Thannum along with other visible signs of impairment. Standardized field sobriety tests were administered and Thannum was subsequently placed under arrest for OWI 6th offense. Thannum was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith where a consensual blood draw was obtained for chemical testing. He was later incarcerated at the Rusk County jail whrer he has been charged with OWI 6th, bail jumping, texting while driving, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, and failure to have control of a motor vehicle. WASHINGTON (AP)— Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus last week. An administration official says Pence is voluntarily limiting his exposure. He has repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19 since his exposure but is following the advice of medical officials. Pence’s move comes after three members of the White House’s coronavirus task force placed themselves in quarantine after coming into contact with the aide, Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller. Pence was informed of the positive test Friday morning before he left Washington for a day trip to Iowa. “Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine,” said Pence spokesperson Devin O’Malley. “Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House ‘[Monday].” May 11, 2020